Legal Notices, May 11, 2018

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT – PLANNING DIVISION 505 S. VULCAN AVE ENCINITAS, CA 92024 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) Private Development Grading Inspection Services The City is soliciting proposals from qualified civil engineering and construction inspection firms (Consultants), to provide as-needed services in support of City staff. The purpose of this RFP is to select a consultant to provide general engineering and construction inspection of: • Rough and precise grading, drainage, road, utility, storm water, etc. associated with private land development throughout the City; • Privately constructed public improvement projects such as sewer and storm drain construction; • Private development construction within City right-of-way; • Utility construction and maintenance projects conducted by outside utility agencies such as telecommunications, gas, electric, water, and wastewater projects; • Regional projects conducted by outside agencies within City of Encinitas limits, such as NCTD, SANDAG, and Caltrans projects; • Code enforcement activities relating to unpermitted grading and work within the public right-of-way; This engagement will require a single point of contract that will be responsible for the review of any work completed by other Consultant staff and all communications with city staff, committees and commissions. These and other additional services are outlined in the Scope of Services, and work tasks will be directed by the Development Services Director or the Development Services Director’s designee. The contract award will not be based solely on price, but on a combination of factors as determined to be in the best interest of the City of Encinitas. After evaluating the proposals and discussing them further with the finalists, or the tentatively selected contractor, the City of Encinitas reserves the right to further negotiate the proposed work and/or method and amount of compensation. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this RFP and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and RFP clarifications, as well as any RFP addenda. To submit a proposal, a Proposer must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids), and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. PROPOSALS: Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2 p.m. on Monday, May 21, 2018, via the PlanetBids system used to download the RFP. 05/11/18 CN 21737

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (05/18, 06/01, etc.) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Locke Residence CASE NUMBER: 17-256 CDP FILING DATE: October 30, 2017 APPLICANT: Kristin and Eric Locke LOCATION: 144 Fourth Street (APN: 258-021-10) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the demolition of an existing home and the construction of a new two-story single-family residence and related site improvements. The subject property is located within the Residential 11 (R-11) zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, 760-633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON TUESDAY, MAY 22, 2018 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/11/18 CN 21736

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: 15-162 ZA/LCPA APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to review and consider the introduction of draft City Council Ordinance No. 2018-03, titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Title 24 (Subdivisions) and Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, which proposes changes to the City’s inclusionary housing regulations to better address the need for affordable units reserved in new development projects.” Titles 24 and 30 of the Municipal Code are components of the Local Coastal Program (LCP); therefore the LCP would also be amended as part of this application. This item was continued from the April 18, 2018 City Council Agenda. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. NOTICE OF AVALIABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. Staff released a Notice of Availability with the Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice, which opened a six-week public review period (July 24, 2015 through September 4, 2015) prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. For further information, please contact Laurie Winter, Associate Planner, at (760) 633-2717 or via email at lwinter@encinitasca.gov. 05/08/18 CN 21735

CITY OF ENCINITAS ENGINEERING SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS ADA & GREEN STREET IMPROVEMENTS DESIGN FOR MORNING SUN DRIVE AND WOODSIDE LANE The City of Encinitas is seeking an engineering consultant to prepare a complete design package, which includes preparation of design plans, specifications (complete specifications including technical specs, bid schedule, boiler plate information, etc.), obtaining all necessary permitting including, but not limited to, Coastal Development Permit, permitting required by the US Army Corps of Engineers, permitting required by California State Parks, permitting required by California Department of Fish and Wildlife, permitting required by US Fish and Wildlife, permitting required by the Regional Water Quality Control Board, and all permitting required by the City of Encinitas’ Planning Department for the drainage design solution for the ADA and green street Improvements design for Morning Sun Drive and Woodside Lane. NOTICE INVITING PROPOSALS The City of Encinitas is requesting interested consultants to submit a proposal to prepare a complete design package as described in the Request For Proposal for the above referenced project. The City of Encinitas will receive proposals until Thursday, June 13, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. COMPLETE RFP The website for this RFP and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids), and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. 05/11/18, 05/18/18 CN 21730

Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 04/25/2018 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1230 Columbia Street, Suite 680 San Diego, CA 92101 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com/sales Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-FN4655527 05/04/2018, 05/11/2018, 05/18/2018 CN 21678

APN: 216-210-01-55 & 216-210-01-56 TS No: CA01000214-17 TO No: 95311785 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED February 13, 2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On May 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, Special Default Services, Inc., as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded on February 15, 2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0080330 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by BARBARA SEITH, TRUSTEE OF THE BARBARA SEITH LIVING TRUST CREATED ON AUGUST 9, 2003, as Trustor(s), in favor of MARLENE ROSINGANA-ESCOBAR, TRUSTEE OF THE ROSINGANA-ESCOBAR LIVING TRUST DATED JUNE 16, 1992 as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2005 COSTA DEL MAR #613 & #615, CARLSBAD, CA 92009. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $457,921.03 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Special Default Services, Inc. or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA01000214-17. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: April 18, 2018 Special Default Services, Inc. TS No. CA01000214-17 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 (949) 225-5945 TDD: 866-660-4288 Lisa Welch, Trustee Sales Officer SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 SPECIAL DEFAULT SERVICES, INC. MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.ISL Number 39187, Pub Dates: 04/27/2018, 05/04/2018, 05/11/2018, THE COAST NEWS CN 21657

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-15-669164-RY Order No.: 150118840-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/17/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): JEFFREY L POWELL, A SINGLE MAN Recorded: 1/23/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0049046 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 5/21/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $974,460.66 The purported property address is: 1610 OLMEDA STREET, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 259-330-27-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-669164-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-15-669164-RY IDSPub #0139607 4/27/2018 5/4/2018 5/11/2018 CN 21655

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-699346-RY Order No.: 160008963-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/30/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): RAJA CHINNA OGIRALA, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 11/8/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0796235 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 5/21/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $565,260.76 The purported property address is: 6675 PASEO DEL NORTE #A, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 214-300-05-05 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-699346-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-699346-RY IDSPub #0139589 4/27/2018 5/4/2018 5/11/2018 CN 21654

AFC-1099 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 5/22/2018 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 88772 30343B SCBC30343B 303 ANNUAL 43 147-264-30-43 RAYMOND C. BERNABE AND THERESA N. BERNABE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/22/2017 12/7/2017 2017-0569866 1/8/2018 2018-0008045 $6135.70 88773 30438A SCBC30438A 304 ANNUAL 38 147-264-31-38 DELLA K. DECKER A SINGLE WOMAN AND AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/22/2017 12/7/2017 2017-0569866 1/8/2018 2018-0008045 $4866.94 88774 31440D HBC31440D 314 ANNUAL 40 147-264-41-40 JIMMY R. ROBINSON AND FAYE ELAINE TIDWELL-ROBINSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/22/2017 12/7/2017 2017-0569866 1/8/2018 2018-0008045 $6021.20 88775 30746B HBC30746B 307 ANNUAL 46 147-264-34-46 JIMMY R. ROBINSON AND FAYE ELAINE TIDWELL-ROBINSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/22/2017 12/7/2017 2017-0569866 1/8/2018 2018-0008045 $6021.20 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC, OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 4/18/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 04/27/18, 05/04/18, 05/11/18 CN 21653

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 18-00008-2 Loan No: 60-076942-2/GEENEN APN 266-192-15-00 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will not be recorded pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(a). It will be mailed to the Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED JUNE 14, 2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On May 18, 2018, at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E, Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee (the “Trustee”), under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on July 1, 2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0558760 of official records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, CA, executed by: FIR M. GEENEN AND JUDY M. GEENEN, CO-TRUSTEES OF THE GEENEN FAMILY TRUST DATED JULY 29, 2004, as Trustor (the “Trustor”), in favor of FIRST REPUBLIC BANK, as Beneficiary, and any modifications thereto are collectively referred to herein from time to time as the “Deed of Trust”, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: LOT 5 OF COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO TRACT NO. 4390, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 11446, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 12,1986. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved In bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the Property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the Property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the Property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this Property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the Property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this Property, you may call 714.730.2727 or visit this Internet Website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-00008-2. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The real Property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real Property described above is purported to be: 5921 VIA DE LACUMBRE, RANCHO SANTA FE, CA. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining unpaid balance of the obligations secured by and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust (together with any modifications thereto). The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $1,885,303.70 (Estimated), provided, however, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The Property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the Property receiver, if applicable. DATE: April 17, 2018 FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, TRUSTEE 18-00008-2 1101 Investment Blvd., Suite 170 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 916-636-0114 Sara Berens, Authorized Signor SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.servicelinkasap.com AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714.730.2727. A-4654701 04/27/2018, 05/04/2018, 05/11/2018 CN 21652

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 15-01540-CI-CA Title No. 150267014-CA-VOI A.P.N. 265-452-48-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/05/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Mohammad H. Shapouri and Rona Shapouri, husband and wife, as community property. Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation. Recorded 03/12/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0207683 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 05/18/2018 at 10:30 AM. Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,785,163.86. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 17792 Camino De La Mitra, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-758-8052 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 15-01540-CI-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 04/17/2018 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1230 Columbia Street, Suite 680 San Diego, CA 92101 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-758-8052; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com/sales Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4654504 04/27/2018, 05/04/2018, 05/11/2018 CN 21651

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Scripps Mesa Storage 9780 Candida St. San Diego, CA 92126. The sale is May 25, 2018; the auction will be held at www.storagetreasures.com by competitive bid starting at 8 a.m. PST. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names:

Alan J Nottingham Unit #D235 & Unit D270 Misc household items Tuan Nguyen Unit #A271 Misc household items Brad & Regina Hyatt Unit #C46 Misc household items

Nicole Martinez Unit #C47 Misc household items Darlene Dawson Unit #C313 Misc household items Khaled Reston Unit #A200 Misc household items Sarwary Zabiulah Unit #A301 & B212 Misc household items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. 05/11/18 CN 21739

IN THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR CERRO GORDO COUNTY CASE NO. LACV070946 ORIGINAL NOTICE MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC., Petitioner, And Concerning FARISA WILLIAMS and PRECISION DOCUMENTS, LLC., Defendants. TO THE ABOVE-NAMED PETITIONER: You are notified there is a petition now on file in the office of the clerk of the above court. A copy of this filing is attached hereto. The Defendant’s attorneys are Prichard Law Office, PC, by William P. Baresel, whose address is 103 N. Main Street, P.O. Box 454, Charles City, Iowa 50616. The Defendant’s attorney’s phone number is (641) 228-4500, with a facsimile transmission number of (641) 228-3143. You are further notified that the above case has been filed in a county that utilizes electronic filing. Unless, within 60 days after service of this original notice upon you, you serve, and within a reasonable time thereafter file a motion or answer, in the Iowa District Court for Cerro Gordo County, at the courthouse in Mason City, Iowa, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Please see Iowa Court Rules Chapter 16 for information on electronic filing and Iowa Court Rules Chapter 16, division VI regarding the protection of personal information in court filings. If assistance of auxiliary aids or services is required to participate in court due to a disability such as hearing impairment, call the Americans with Disabilities Coordinator at 319-398-3920. If you are in need of dual party telephone relay services, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1- 800-735-2942. IMPORTANT: YOU ARE ADVISED TO SEEK LEGAL ADVICE AT ONCE TO PROTECT YOUR INTERESTS. 05/11/18, 05/18/18 CN 21731

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Sections 3071 and 3072 of the Civil Code of the State of California that DH Wholesale, located at 2015 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, CA 92054, will sell at public auction on May 23, 2018, at 10:00 A.M. the following: 2014 Dodge Challenger; Lic.# 7HJX147; VIN;2C3CDYAG0EH126930. Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying a lien of DH Wholesale in the amount of $3,885.00 together with the costs of advertising and expenses of sale. 05/11/18 CN 21729

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00021669-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Preston Charles Warren filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Preston Charles Warren; change to proposed name: Preston William Edward Daniels. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 19, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 2, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court. 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21720

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00021677-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Branden Thomas Butler filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Branden Thomas Butler; change to proposed name: Brandon Thomas Butler. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Jun 19, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: May 2, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court. 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21719

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JERRY R. BUSH Case # 37-2018-00020347-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Jerry R. Bush. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Timothy C. Luther and Melissa Conway in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Timothy C. Luther and Melissa Conway be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: June 14, 2018; Time: 1:30 PM, Dept.: 503 located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner in Pro Per: Timothy C. Luther and Melissa Conway, 7149 Linden Terrace, Carlsbad, CA 92011. Telephone: 951.775.5032 05/11/18, 05/18/18, 05/25/18 CN 21718

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LOIS B. LEVINE Case# 37-2018-00020541-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Lois B. Levine. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jeffrey P. Levine, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jeffrey P. Levine, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on June 14, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Genna C. Palecek, Palecek, Morrison & Associates LLP, 514 Via De La Valle, Ste. 208, Solana Beach, CA 92075 Telephone: 858.771.0776 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21695

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO IN RE THE MATTER OF THE JOHN WOODS. WOODS FAMILY TRUST, SURVIVOR’S TRUST, DATED 12/20/1985 CASE NO. NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF JOHN WOODS (CA PROB. CODE § 19040 ET SEQ.) Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to file them with the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, Probate Department, at 1100 Union Street, San Diego, California 92101 and mail a copy to Will A. Dendy, as Trustee of the Woods Family Trust, Survivor’s Trust, Dated December 20, 1985, C/O Geiger Law Office, 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Ste. 160, Carlsbad, California, 92008, wherein the Decedent was the Grantor, within the later of 4 months after date of first publication of notice to creditors or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Will A. Dendy c/o Geiger Law Office 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Ste. 160 Carlsbad, CA 92008 Date: April 25, 2018 BRENDA GEIGER, Attorney at Law Attorney for Trustee, Geiger Law Office, P.C. 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, Suite 160 Carlsbad, CA 92008 (760) 448-2220 05/04/18, 05/11/18, 05/18/18 CN 21687

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00018245-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Becky Pacheco-Spitz filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Becky Pacheco-Spitz changed to proposed name: Rebecca Pacheco-Spitz. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 07, 2018 at 10:30 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St. 9th Floor, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Mar 26, 2018 Peter C Dedddeh Judge of the Superior Court 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21665

STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT MANITOWOC COUNTY PUBLICATION SUMMONS Case No. 18-CV-000051 The Honorable Robert P. Dewane Case Code 30404 (Foreclosure of Mortgage) The amount claimed exceeds $10,000.00 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc. f/k/a Norwest Mortgage Inc. 3476 Stateview Boulevard Fort Mill, SC 29715 Plaintiff, vs. Pao Yang 4354 38th St Apt 7 San Diego, CA 92105-1049 Catherine Y. Thao a/k/a Catherine Thao 4354 38th St Apt 7 San Diego, CA 92105-1049 Lakeshore CAP, Inc. c/o Colleen Homb, Registered Agent 702 State St Manitowoc, WI 54220-4034 Defendants. THE STATE OF WISCONSIN To each person named above as a defendant: You are hereby notified that the plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. Within 40 days after April 27, 2018 you must respond with a written demand for a copy of the complaint. The demand must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is 1010 S. Eighth Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220-2000 and to Gray & Associates, L.L.P., plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 16345 West Glendale Drive, New Berlin, WI 53151-2841. You may have an attorney help or represent you. If you do not demand a copy of the complaint within 40 days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. Dated this _____ day of April, 2018. Gray & Associates, L.L.P. Attorneys for Plaintiff By: Mark A. Clauss State Bar No. 1055102 Case No. 18-CV-000051 16345 West Glendale Drive New Berlin, WI 53151-2841 (414) 224-1987 Gray & Associates, L.L.P. is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If you have previously received a discharge in a chapter 7 bankruptcy case, this communication should not be construed as an attempt to hold you personally liable for the debt. 04/27/18, 05/04/18, 05/11/18 CN 21658

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011753 Filed: May 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Attorney Retainer Sticker, ARS. Located at: 2333 Fairway Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: PMB# 106 3830 Valley Center Dr. #705, San Diego CA 92130. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Victor Kasper, 2223 Fairway Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Victor Kasper, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21738

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011742 Filed: May 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KutaSomm. Located at: 1732 Freda Ln., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dane Kuta, 1732 Freda Ln., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/27/2018 S/Dane Kuta, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21734

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011677 Filed: May 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swell Skin. Located at: 7520 Jerez Ct. #D, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sara Elizabeth Patrize, 7520 Jerez Ct. #D, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sara Elizabeth Patrize, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21733

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010697 Filed: Apr 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lighthouse Players. Located at: 311 North Santa Fe #105, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: PO Box 427, Vista CA 92085. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ben Williams, 311 North Santa Fe #105, Vista CA 92084; 2. Noelle Marie Kerr, PO Box 427, Vista CA 92085. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ben Williams, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21732

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011814 Filed: May 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside High School Band Boosters; B. OHSIMB; C. Ohs BB; D. Oceanside High School Instrumental Music booster club. Located at: 1 Pirates Cove Music Bldg., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sara Benson,115 Tropicana Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054; 2. Robert Desplinter, 731 Sugar Pine St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association – Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/19/2009 S/Sara Benson, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21726

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011571 Filed: Apr 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Brahman Project Foundation Inc. Located at: 338 Delage Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Brahman Project Foundation Inc., 338 Delage Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/23/15 S/Sarah Jane Coombe, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21725

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011861 Filed: May 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. F45 Training Cardiff (CA); B. F45 Training Cardiff. Located at: 2121 Newcastle Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Koa Fit LLC, 7111 Enders Ave., San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Molly J Phillips, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21724

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011673 Filed: May 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zen Dog Sitting. Located at: 2284 Durango Way, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Erzsebet Shore, 2284 Durango Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Erzsebet Shore, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21723

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010191 Filed: Apr 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Key To The Kitchen. Located at: 1689 Avenida Guillermo, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rees Phillip Meckling, 1689 Avenida Guillermo, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/10/18 S/Rees Phillip Meckling, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21722

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011487 Filed: Apr 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Designed by Carly. Located at: 802 Michigan Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carly Gage Trippe, 802 Michigan Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Carly Gage Trippe, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25, 06/01/18 CN 21721

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009055 Filed: Apr 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Serge Solomon. Located at: 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #607, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Serge Andrew Solomon, 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #607, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Serge Andrew Solomon, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21708

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011617 Filed: May 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stewardship Financial & Insurance Services; B. Stewardship Administrative & Consulting Services; C. Tirage Fine Art. Located at: 331 James Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. The Stewardship Group, 3311 James Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Paul Hackett, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21707

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011533 Filed: Apr 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Works Mobile Detailing. Located at: 16729 Lake Wholford Ln., Valley Center CA San Diego 92082. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Walter Emilio Blanco, 16729 Lake Wholford Ln., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/16/2017 S/Walter Emilio Blanco, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21706

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011129 Filed: Apr 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Granny’s Candys. Located at: 276 N El Camino Real #128, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Deanna Grace Boschee, 276 N El Camino Real #128, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2018 S/Deanna Grace Boschee, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21703

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011210 Filed: Apr 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Select California Homes. Located at: 2292 Faraday Ave. #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark Elliot Schultz, 1859 Olympuus Loop Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Elliot Schultz, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21702

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010463 Filed: Apr 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Premiere Homes of California Referral Group. Located at: 1859 Olympus Loop Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark Schultz, 1859 Olympus Loop Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Schultz, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21701

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011485 Filed: Apr 30, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Coastline Consulting and Sales. Located at: 1907 Misty Circle, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 231388, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ronald R Flores, 1907 Misty Circle, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Julie Manion Flores, 1907 Misty Circle, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2013 S/Ronald R Flores, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21700

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011031 Filed: Apr 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jitters Coffee Pub, LLC DBA Brew Squad. Located at: 510 N Coast Hwy #D, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brew Squad LLC, 510 N Coast Hwy #D, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Jitters Coffee Pub LLC, 510 N Coast Hwy #D, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/12/2018 S/Eric Shippen, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21699

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010613 Filed: Apr 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Ergonomics. Located at: 2194 Corte Mango, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lisa Golden, 2194 Corte Mango, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/16/2018 S/Lisa Golden, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21698

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010952 Filed: Apr 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cummins Pacific. Located at: 310 N Johnson Ave., El Cajon CA San Diego 92020. Mailing Address: 500 Jackson St., Columbus IN 47201. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cummins Inc, 500 Jackson St., Columbus IN 47201. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Lisa Golden, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21697

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010480 Filed: Apr 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Robles Legal Support Services. Located at: 2785 Thunder Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lizeth Robles Calvario, 2785 Thunder Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/16/2018 S/Lizeth Robles Calvario, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21694

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011276 Filed: Apr 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Protagonist Content. Located at: 1244 31st St., San Diego CA San Diego 92102. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sarah Elizabeth Beauchemin, 1244 31st St., San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/26/2018 S/Sarah Elizabeth Beauchemin, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21693

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010996 Filed: Apr 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Messer Guitars; B. Messer Design. Located at: 101 Copperwood Way #A, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gabriel Leilani Messer, 2012 #4 S Tremont St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/21/2018 S/Gabriel Leilani Messer, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21692

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010650 Filed: Apr 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Rocks. Located at: 1076 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 1106 2nd St. #240, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Megan Alice Scheid, 1076 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Megan Scheid, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21691

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009207 Filed: Apr 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ISpot Solar. Located at: 4190 Summerview Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Zenith Solar LLC, 4190 Summerview Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Amy Placencia, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21690

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9011405 Filed: Apr 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Content of Character Series. Located at: 991 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. C-119, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Salt and Light Council, 991 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. C-119, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/30/2016 S/Larry Dershem, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18, 05/25/18 CN 21689

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010866 Filed: Apr 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. El Churrero. Located at: 1023 Sea Village Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tyler Nicholas Hanson, 1023 Sea Village Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tyler Nicholas Hanson, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21677

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010116 Filed: Apr 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shadowridge Orthodontics. Located at: 1950 Shadowridge Dr. #A, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jerrold A Hennes DDS MSD PC, 1950 Shadowridge Dr. #A, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/1988 S/Jerrold A Hennes DDS MSD PC, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21676

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010023 Filed: Apr 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. N4FL Worldwide. Located at: 160 Chesterfield Dr. #201, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. N4FL Development Inc., 160 Chesterfield Dr. #201, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/28/2018 S/Jon Corn, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21675

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006122 Filed: Mar 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul Sankalpa. Located at: 2010 Charleen Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daryl L Rocco, 2010 Charleen Circle, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2018 S/Daryl L Rocco, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21674

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010737 Filed: Apr 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. smoov Sound & Design. Located at: 7684 Jade Coast Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92126. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sophia Valenzuela, 7684 Jade Coast Rd., San Diego CA 92126; 2. Michael Valenzuela, 7684 Jade Coast Rd., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/20/2018 S/Sophia Valenzuela, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21673

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009241 Filed: Apr 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Signart. Located at: 1930 S Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Signart Graphix Inc., 1930 S Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2013 S/Natalie R Schons, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21672

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010559 Filed: Apr 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RXI Reserve Associates. Located at: 4679 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: PO Box 5275, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Roxi Kaye Bardwell, 4679 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roxi Kaye Bardwell, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21671

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010742 Filed: Apr 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Naoko’s English Cafe. Located at: 12680 Carmel Country Rd. #19, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. DNLK Inc, 12680 Carmel Country Rd. #19, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Dalhei Shiohama, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21670

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010181 Filed: Apr 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lit & Lore Editorial; B. Lit & Lore. Located at: 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #325, San Diego CA San Diego 92108. Mailing Address: 5519 Clairemont Mesa Blvd #424, San Diego CA 92117. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Peter Adrian Behravesh, 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #325, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/12/2018 S/Peter Adrian Behravesh, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21669

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010881 Filed: Apr 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harmless Sweets. Located at: 1706 Kenwood Pl., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rebecca Rose Sykes, 1706 Kenwood Pl., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/24/2018 S/Rebecca Rose Sykes, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21668

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009398 Filed: Apr 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Discount Cleaning Services. Located at: 2330 Paseo de Laura #121, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Roy Pinedo Jimenez, 2330 Paseo de Laura #121 Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/06/2018 S/Roy Pinedo Jimenez, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21667

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010621 Filed: Apr 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beatific Productions. Located at: 4224 Vista Panorama Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: PO Box 4100, Oceanside CA 92052. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jean Michael Negron, 4224 Vista Panorama Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/12/2017 S/Jean Michael Negron, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21666

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009661 Filed: Apr 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tanned & Tipsy. Located at: 9137 Heatherdale St., Santee CA San Diego 92071. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Ann Murdoch, 9137 Heatherdale St., Santee CA 92071. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/21/2018 S/Jennifer Ann Murdoch, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21648

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010113 Filed: Apr 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Glow House San Diego; B. Glow House SD. Located at: 4651 Dunham Way, San Diego CA San Diego 92120. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kristie Moaveni, 4651 Dunham Way, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristie Moaveni, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21647

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009301 Filed: Apr 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inspire Interventions. Located at: 1936 Edinburg Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shari A Ferguson, 1936 Edinburg Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2017 S/Shari A Ferguson, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21645

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009568 Filed: Apr 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Present Moment Healing Center. Located at: 153 S Sierra #603, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Ann Bussell, 1720 Woodbine Cir., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2015 S/Jennifer Ann Bussell, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21644

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010088 Filed: Apr 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hakuna Wear. Located at: 2437 Caminito Ocean Cv., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jessica Nicole Boynton, 2437 Caminito Ocean Cv., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2018 S/Jessica Nicole Boynton, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21643

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009550 Filed: Apr 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TROUE Marketplace. Located at: 2832 B State St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carrie Ann Englert, 7767 Caminito Monarca #107, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Carrie Ann Englert, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21637

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010078 Filed: Apr 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Patio on 101. Located at: 345 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 3515 Hancock St. #200, San Diego CA 92110. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 4020 Goldfinch Street, LLC, General Partner of ANI Commercial CA III, LP, 3515 Hancock St. #200, San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gina Champion-Cain, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21636

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010009 Filed: Apr 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SolidProfessor. Located at: 1495 Pacific Hwy, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Interactive Applications Incorporated, 1495 Pacific Hwy, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/28/2004 S/Tony Glockler, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21635

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010102 Filed: Apr 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mediprayer. Located at: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #154, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Prayer Revolution LLC, 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #154, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/04/2017 S/Deborah J Naone, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21634

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009401 Filed: Apr 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gold Coast Real Estate. Located at: 7026 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stay Golden Inc., 7026 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Steven A Golden, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21633

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009824 Filed: Apr 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Felix’s BBQ With Soul. Located at: 3613 Ocean Ranch Blvd. #105-107, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mr. BBQ Inc., 3613 Ocean Ranch Blvd. #105-107, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/06/2006 S/Felix Berry, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21632

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009757 Filed: Apr 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Connect & Company, LLC. Located at: 690 Carlsbad Village Dr. #204, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Connect & Company LLC, 690 Carlsbad Village Dr. #204, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/05/2018 S/Andrea W Suarez, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21631

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009708 Filed: Apr 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Village Music; B. Village Vibe. Located at: 505 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 1115 Loma Vista Way, Vista CA 92084. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. J Thomas Associates Inc., 1115 Loma Vista Way, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Janine Thomas, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21630

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009633 Filed: Apr 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ARC Demolition & Concrete Cutting; B. ARC Concrete Cutting. Located at: 4913 Frazee Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Douglas G Harpel Jr., 4913 Frazee Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/18/2006 S/Douglas G Harpel Jr, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21629