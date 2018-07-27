Live Stream — 2018 Supergirl Surf Pro, July 28 & 29

LIVE STREAMING — 2018 Paul Mitchell Supergirl Surf Pro, Saturday, July 28
LIVE STREAMING — 2018 Paul Mitchell Supergirl Surf Pro, Saturday, July 28
Immigrants arrested for being undocumented face an increasingly frustrating situation that often begins with their arrest.
By October or November, the City Council will receive an update on the scope for plans for a new...
MiraCosta College finds itself in hot water for what some are calling insensitive and discriminatory treatment of students in...
The chairwoman of the County Board of Supervisors is calling for an Oct. 30 conference to address the potential...
The historic Ritz Theatre located at 307 E Grand Avenue in Escondido has sat mostly dormant for nearly two...
This Saturday, July 28, DJ INSP!RE will compete with eight women from around the world at the 2018 Supergirl...
The industry of esports, or competitive gaming, is booming and will be on full display at the 2018 Paul...
When LITVAKdance company presents “Small Dances” on July 28 and 29, viewers can expect a series of personal explorations...