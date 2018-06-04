North Coast Corridor Program receives $195 million in SB 1 funds

On Wednesday, May 16, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) approved Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) funding of $195 million for the North Coast Corridor Program (NCC) as part of its 2018 Solutions for Congested Corridors Program. The funds, allocated by the commission, will go towards the extension of the north- and south-bound high-occupancy vehicle (HOV)/carpool lanes along Interstate 5 (I-5) from Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach to State Route 78 (SR 78) in Oceanside.

In April 2017, the Governor signed SB 1, a legislative package that will invest nearly $54 billion over the next decade to fix roads, freeways, and bridges in communities across California. The bill also created the Solutions for Congested Corridors Program that will provide $250 million annually to transportation projects that make specific performance improvements and are part of a greater, comprehensive corridor plan designed to reduce congestion in highly traveled corridors, while preserving the character of the local community and creating opportunities for neighborhood enhancement projects.

Funding was evaluated and allocated to programs through a competitive process that began earlier this year. Caltrans District 11 and the San Diego Association of Government’s NCC program was one of 32 programs that competed for funding. After a comprehensive review by the commission’s evaluation team, a recommendation was made to fund nine projects, including NCC, as part of the program. The grant program funding totaled over $1 billion and included projects in Los Angeles County, Orange County, Sacramento County, San Bernardino County, and Sonoma County.

The SB 1 funds, in combination with TransNet, the half-cent sales tax approved by San Diego voters in 1988, and $160 million in recently awarded State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) funding, help progress Build NCC, the first phase of construction in the cities of Solana Beach, Encinitas, and Carlsbad as part of the North Coast Corridor Program. Construction on the advancement of one north- and south-bound carpool lane is scheduled to begin later this year.

Additional San Diego projects that received funding as part of other SB 1 programs at the May CTC meeting included $82 million for the California-Mexico Border System Project, $10.5 million for the Sorrento to Miramar Double Track Project, and $24 million for other local transportation projects. Other cities and agencies that received local transportation project funding included the City of Escondido, the City of San Diego, and the Port of San Diego.

About Build NCC

Build NCC is a collaborative effort between SANDAG, Caltrans, and United States Department of Transportation. Build NCC is the first phase of construction in the cities of Solana Beach, Encinitas, and Carlsbad as part of the North Coast Corridor Program. Build NCC includes extending the existing HOV/carpool lane on I-5 in each direction from Lomas Santa Fe Drive to State Route 78, double tracking the rail line and replacing the highway bridge at the San Elijo Lagoon, replacing the rail bridges at the San Elijo and Batiquitos lagoons, restoring the San Elijo Lagoon, and constructing nearly 10 miles of new bike and pedestrian trails. Construction on Build NCC began in early 2017 and will be complete by 2021.