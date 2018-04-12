Rancho Santa Fe couple sentenced for fraud, tax evasion

REGION — A disbarred Rancho Santa Fe attorney faces nearly three years in federal prison today following his sentencing for bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion.

In addition to handing down the 34-month custody term to 73-year-old J. Douglass Jennings Jr., U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel on Thursday ordered the defendant to reimburse his victims a total of $1,453,833 and to pay $5,927,093 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

During the same San Diego court hearing, Jennings’ 72-year-old wife, Peggy, was sentenced to four months in federal custody for committing bank fraud.

In addition to serving her prison term, she will have to pay a $50,000 fine and $145,481 in restitution.

“The bankruptcy system is designed to provide honest debtors a fresh start,” San Diego-area U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman said. “Manipulation of that system through fraudulent acts can cause significant harm and suffering to innocent victims and will be vigorously pursued.”