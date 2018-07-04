Legal Notices, July 6, 2018

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD Public Review Period: July 6, 2018 to July 30, 2018 Notice is hereby given that a 20-day public review and comment period has been established pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for a Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration, which has been prepared for the proposed project as identified below and located in the City of Encinitas. PROJECT NAME: Winter Residence CASE NUMBER: 18-003 CDP APPLICANT: Amy Flicker/Doug Winter LOCATION: 305 Hillcrest Drive, community of Leucadia DESCRIPTION: The project consists of a Coastal Development Permit application to demolish an existing single-family residence, 3-unit apartment building, and associated accessory structures. Subsequent to demolition activities, the project would construct a new single-family residence with a detached accessory unit and detached guest room. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City has performed an Environmental Initial Study, which has determined that with mitigation measures, no significant environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration is recommended for adoption. The Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration is available for public review from July 6, 2018 to July 30, 2018. Written comments regarding the adequacy of the Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration must be received by the Development Services Department at the address provided below by 6:00 p.m. on July 30, 2018. A final environmental document incorporating public input will then be prepared for consideration by decision-making authorities. The Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration, Environmental Initial Study, supporting documents, and project application may be reviewed or purchased for the cost of reproduction, at the Encinitas Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. An electronic version of the Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration may be reviewed on the City’s website at http://ci.encinitas.ca.us/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Planning-Building-Public-Notices under “Environmental Notices”. For environmental review information, contact Scott Vurbeff at (760) 633-2692. For planning review and public hearing information on this project, contact the project planner, J. Dichoso, at (760) 633-2681. 07/06/18 CN 21997

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 19th day of July, 2018, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Beacon’s Beach Stair Access and Parking Lot CASE NUMBER: 17-263 DR FILING DATE: January 29, 2018 APPLICANT: Stephanie Kellar, Development Services, City of Encinitas LOCATION: 948 Neptune Avenue (254-040-31) ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone, Ecological Resource, Open Space and Parks (ER/OS/PK) Zone, Coastal Bluff Overlay Zone and the California Coastal Commission’s Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit for new access stairs, the reconfiguration and relocation of the existing parking lot, and other associated improvements. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Seacrest Village Addition CASE NUMBER: 18-050 MUPMOD/DR/CDP FILING DATE: February 27, 2018 APPLICANT: Seacrest Village Retirement Communities – Pam Ferris LOCATION: 211 Saxony Road ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Public/Semi-Public Zone and Coastal Overlay within the City of Encinitas. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Major Use Permit Modification, Design Review Permit, and Coastal Development Permit request to authorize the proposed construction of an approximate 596- square foot addition to the dining area of Building A, the use of a temporary construction trailers in the parking lot during the remodel, and to allow temporary parking on the north lot during construction. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Dan Halverson, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2711 or dhalverson@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: Gillespie/Cheesman Addition and Detached Recreation Room Structure CASE NUMBER: 17-290 DR/MIN/CDP FILING DATE: December 13, 2017 APPLICANT: Bill Cheesman and John Gillespie LOCATION: 257 and 259 Coneflower Street (APN 257-090-27) ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Residential 11 (R-11) zone and the Coastal Zone of the City of Encinitas. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit, Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit request to allow the construction of second-story additions, exterior changes and interior improvements to both attached units and legalize an existing detached recreation room on the property via a Minor Use Permit to allow it to exceed 12 feet in height within the required rear yard setback, located behind 257 Coneflower Street. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov 4. PROJECT NAME: Kai Ola CASE NUMBER: 17-218 MIN/CDP FILING DATE: September 12, 2017 APPLICANT: Ryan Ashton LOCATION: 918 North Coast Highway 101 (254-313-06) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit to allow for a Type 41 Alcoholic Beverage Control license for the on-site consumption of beer and wine within an existing restaurant. ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan Commercial Mixed 1 (N-CM-1) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov 5. PROJECT NAME: McComas Twinhome CASE NUMBER: 18-045 DR/CDP FILING DATE: February 26, 2018 APPLICANT: Marty McComas LOCATION: 2334 Newcastle Avenue (APN 261-052-19) ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Residential 11 (R-11) zone and the Coastal Zone of the City of Encinitas. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit request to allow for the demolition of an existing single-family residence to allow for the construction of a new two-story twinhome with basement and associated improvements over two legal lots of record.

ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or tmierau@encinitasca.gov An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Items 2, 3, 4 and 5 are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission on the Coastal Development Permits relative to Items 3, 4 and 5 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The action of the Planning Commission on the Coastal Development Permit related to Item 2 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. An appeal must be filed with California Coastal Commission within 10 working days after the California Coastal Commission has received a Notice of Final Action from the City Encinitas. The California Coastal Commission will notify the City of the exact date the appeal period will conclude. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 07/06/18 CN 21996

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (07/13, 07/27, etc.) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT 1. PROJECT NAME: Encinitas Village Square-Sign Program Modification CASE NUMBER: 17-002 ADR FILING DATE: January 9, 2017 APPLICANT: Festival Partners LLC LOCATION: 1476 Encinitas Blvd. (APN 259-121-14-00) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: An Administrative Design Review Permit to modify an existing sign program at 1476 Encinitas Blvd. The proposed changes will modify the sign standards for Suite 1476 (Corner Bakery Café) and Building B. The subject property is located within the General Commercial Zone (GC). ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Brett Cannon, 760-633-2785, or bcannon@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Griggs Residence CASE NUMBER: 17-149 CDP FILING DATE: June 29, 2017 APPLICANT: James Griggs LOCATION: 147-149 Athena Street, APN 256-083-10 PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the conversion of a duplex to a single-family residence, a major remodel and addition, and the construction of a new attached accessory dwelling unit. The subject property is located in the Single-Family Residential 11 (RS-11) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, 760-633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov 3. PROJECT NAME: Richard Gaupsas Lot Line Adjustment CASE NUMBER: 18-005 BA/CDP FILING DATE: January 9, 2018 APPLICANT: Richard Gaupsas LOCATION: 2061 Mackinnon Avenue, APNs 260-394-09 & 260-394-11 PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Boundary Adjustment and Coastal Development Permit to adjust lot lines between 3 existing lots. The subject properties are located in the Residential 11 (R-11) zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor and the Coastal Overlay Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Kirt Coury, 760-633-2720 or kcoury@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, JULY 16, 2018, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal.

Items 2 and 3 are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director relative to Items 2 and 3 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 07/06/18 CN 21995

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2018-07 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2018-07 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, amending Encinitas Municipal Code (EMC) Title 30, Zoning to provide use and development standards to implement the new General Plan Land Use Designation, making assorted changes required for consistency elsewhere in the Municipal and Zoning codes, approving Local Coastal Program Implementation Program Amendments, amending EMC Chapter 30.00 Encinitas Right to Vote Amendment to allow various changes including a change in maximum building height standards to accommodate three-story buildings on the sites designated in the General Plan and Zoning Map, and amending the Downtown Encinitas, North 101 Corridor, and Encinitas Ranch Specific Plans to amend the Zone Maps in those Specific Plans and to provide use and development standards to implement the new General Plan Land Use Designation and provide for Housing Element implementation.” This ordinance would enact amendments and text/map changes to the Local Coastal Program, Municipal and Zoning Codes, and three specific plans to provide consistency between the General Plan, Specific Plans, Municipal Code and Zoning Code and to implement the 2018 Housing Element update by providing adequate sites with corresponding zoning and development standards to meet the City’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment allocation. Ordinance 2018-07 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on June 20, 2018 by the following vote: AYES: Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the July 18, 2018, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 07/06/18 CN 21993

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-332 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, ADDING CHAPTER 11.46 (TEMPORARY RESTRICTIONS ON PUBLIC PROPERTY) TO TITLE 11 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE TO AUTHORIZE TEMPORARY RESTRICTIONS DURING CERTAIN EVENTS WHERE IT IS REASONABLY ANTICIPATED THAT CONFLICT OR NON-PEACEFUL BEHAVIOR MAY OCCUR. WHEREAS, the City Council of Carlsbad, pursuant to its police powers under the California Constitution has the authority to enact laws which promote the public health, safety and general welfare of its citizens; and WHEREAS, recent events across the country have involved conflicts between persons armed and equipped with items intended for use as weapons and other implements of riot, including knives and daggers; shields; poles, sticks, dowels and baseball bats; pepper spray; axes and axe handles; tasers; torches; clubs; bricks and rocks; and firearms; and WHEREAS, some individuals armed and equipped with such items have worn material over their faces with the intention of disguising themselves from law enforcement officers and intimidating others; and WHEREAS, the danger to public safety, health and welfare posed by the presence of such items have been demonstrated in multiple counties and cities during recent events; and WHEREAS, the risk of violence is heightened when participants with opposing viewpoints gather in the same area with limited space between themselves; and WHEREAS, this ordinance will enable the city to preemptively implement area restrictions consistent with the U.S. Constitution and the laws of California, which will reduce the likelihood of violence and injury; and WHEREAS, staff recommends introducing this ordinance to protect and preserve the health and welfare of the community. NOW, THEREFORE, The City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California ordains as follows that: The above recitations are true and correct. Title 11 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code, is amended to add Chapter 11.46 as follows: 11.46 TEMPORARY RESTRICTIONS ON PUBLIC PROPERTY Sections: 1.46.010 Definitions 11.46.015 City Manager Authorization 11.46.020 Procedure 11.46.025 Warning Required in Certain Cases 11.46.030 Violation – Penalty 11.46.010 Definitions. For the purposes of this chapter, the following definitions apply: “Weapon” shall mean anything used, designed to be used, or intended for use: (a) in causing injury or death to any person; or (b) for the purpose of threatening or intimidating any person with injury or death. “Implements of riot” shall mean any item able to or likely to cause harm and anticipated to be used for a purpose other than its intended use. “Exigent Circumstances” shall mean a situation or circumstance that requires immediate action. 11.46.015 City Manager Authorization. A. The City Manager or designee, upon the recommendation of the Chief of Police, is authorized to issue a temporary restriction within the City of Carlsbad, California as is necessary to preserve public health, public safety and property during planned, proposed or anticipated events to be held on public property owned and operated by the City. B. Temporary restrictions shall be limited to the establishment of: 1. prohibitions on weapons and other implements of riot; and 2. prohibitions on attire that conceals a person’s identity, and is not worn for any religious, health or expressive purpose; and 3. measures to help facilitate the event in a safe direction and ensure traffic control, including but not limited to the designation of assembly areas. C. Temporary restrictions issued pursuant to this section shall be narrowly tailored and consistent with the U.S Constitution and the laws of California. 11.46.20 Procedures. Prior to issuing a temporary restriction, the City Manager or designee, upon the recommendation of the Chief of Police, shall make the following findings: a. An event is planned, proposed or anticipated to be held on public property; and b. There is a reasonable expectation that persons attending the event intend to engage in conflict and non-peaceful behavior. 11.46.025 Warning Required in Certain Cases. The temporary restriction shall be posted, by signage at the event site and on the city’s website at least 24 hours before enforcement of the regulations authorized by this chapter, except that no warning shall be required in exigent circumstances as determined by the city manager or the city manager’s designee. 11.46.030 Violation – Penalty. The violation of a temporary restriction issued pursuant to this chapter is a misdemeanor punishable as set forth in Section 1.08.010(B) of this code, but may be charged, in the discretion of the city attorney, as an infraction. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause it to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a regular meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the day of June 12, 2018, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 26th day of June, 2018, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: M. Hall, K. Blackburn, M. Schumacher, M. Packard. NOES: C. Schumacher. ABSENT: None. MATT HALL, Mayor BARBARA ENGLESON, City Clerk (SEAL) 07/06/18 CN 21992

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF ELECTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a General Municipal Election will be held in the City of Carlsbad on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, for the following Officers for full terms of four (4) years: Mayor (at-large) One member of City Council – District No. 1 One member of City Council – District No. 3 City Treasurer City Clerk The nomination period for these offices begins on Monday, July 16, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. and closes on Friday, August 10, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Candidate packets will be available in the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. For more information or to schedule an appointment to obtain a Candidate Packet, please contact Sheila Cobian, City Clerk Services Manager at 760-434-2917. If nomination papers for an incumbent officer of the City are not filed by Friday, August 10, 2018 at 5:00 p.m., the voters shall have until 5:00 p.m. August 15, 2018 to nominate candidates other than the person(s) who are the incumbents the 88th day before the election, for that incumbent’s elective office. This extension is not applicable where there is no incumbent eligible to be elected. If no one or only one person is nominated for an elective office, appointment to the elective office may be made as prescribed by Section 10229, Elections Code of the State of California. The polls will be open between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. SHEILA R. COBIAN, CMC CITY CLERK SERVICES MANAGER Dated: June 27, 2018 07/06/18 CN 21987

CIUDAD DE ENCINITAS – AVISO DE ELECCIÓN SE NOTIFICA POR MEDIO DEL PRESENTE que el martes, 6 de noviembre de 2018 se celebrará una Elección Municipal General en la Ciudad de Encinitas para elegir los siguientes Funcionarios Electivos: • Un (1) Alcalde para un período completo de dos años cuyo período expira en noviembre de 2020 • Dos (2) Miembros del Concejo: ▪︎ Un (1) Miembro del Concejo para representar al Distrito 3 para un período completo de cuatro años cuyo período expira en noviembre de 2022 ▪︎ Un (1) Miembro del Concejo para representar al Distrito 4 para un período completo de cuatro años cuyo período expira en noviembre de 2022 El período de nominación para el Puesto de Alcalde y Miembros del Concejo de la Ciudad comienza el 16 de julio de 2018 y finaliza el 10 de agosto de 2018 a las 6:00 p.m. Ninguna persona puede presentar documentos de nominación para más de un puesto en la misma elección. Si para el 10 de agosto de 2018 (el 88vo día antes de la elección) no se presentan documentos de nominación para un Alcalde titular, los electores tendrán hasta el 15 de agosto de 2018 (el 83er día antes de la elección) para nominar candidatos que no sean titulares, para el cargo electivo de ese titular. Si para el 10 de agosto de 2018 (el 88vo día antes de la elección) no se presentan documentos de nominación para un Miembro del Concejo de la Ciudad titular, los electores tendrán hasta el 15 de agosto de 2018 (el 83er día antes de la elección) para nominar candidatos que no sean titulares, para el cargo electivo de ese titular. Si ninguna o sólo una persona es nominada para un cargo electivo, el nombramiento a dicho cargo se hará conforme lo prescrito en la Sección 10229 del Código Electoral del Estado de California. Las casetas electorales estarán abiertas entre las 7:00 a.m. y las 8:00 p.m. el Día de las Elecciones. Para información adicional, visite la página web de Elecciones Municipales de la Ciudad de Encinitas en http://www.encinitasca.gov/Government/Municipal-Elections o comuníquese con el Departamento del Secretario de la Ciudad al 760-633-2601. \Kathy Hollywood, Secretaria de la Ciudad Fechado: 19 de junio de 2018 07/06/18 CN 21986

CITY OF ENCINITAS – NOTICE OF ELECTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a General Municipal Election will be held in the City of Encinitas on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 for the following Elective Offices: • One (1) Mayor for a full term of two years with a term expiring November 2020 • Two (2) Council Members: ▪︎ One (1) Council Member to represent District 3 for a full four-year term with a term expiring November 2022 ▪︎ One (1) Council Member to represent District 4 for a full four-year term with a term expiring November 2022 The nomination period for the Office of Mayor and Members of the City Council begins on July 16, 2018 and closes on August 10, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. No person may file nomination papers for more than one office at the same election. If nomination papers for an incumbent Mayor are not filed by August 10, 2018 (the 88th day before the election) the voters shall have until August 15, 2018 (the 83rd day before the election) to nominate candidates other than incumbents, for that incumbent’s elective office. If nomination papers for an incumbent Member of the City Council are not filed by August 10, 2018 (the 88th day before the election) the voters shall have until August 15, 2018 (the 83rd day before the election) to nominate candidates other than incumbents, for that incumbent’s elective office. If no one or only one person is nominated for an elective office, appointment to the elective office may be made as prescribed by Elections Code Section 10229 of the State of California. The polls will be open between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. For additional information, visit the City of Encinitas Municipal Elections website page located at http://www.encinitasca.gov/Government/Municipal-Elections or contact the City Clerk’s Department at 760-633-2601. \Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk Dated: June 19, 2018 07/06/18 CN 21985

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE WHEREAS, on 4/29/2006, a certain Mortgage Deed of Trust was executed by AARON GEORGE SR., AN UNMARRIED MAN as trustor in favor of FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B. as beneficiary, and was recorded on 5/5/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0317747, in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Mortgage Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated 6/19/2014, recorded on 7/25/2014, as instrument number 2014-0315510, in the office of San Diego County, California; and WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Mortgage Deed of Trust in that the payment due upon the death of the borrower was not made and remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of 6/15/2018 is $417,157.53; and WHEREAS, the Mortgage Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family house; and WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on 6/21/2017 as instrument number 2017-0280542, notice is hereby given that on 7/30/2018 at 1:00 PM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: Legal Description: LOT 38, FEDERAL BOULEVARD SUBDIVISION UNIT NO. 1, IN THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 2260, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, SEPTEMBER 10, 1941. APN: 541-330-21-00 Commonly known as: 1523 48TH ST, SAN DIEGO, CA 92102 The sale will be held at: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 Per the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, the estimated opening bid will be $422,906.98. There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his pro rata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, the winning bidders with the exception of the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling ten percent (10%) of the Secretary’s estimated bid amount in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made payable to the undersigned Foreclosure Commissioner. Ten percent of the estimated bid amount for this sale is $42,290.70. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $42,290.70 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15 day increments for a fee of: $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashiers check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the Foreclosure Commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed. The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage Deed of Trust is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is based on the nature of the breach, this loan is not subject to reinstatement. A total payoff is required to cancel the foreclosure sale or the breach must be otherwise cured. A description of the default is as follows: FAILURE TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL BALANCE AND ANY OUTSTANDING FEES, COSTS, AND INTEREST WHICH BECAME ALL DUE AND PAYABLE BASED UPON THE DEATH OF ALL MORTGAGORS. Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below. Date: June 15, 2018 CLEAR RECON CORP Foreclosure Commissioner Hamsa Uchi Title: Foreclosure Supervisor 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 Phone: 858-750-7600 Fax No: 858-412-2705 STOX 910281 07/06/18, 07/13/18, 07/20/18 CN 21990

T.S No.: 362173-ACG Order No. 180037114 APN: 254-164-05-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED October 25, 2016 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the Notes(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the date of sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916) 939-0772, or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com using the file number assigned to this case (TS #362173-ACG). Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Trustor(s): MP Investments, LLC A California Limited Liability Company Deed of Trust recorded: November 4, 2016 as instrument number 2016-0602038 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California Date of Sale: August 1, 2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other reasonable estimated charges: $1,739,603.80 Street address or other common designation of purported real property: 1524 Burgundy Road, Encinitas, CA 92023 APN: 254-164-05-00 The Southerly 92 feet of the Northerly 184.00 feet of the Easterly 120.00 feet of Lot 22 of Crest Acres, in the City of Encinitas, County of San Diego, State of California, according to map thereof no. 2019, filed in the office of the county recorder of San Diego County, May 3, 1927. APN: 254-164-05-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending written request to the trustee within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR SALES INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (916) 939-0772 OR LOG ONTO www.nationwideposting.com Date: June 25, 2018 Rincon Asset Management, LLC, as Trustee 573 Second Street Encinitas, CA 92024 844-482-6724 By: Alison Haberstroh, Trustee Sale Officer Beneficiary’s Declaration of Compliance with civil code section 2923.54 (Addendum to Notice of Trustee’s Sale) I the undersigned, am the Beneficiary or the authorized officer or representative of the mortgage loan servicer for the loan evidenced by, among other things that certain deed of trust recorded on November 4, 2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0602038 in the Official Records of San Diego County, California. I have read and am familiar with the requirements of California Civil Code section 2923.54. I declare, under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California, that the mortgage loan servicer for the above referenced mortgage loan (I) has /has not obtained a final or temporary order of exemption pursuant to Civil Code section 2923.53 which is current and valid as of the date which this Notice of Trustee’s Sale will be recorded; and, (ii) pursuant to the provisions of Civil Code sections 2923.52 and /or 2923.55, the time frame for giving notice of a trustee’s sale specified in subdivision (a) of section 2923.52 does /does not apply to this Notice of Trustee’s sale. This declaration is executed on: June 25, 2018, in the County of San Diego, City of Encinitas TS# 362173-ACG Borrower: MP Investments LLC, A California Limited Liability Company Erik Haberstroh/Authorized Agent Alison Haberstroh/Trustee Sale Officer NPP0335212 To: COAST NEWS 07/06/2018, 07/13/2018, 07/20/2018 CN 21989

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-18-808815-BF Order No.: 8729121 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/13/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): BRIAN B BROOKS, A SINGLE PERSON Recorded: 6/14/2017 as Instrument No. 2017-0267232 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 7/30/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $403,041.76 The purported property address is: 5168 EL SECRITO, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056-6452 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 158-464-11-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-18-808815-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-18-808815-BF IDSPub #0142177 7/6/2018 7/13/2018 7/20/2018 CN 21988

T.S. No. 17-17350 Loan No. 13715 Nogales Order No. 05934702 APN: 300-352-51-00 SPACE ABOVE THIS LINE FOR RECORDER’S USE [PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.] NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/5/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On: 7/13/2018 at 10:30 AM (or as postponed from time to time), Best Alliance Foreclosure and Lien Services Corp. as the duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to deed of trust recorded 12/15/2014, as Instrument No. 2014-0551692, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by Darren J. Riley, an unmarried man as Trustor, L J Properties, Inc., Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION SALE TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) At: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said deed of trust in the property situated in said county, California describing the land therein: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, in any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 13715 Nogales Drive Del Mar, California 92014 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and/or other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding the physical condition of the property, title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust and personal property, if any,, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and of the trusts created by said deed of trust, to wit: amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $335,407.82 (Estimated) Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com using the T.S. number assigned to this case. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a Written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The Notice of Default and Election to Sell was recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. Date: 6/14/2018 Best Alliance Foreclosure and Lien Services Corp., as Trustee 16133 Ventura Blvd., Suite 700 Encino, California 91436 For Payoff/Reinstatement: (888) 785-9721 Sales Line: (714) 848-9272 or www.elitepostandpub.com Priscilla Quemuel EPP 25796 Pub Dates 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/2018 CN 21914

T.S. No. 18-50609 APN: 122-560-22-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/3/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: REGINALD LEWIS, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 4/9/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0235806 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:7/20/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $586,932.74 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1055 FIELDS COURT OCEANSIDE, California 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 122-560-22-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-50609. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 6/15/2018 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 25813 Pub Dates 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/2018 CN 21913

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 138350 Title No. 95519407 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 04/29/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 07/13/2018 at 10:00 AM, The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 05/08/2003, as Instrument No. 2003-0541978, in book xx, page xx, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of California, executed by Peter J. Schmidt and Marija Schmidt, Husband and Wife, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States), At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State, described as: FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE DEED OF TRUST. APN 226-571-02-00 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1417 Glen Avon Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $232,511.28 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. Dated: 6/14/2018 THE MORTGAGE LAW FIRM, PLC James Lewin/Authorized Signature 27455 TIERRA ALTA WAY, STE B, TEMECULA, CA 92590 (619) 465-8200 FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714-730-2727 The Mortgage Law Firm, PLC. may be attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site – www.servicelinkASAP.com – for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case: 138350. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. A-FN4661208 06/22/2018, 06/29/2018, 07/06/2018 CN 21912

T.S. No.: 2016-01846-CA A.P.N.: 125-251-81-00 Property Address: 4950 Dulin Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/09/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: David G. Greenroos, III And Gloria J. Greenroos, Husband And Wife. Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 11/17/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0995889 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 07/19/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 434,573.99 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4950 Dulin Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 125-251-81-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 434,573.99. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2016-01846-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: May 29, 2018 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 06/22/18, 06/29/18, 07/06/18 CN 21908

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO in re: THE WILL FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 23, 1998 BY: Wesley W. Will, Decedent NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Cal. Probate Code § 19050) Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to mail or deliver a copy to Sheila Ransom, Trustee of the Will Family Trust dated December 23, 1998, of which the Decedent was the grantor, c/o Shoshannah Hart, Attorney at Law, at 2701 Loker Ave. West, Carlsbad, CA 92010, within the later of 120 days after the date of first publication of notice to creditors or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, or you must petition to file a late claim as provided in Probate Code §19103. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: July 3, 2018 /s/ Shoshannah Hart, Attorney at Law Attorney for Trustee, Sheila Ransom Pub. … 2018 The Estate Planning & Legacy Law Center 2701 Loker Ave West Carlsbad, CA 92010 (760) 438-0558 07/06/18, 07/13/18, 07/20/18 CN 21994

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00031265-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Amy Souza filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names for minor children as follows: a. Present name: Michaela Malia Souza; change to proposed name: Michaela Malia Carlin Souza; b. Present name: Lincoln Kalani Souza; change to proposed name: Lincoln Kalani Carlin Souza; c. Present name: Kennedy Kalea Souza; change to proposed name: Kennedy Kalea Carlin Souza; d. Present name: Reagan Kanani Souza; change to proposed name: Reagan Kanani Carlin Souza. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On Aug 07, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jun 25, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21954

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ELIZABETH MARY KILROY aka BETTY M. KILROY [IMAGED] Case # 37-2018-00031047-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Elizabeth Mary Kilroy aka Betty M. Kilroy. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Michael J. McCarthy in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Michael J. McCarthy be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Aug 21, 2018; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504, Room: Judge Jeffrey Bostwick located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Stephen P. McCarthy, CSB # 119378, 520 SW Yamhill St. #230, Portland OR 97204. Telephone: 503.887.1039 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21953

NOTICE OF ABANDONMENT OF PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to Section 1968 of the California Civil Code, the property listed below believed to be abandoned by David Thompson, whose last known address was 13027 7th Ave. N.W., Seattle, Washington 98177 will be sold at a public auction to be held on July 21, 2018 at 10 am. Description of Property in #29- 2120 Vista Grande Place, Vista, Calif. 92084 2 motor cycles and miscellaneous personal items. 06/29/18, 07/06/18 CN 21951

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00021679-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Emily Johanna Sonnenberg filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Emily Johanna Sonnenberg; change to proposed name: Jord Tristan Reinhardt. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 31, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Jun 19, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21940

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF EUGENE PANELLA aka EUGENE JOSEPH PANELLA aka EUGENE J. PANELLA aka GENE PANELLA Case# 37-2018-00028023-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Eugene Panella aka Eugene Joseph Panella aka Eugene J. Panella aka Gene Panella. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Robert Panella, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Robert Panella, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on Jul 18, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Richard S. Calone, Esq., 1810 Grand Canal Blvd. Ste 6, Stockton CA 95207 Telephone: 209.952.4545 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21934

SUMMONS – CIVIL DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA CASE NO. A-18-767483-C DEPT. NO. Department 30 PLS INVESTMENTS, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company, Plaintiff, vs. DOSE OF DOPAMINE ENTERTAINMENT, LLC, a California limited liability company; DAVID SERRANO, an individual; DOES 1 – 10, inclusive; and ROE CORPORATIONS 1 – 10, inclusive; Defendants. SUMMONS – CIVIL NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 20 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW. TO THE DEFENDANT(S): A civil Complaint has been filed by the Plaintiff(s) against you for the relief set forth in the Complaint. 1. If you intend to defend this lawsuit, within 20 days after this Summons is served on you, exclusive of the day of service, you must do the following: (a) File with the Clerk of this Court, whose address is shown below, a formal written response to the Complaint in accordance with the rules of the Court, with the appropriate filing fee. (b) Serve a copy of your response upon the attorney whose name and address is shown below. 2. Unless you respond, your default will be entered upon application of the Plaintiff(s) and failure to so respond will result in a judgment of default against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint, which could result in the taking of money or property or other relief requested in the Complaint. 3. If you intend to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your response may be filed on time. 4. The State of Nevada, its political subdivisions, agencies, officers, employees, board members, commission members and legislators each have 45 days after service of this Summons within which to file an Answer or other responsive pleading to the Complaint. Submitted by: /s/ Jennifer R. Lloyd Jennifer R. Lloyd, Esq. Nevada Bar No.: 9617 Howard & Howard Attorneys, PLLC 3800 Howard Hughes Pkwy., Ste 1000 Las Vegas, NV 89169 (702) 257-1483 Attorneys for Plaintiff, PLS Investments, LLC NOTE: When service is by publication, add a brief statement of the object of the action. See Nevada Rules of Civil Procedure 4(b). 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21911

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2017-00018899-CU-BC-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ARACELI CASTILLO; and DOES 1 through 10, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS CERTIFICATE TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF BOSCO CREDIT II TRUST SERIES 2010-14665 NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, North County Regional Center, 325 S Melrose Dr, Vista CA 92081. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Robin R. Wright, Esq., SBN 150984; Bradford E. Klein, Esq., SBN 259252 Wright, Finlay & Zak LLP 4665 MacArthur Ct, Ste 280 Newport Beach, CA 92660 Telephone: 949.477.5050 & 949.608.9142 Date: (Fecha), 05/25/17 Clerk (Secretario), by I. Salas, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21910

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00026358-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Christopher James Vega filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Christopher James Vega changed to proposed name: Richard Stryker. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 19, 2018 at 9:00 AM, Dept. C-903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: May 30, 2018 Peter C Deddeh Judge of the Superior Court 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21898

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017017 Filed: Jun 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Noodle Bagz. Located at: 1799 Missouri St., San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tidy Nudge Media LLC, 1799 Missouri St., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/09/2018 S/Shane E Moise 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 22000

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017177 Filed: Jul 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RTAC – Rhino Truck Accessory Center Inc. Located at: 5600 Kearny Villa Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92123. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters Inc, 2168 Balboa Ave. #3, San Diego CA 92019. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/07/2018 S/Yehuda Moyal 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21999

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017063 Filed: Jul 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Home Factory. Located at: 5101 Whitman Way #109, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Taylor Ryan Bulkley, 5101 Whitman Way #109, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Audra Bullen, 5101 Whitman Way #109, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2018 S/Audra Bullen 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21998

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016793 Filed: Jun 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CARLSBAD ROTARY OKTOBERFEST. Located at: 5800 Armada Dr. #290, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: PO Box 130175, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary Club Foundation, 5800 Armada Dr. #290, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1982 S/Eric T Lodge 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21984

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017000 Filed: Jun 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moonlight Beach Hotel; B. Moonlight Beach Motel. Located at: 233 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. PLDC Inc, 233 Second St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/1976 S/Paula Broderick 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21983

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016089 Filed: Jun 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GET N’ GO DONUTS. Located at: 6986 El Camino Real #E, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. LUXIGA INC, 6986 El Camino Real #E, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/18/2018 S/Seth Luangamath 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21982

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016978 Filed: Jun 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Taken By Canadians. Located at: 4011 Layang Layang Cir. #C, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Benjamin Lancelot Ambrosini, 4011 Layang Layang Cir. #C, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2017 S/Benjamin Lancelot Ambrosini 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21981

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9017028 Filed: Jun 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Perennial Films. Located at: 1206 Corte Encanto, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Moving Pictures Inc, 1206 Corte Encanto, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2018 S/Michael R Johnson 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21980

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016665 Filed: Jun 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Visa Extension; B. L & T Services; C. Gaia Brazilian Food; D. Ajjil Events LLC. Located at: 3853 Sherbourne Dr. #F, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ajjil Events LLC, 3853 Sherbourne Dr. #F, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thiago Marques 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21979

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016406 Filed: Jun 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tyler Dupuis Custom Tile. Located at: 2537 Gladiola Dr., Campo CA San Diego 91906. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tyler James Dupuis, 2537 Gladiola Dr., Campo CA 91906. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/22/2018 S/Tyler James Dupuis 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21978

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016041 Filed: Jun 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S & S General Contractor. Located at: 5955 Mira Mesa Blvd. #B, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Prime Time Concrete Cutting Inc, 5955 Mira Mesa Blvd. #B, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2018 S/Robert Soto 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21977

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015391 Filed: Jun 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Med Tran. Located at: 3550 Bayside Walk #206, San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Darren James Read, 3550 Bayside Walk #206, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/15/2015 S/Darren James Read 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21976

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016176 Filed: Jun 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Left Edit. Located at: 4629 Texas St., San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lee Stavnes, LLC, 4629 Texas St., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Holly M Stavnes 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21975

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016563 Filed: Jun 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hootland. Located at: 4620 Park Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eric Denton, 4620 Park Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/21/2018 S/Eric Denton 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21974

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016822 Filed: Jun 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EPONA. Located at: 1102 Double LL Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dione Marie Rubio, 1102 Double LL Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dione Marie Rubio 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21973

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015366 Filed: Jun 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DJK Transportation. Located at: 5292 Leon St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jeffrey Franklin Kronsburg, 5292 Leon St., Oceanside CA 92057; Debbie Jean Kronsburg, 5292 Leon St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Jeffrey Franklin Kronsburg, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21972

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016629 Filed: Jun 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Capture Creatives. Located at: 981 N Vulcan Ave. #9, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jamie Nicole Schaefer, 981 N Vulcan Ave. #9, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/26/2018 S/Jamie Nicole Schaefer, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21971

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016740 Filed: Jun 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Cabinets. Located at: 2963 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daniel David Bertola, 2963 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Carla Suzanne Bertola, 2963 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/15/1997 S/Daniel David Bertola, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21970

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016868 Filed: Jun 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AREAA Global. Located at: 3990 Old Town Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. AREAA International, 3990 Old Town Ave., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/09/2013 S/Jim Park, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21969

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9012909 Filed: May 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AgriHort Solutions USA. Located at: 1114 La Tortuga Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 1611 S Melrose Dr. Ste. A #191, Vista CA 92081. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. AgriHort Solutions USA LLC, 1114 La Tortuga Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tenaya Becker, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20, 07/27/18 CN 21968

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014588 Filed: Jun 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Santee Cottonwood Dental Group. Located at: 9715 Mission Gorge Rd., Santee CA San Diego 92071. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. C.S. Nicholson III DDS inc, 3500 Rock Ridge Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2007 S/Rohshana Plunkett, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21967

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016547 Filed: Jun 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palomar Car Company, LLC. Located at: 1224 Keystone Way, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: 1229 Holmgrove Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Palomar Car Company, LLC, 1224 Keystone Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jerry Block, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21966

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016232 Filed: Jun 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 2E Consulting. Located at: 3633 Mount Acadia Blvd., San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 2E Consulting LLC, 3633 Mount Acadia Blvd., San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Debbie Tuey, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21965

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016121 Filed: Jun 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AK HAMMR. Located at: 9530 Sunset Ave., La Mesa CA San Diego 91941. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Spahr Cortese Inc, 9530 Sunset Ave., La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/18/2018 S/Gregory Cortese, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21964

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016198 Filed: Jun 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Villa Realty Referrals. Located at: 5841 Edison Pl. #120, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 3484 Camino Largo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sea Villa Realty Inc, 5841 Edison Pl. #120, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/20/2018 S/Serri Rowell, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21963

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016210 Filed: Jun 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Life Painting. Located at: 877 Avenida Abeja, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steven Paul Ouradnik, 877 Avenida Abeja, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Paul Ouradnik, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21962

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016404 Filed: Jun 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AIM: Anti-aging and Integrative Medicine. Located at: 1084 N El Camino Real #B265, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hetal Patel, M.D., Inc, 1084 N El Camino Real #B265, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Hetal Patel, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21961

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016206 Filed: Jun 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Callen Camper Company; B. Callen Camper Co.; C. Callen Campers. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tamarack Enterprises Inc, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/06/2018 S/Tyler K Steele, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21960

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016477 Filed: Jun 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. John Kedroffs Signature Grooming Salon. Located at: 500 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #1021, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. John Alexander Kedroff, 1750 W Citracado Pkwy. #13, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/John Alexander Kedroff, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21959

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015552 Filed: Jun 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sister Shrub. Located at: 902 Mendocino Ct., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mary Kelly Heim, 902 Mendocino Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/12/2018 S/Mary Kelly Heim, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21958

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015753 Filed: Jun 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Snapline Construction; B. Snap Line Construction. Located at: 5185 East Parker St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jorge Lopez, 5185 East Parker St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jorge Lopez, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21957

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016361 Filed: Jun 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Reo; B. Tomkins Realty Advisors. Located at: 1392 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ryan Peltro Tomkins, 1392 Hygeia Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Tomkins, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21956

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016396 Filed: Jun 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Multiplier. Located at: 738 Corte Cristal, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pitchou Malaba, 738 Corte Cristal, San Marcos CA 92069; 2. Judith Malaba, 738 Corte Cristal, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2018 S/Pitchou Malaba, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21950

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015702 Filed: Jun 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Molone and Bianc Promotions. Located at: 6916 Tourmaline Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Bianca Campbell, 6916 Tourmaline Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Olivia Moloney, 6916 Tourmaline Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/14/2018 S/Bianca Campbell, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21949

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015927 Filed: Jun 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inspire Chiropractic. Located at: 2610 El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 11326 Vista Sorrento Pkwy. #201, San Diego CA 92130. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elizabeth Anne Williams, 11326 Vista Sorrento Pkwy. #201, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elizabeth Anne Williams, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21948

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015749 Filed: Jun 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Giddy; B. Giddy Vintage. Located at: 639 Stratford Ct. #1, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sandra Lee Vaniglia, 639 Stratford Ct. #1, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sandra Lee Vaniglia, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21947

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015950 Filed: Jun 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Everything Branding. Located at: 521 Adobe Estates Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chelsea P Gladden, 521 Adobe Estates Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/18/2018 S/Chelsea P Gladden, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21946

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014757 Filed: Jun 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CFH Graphic Design; B. Zero Waste Schools. Located at: 1310 Avocado Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Corinna Faye Goodwin, 1310 Avocado Rd., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/30/1997 S/Corinna Faye Goodwin, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21945

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016026 Filed: Jun 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ascension Painting Inc. Located at: 2009 Madera St., Lemon Grove CA San Diego 91945. Mailing Address: 2009 Madera St., Lemon Grove CA 91945. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ascension Painting Inc, 2009 Madera St., Lemon Grove CA 91945. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gustavo De Los Santos, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13, 07/20/18 CN 21944

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016037 Filed: Jun 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Apparel Stuff R Us. Located at: 2440 Catalina Circle #691, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Apparel Are Us Inc., 2440 Catalina Circle #691, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Howard Greenfield, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21942

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9016015 Filed: Jun 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harmony Grove Recovery. Located at: 1507 E Valley Pkwy Ste 3 #360, Escondido CA San Diego 92027. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. NDLLJ Inc., 1507 E Valley Pkwy, Ste 3 #360, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard R Rice, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21941

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015786 Filed: Jun 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Premier Jet; B. Premier Jet Center. Located at: 2100 Airport Rd. #209, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Distinctive Projects Company Inc, 2100 Airport Rd. #209, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard Lee Sax, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21939

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014039 Filed: May 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. House 2222; B. 2222 Body. Located at: 2625 Kreymeyer Cir. #9, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 2625 Kreymeyer Cir. #9, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ashly K Craig, 2625 Kreymeyer Cir. #9, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/28/2018 S/Ashly K Craig, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21938

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015824 Filed: June 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blitz. Located at: 4140 Oceanside Blvd. #159, #329, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 4140 Oceanside Blvd. #159, #329, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Blitz Industries and Technologies Inc, 4140 Oceanside Blvd. #159, #329, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jordan Stabile, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21937

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015433 Filed: June 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rohn Properties Management & Brokerage Inc. Located at: 650 Cole Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 230102, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rohn Properties Management & Brokerage Inc, 650 Cole Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/18/1985 S/Charles H Miller, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21936

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013874 Filed: May 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Puddle Dancer Press; B. Nonviolent Communication. Located at: 3311 Corte Del Cruce, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Grant Meiji Stewart, 3311 Corte Del Cruce, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1986 S/Grant Meiji Stewart, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21933

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015385 Filed: June 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. West Coast recovery centers. Located at: 785 Grand Ave. #220, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. west coast men’s LLC, 785 Grand Ave. #220, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2013 S/Sean Firtel, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21932

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015328 Filed: June 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trinity Trustee & Fiduciary Services. Located at: 7035 Partridge Pl., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gregory Lance Simmons, 7035 Partridge Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/11/2018 S/Gregory Lance Simmons, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21931

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015760 Filed: June 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trinity Presbyterian Church of San Diego. Located at: 17050 Del Sur Ridge Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92127. Mailing Address: 1831 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North Coast Presbyterian Church, 1831 S El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tricia Langowski, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21930

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015687 Filed: June 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Songez Zen Bodywork; B. Songez Zen. Located at: 740 Breeze Hill Rd. #172, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Steven Rypins, 740 Breeze Hill Rd. #172, Vista CA 92081; 2. Valentine Aurore Songeur, 740 Breeze Hill Rd. #172, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Steven Rypins, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21929

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015390 Filed: June 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MR.J.Trucking. Located at: 1517 Glenna Dr., Esondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joel Robert McChesney, 1517 Glenna Dr., Esondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/19/2014 S/Joel Robert McChesney, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21928

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015317 Filed: June 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Motionstrand. Located at: 1215 Pacific Oaks Pl., Esondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jenco US LLC, 3132 Plum Ct., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/11/2013 S/E Bjorn Jensen, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21927

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014318 Filed: May 31, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lucidity Sleep & Psychiatry. Located at: 380 S Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nevin Arora M.D., Inc, 380 S Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA 92081; 2. Kristen Lamarca PHD Psychological Services Inc, 380 S Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nevin Arora/Kristen Lamarca, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21926

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014811 Filed: Jun 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. It’s Raw Poke Truck; B. It’s Raw The Truck. Located at: 2504 Transportation Ave. #B, National City CA San Diego 91950. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jacob Warren Zirker, 4025 Texas St., San Diego CA 92104. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/05/2018 S/Jacob Warren Zirker, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21925

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015303 Filed: Jun 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Imperial Wrench; B. Imperial Rake. Located at: 1822 Cottage Grove Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Javier Brian Garcia, 1822 Cottage Grove Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/08/2018 S/Javier Brian Garcia, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21924

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015658 Filed: Jun 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gold Coast low voltage. Located at: 6905 Quail Pl. #C, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chance Adams Nuschy, 6905 Quail Pl. #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/13/2018 S/Chance Adams Nuschy, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21923

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014721 Filed: Jun 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gigi’s Beauty Boutique LLC; B. Gigi Beauty Spot. Located at: 418 Third ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: 9716 Birch St., Spring Valley, CA 91977. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gigi’s Beauty Boutique LLC, 418 Third ave., San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2018 S/Jenita R Bey, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21922

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014922 Filed: Jun 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Finishing Touch Millwork, Inc. Located at: 6190 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Finishing Touch Moulding Inc, 6190 Corte del Cedro, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/23/2013 S/Roland Shany, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21921

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015163 Filed: Jun 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Charities Consulting Group. Located at: 533 2nd Ave. #L, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Labrats San Diego, 533 Encinitas Blvd. #200, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/02/2017 S/James K Merrill, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21920

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014936 Filed: Jun 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coyne & Associates Education Corp. Located at: 662 Encinitas Blvd. #208, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 231831, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Coyne & Associates Education Corp., 662 Encinitas Blvd. #208, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1999 S/Tiffany M Bauer, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21919

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014979 Filed: Jun 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bella Maven. Located at: 1503 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tessa Marie Love, 1503 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tessa Marie Love, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06, 07/13/18 CN 21918

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014946 Filed: Jun 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Clean Sweep. Located at: 1809 Avenida Segovia, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Paul Washburn, 1809 Avenida Segovia, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/06/2018 S/Michael Paul Washburn, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21904

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014037 Filed: May 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Diane Carey Art. Located at: 5950 Camino Baja Cerro, Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Diana Rae Carey McLoughlin, 5950 Camino Baja Cerro, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/02/2018 S/Diana Rae Carey McLoughlin, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21903

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015291 Filed: Jun 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HaroDesign; B. Haro Design Group; C. Bob Haro Design. Located at: 135 Liverpool Dr. #E, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Performance Branding LLC, 135 Liverpool Dr. #E, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2013 S/Robert B Haro, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21902

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014738 Filed: Jun 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reform Packaging LLC; B. Mana Packaging. Located at: 2030 Alvarado St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Reform Packaging LLC, 2030 Alvarado St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Franco, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21901

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014678 Filed: Jun 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bariatric Tools. Located at: 12865 Pointe Del Mar Way #130, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Wellness By Ave Harbor LLC, 12865 Pointe Del Mar Way #130, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tracy Martinez, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21900

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013899 Filed: May 25, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Teaching Side by Side; B. TSBS. Located at: 956 W Ranch Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 663 S. Rancho Santa Fe #614, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. TSBS LLC, 956 W Ranch Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/02/2018 S/Kelley Spence, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21896

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014862 Filed: Jun 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neso Tents; B. Neso. Located at: 278 Sanford St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Neso LLC, 278 Sanford St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2016 S/Matthew Goldberg, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21895

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014968 Filed: Jun 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mission Ridge, LLC. Located at: 1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Urschel Holdings LP, 1200 Cutting Edge Dr., Chesterton IN 46304. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/26/2016 S/Amanda Russell, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21894

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014807 Filed: Jun 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Mission Church. Located at: 825 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Ezra Ministries, 1860 Willowhaven Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/09/2011 S/David Richard Menard, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21893

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013155 Filed: May 18, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Age Computers. Located at: 2295 Needham Rd., El Cajon CA San Diego 92020. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Weston Lee Prudell, 2035 Franklin Ave., San Diego CA 92113. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/18/2018 S/Weston Lee Prudell, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21892

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9013618 Filed: May 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Golden Corral Oceanside. Located at: 491 College Blvd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: 28760 Red Gum Dr., Lake Elsinore CA 92532. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Worlden California Inc, 28760 Red Gum Dr., Lake Elsinore CA 92532. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/09/2018 S/Hua Wang, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21891

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9014883 Filed: Jun 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buffalo Brothers Motorcycles; B. Buffalo Bros. Motorcycles. Located at: 3058 Clairemont Dr. #8, San Diego CA San Diego 92117. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Buffalo Brothers Motorcycles, 3058 Clairemont Dr. #8, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Samoel Soares, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21890

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9015162 Filed: Jun 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bendmac Manufacturing. Located at: 440 Olive Ave. #P, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jonathan Del Gerlock, 4044 Johnson Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/16/2012 S/Jonathan Del Gerlock, 06/15, 06/22, 06/29, 07/06/18 CN 21889