Motorcyclist killed in Encinitas identified as Valhalla High School coach

ENCINITAS — A motorcyclist who was killed in Encinitas over the weekend when he crashed into a sheriff’s patrol car has been identified as Valhalla High School cross country coach Carter Yarborough.

Yarborough, 48, was traveling northbound at a high speed on South Coast Highway north of C street when he struck a southbound sheriff’s vehicle that entered his lane after turning left, according to the Medical Examiner’s office. The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The motorcycle struck the rear passenger side door of the deputy’s car, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Amber Baggs said.

No officers were injured in the crash, but Yarborough died at the scene.

A memorial mile run in Yarborough’s honor has been scheduled at the school for 6:30 p.m. Friday, the school announced on its Facebook page.

The following was posted on the Valhalla Norsemen homepage:

“Cross Country and Track coach, Carter Yarborough was in a tragic motorcycle accident on Sunday morning that took his life. We are all still in shock and disbelief at this sudden news. The Valhalla family sends out their love and support to the Yarborough family. The two programs that Carter was such an integral part of coaching have put together at Memorial Mile in memory of coach. This event will take place this Friday, 6/29 at 6:30pm at the school. Whether you are a current member of the team, alumni, or just friends of the Valhalla athletic family, we invite you to participate in the walk of remembrance.”