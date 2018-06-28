Man held in fatal stabbing of roommate

Authorities on June 27 released the name of a Vista man found stabbed to death in a North County apartment, allegedly by his roommate.

Victor Canseco, 21, was found mortally wounded on the floor of the rental residence in the 100 block of Hill Drive in Vista shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Rich Williams.

Medics tried in vain to revive Canseco before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

About 15 minutes after the death was reported, authorities responded to a report of a solo car crash on nearby Grapevine Road, according to Williams. The involved motorist, whose vehicle had struck two parked cars and a fence before crashing to a halt, made a failed attempt to escape on foot when deputies approached him.

The patrol personnel chased down and arrested the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Sergio Joel Orozco Jr., who lived with the victim.

After questioning Orozco, detectives arrested him on suspicion of murdering Canseco.

Orozco’s arraignment, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed at the request of his attorney. A judge rescheduled the hearing until July 9 and ordered the suspect held without bail in the interim.

Authorities have disclosed no suspected motive for the slaying.

— City News Service