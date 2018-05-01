Orange Glen High School’s Culinary Arts Gallery
GreenPal matches homeowners with lawn care servicesby Promise Yee, , 0
Need your lawn mowed? There’s an app for that. The GreenPal app, which was launched in 2012, in Nashville,...
Escondido man convicted in ‘Snapchat slaying’by Coast News wire services, , 0
An Escondido man who killed a friend after challenging the victim to a fight, then posted sounds of the victim...
Jury deadlocks on murder, manslaughter charges in crash that killed Escondido Lyft driverby Coast News wire services, , 0
A jury deadlocked April 20 on murder and manslaughter charges against a motorist who was drunk when he fatally...
Abed expands on city’s immigration decisionby Steve Puterski, , 0
The city’s decision to file amicus briefs supporting the Trump administration’s legal challenge against California’s sanctuary laws was one...
Escondido police, districts focus on school safetyby Steve Puterski, , 0
The city’s police department and school officials are joining forces to ensure safety on campuses. The shooting at Marjory...
Escondido council votes to join Trump’s sanctuary lawsuitby Steve Puterski, , 4
Local officials are pushing back against the state of California. The Escondido City Council voted 4-1 on Wednesday to...
Death penalty out in trial of alleged gang member charged with murderby Coast News wire services, , 0
Prosecutors won’t seek the death penalty against an alleged gang member charged in a shootout in Escondido that killed...
2 teens killed in intersection crashby Coast News wire services, , 0
ESCONDIDO — Authorities have identified two 19-year-old North County residents who died late March 25 when another driver apparently...
