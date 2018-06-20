Ranch resident pays it forward to bulldog rescue organization

RANCHO SANTA FE — In the heart of historic San Juan Capistrano, bulldogs, their owners and dog lovers joined together to support the Southern California Bulldog Rescue on June 2 at Sundried Tomato. For its sixth consecutive year, “Bullies Uncorked” was hosted by Rancho Santa Fe resident and philanthropist Holli Lienau.

Nearly 100 guests were in attendance and more than $11,000 raised.

An avid animal lover, Lienau also has a soft spot for English bulldogs. She already had three dogs of this breed. Her 3-year-old bulldog, Miss Matty, was a rescue from Southern California Bulldog Rescue. Lienau said the nonprofit partners with another organization named poundWISHES, which assists shelters and rescues with helping find dogs their forever homes.

“Miss Matty was dumped at a shelter in Riverside County. She had a severe case of demodectic mange at 3 months old — it was medically treatable,” Lienau said. “After Miss Matty was nursed back to health with medication and special baths, SCBDR uploaded her information on poundWISHES, and I fell in love with her just like that.”

Lienau describes bulldogs as unique. Yes, they can be strong-headed and pushy, but they are also sweet and very affectionate, she said.

The co-founder and director of the organization, Skip Van Der Marliere, was on hand enjoying the day. Established in 1997, Southern California Bulldog Rescue saves between 400 to 450 bulldogs per year.

“This includes owner surrenders, shelter rescues and surrender from vet offices,” he said. “There are also other dogs we count as rescue assisted — dogs we help keep in homes with donations of medical care, bags of food and reunite with original owners.”

While Southern California Bulldog Rescue is in Orange County, Van Der Marliere said it branches out to San Diego, to the borders of Arizona and Nevada, and stretches up toward Visalia and Fresno.

Van Der Marliere said “Bullies Uncorked,” is a popular wine event with appetizers and fabulous food. The organization relies on fundraisers since it does not have a steady revenue of income.

“Bullies Uncorked is one of our star events,” he said.

Like Lienau, Van Der Marliere said he also gravitated to bulldogs