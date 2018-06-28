Local company helps outdoor enthusiasts enjoy the sun safely

ENCINITAS — Matt Goldberg likes to see the sunny side of life — literally and figuratively. The active Encinitas father was able to turn an early melanoma diagnosis into a successful business that enables families to enjoy the outdoors while staying safe from the sun’s harmful rays.

Goldberg is the co-owner of Neso Tents, which makes shade and shelter tents for the beach, camping, sports and other outdoor activities. An engineering degree and a concept from a friend, together with his diagnosis led him to create the tents.

Unlike bulky beach umbrellas, Neso Tents offer sun protection of UPF 50+, easy portability, as well as simple setup. “We saw a need for something different, that people could bring to any outdoor adventure and feel protected,” Goldberg said. “The innovative design features anchor bags that can be filled with sand or rocks. This allows us to create a lightweight sun shade that can be brought with you all over the world.”

The name Neso had a local inspiration. “I was living on Neptune Avenue with a friend of mine while trying to come up with a name,” Goldberg said. “As surfers, we know that the moons are critical to the tides. We did some research and found that the farthest and most newly discovered Neptune moon was Neso. We had found our name.”

Neso Tents come in two sizes. The Neso 1 is 82 x 80 inches. The Neso Grande is 110 x 110 inches. Both sizes are available in solids as well as prints. The Neso Tent is water-resistant and washable and comes with rust-proof aluminum poles. The Neso Grande also boasts a cooler pocket for snacks and drinks in its carrying case.

In 2018, the company also launched a beach chair. It follows the same brand values, portable, lightweight and simple design.

Based out of Encinitas, the Neso team is committed to designing innovative, portable and lightweight products that allow families to get out in the ever-present North County sunshine. “Our team is united in our love of the outdoors.” Goldberg continued, “We are friends, surfers, travelers and hikers. We also share a commitment to taking care of our bodies and our planet. Most importantly, we understand that time with our families is precious.”

Neso’s mission and its products are resonating with customers. “Now sold in 57 countries and counting, our goal is to help not just North County, but people all over the world, enjoy themselves because that’s what life is all about!”

To learn more about Neso products and to view videos demonstrating just how easy the tents are to assemble, visit www.nesotents.com. You can also find the nearest North County retailer where the products are available.