Legal Notices, April 27, 2018

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (5/4, 5/18, etc.) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON AN ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT 1. PROJECT NAME: Spain Single-Family Residence CASE NUMBER: 17-156 CDP FILING DATE: July 10, 2017 APPLICANT: Chris Spain LOCATION: 637 San Dieguito Drive (APN 258-102-11) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit request to demolish an existing single-family residence and construct a new single-family residence with a detached structure of a first-story garage, and second-story accessory unit on an existing lot. The subject property is located in the Residential 5 (R5) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681, or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: 2441 Montgomery Residence CASE NUMBER: 18-023 CDP FILING DATE: February 12, 2018 APPLICANT: American Coastal Properties, LLC LOCATION: 2441 Montgomery Avenue (APN 261-112-05-00) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit request for the demolition of an existing home and the construction of a new two-story single-family residence with an attached accessory unit and related site improvements. The subject property is located within the Residential Single-Family 11 (R-11) zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT:Dan Halverson, 760-633-2711 or dhalverson@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, MAY 7, 2018 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The actions of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 04/27/18 CN 21664

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD Public Review Period: April 27, 2018 to May 21, 2018 Notice is hereby given that a 20-day public review and comment period has been established pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for a Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration, which has been prepared for the proposed project as identified below and located in the City of Encinitas. PROJECT NAME: Specimen House Residential Subdivision CASE NUMBER: 14-069 TMDB/DR/CDP APPLICANT: Shea Homes Limited Partnership LOCATION: 764 and 782 Leucadia Boulevard, community of Leucadia DESCRIPTION: The project consists of Tentative Map, Design Review Permit, and Coastal Development Permit applications to subdivide 3.09 acres into 13 single-family residential lots, construct 13 detached single-family homes, and develop associated improvements. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City has performed an Environmental Initial Study, which has determined that with mitigation measures, no significant environmental impacts would result from the proposed project. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration is recommended for adoption. The Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration is available for public review from April 27, 2018 to May 21, 2018. Written comments regarding the adequacy of the Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration must be received by the Development Services Department at the address provided below by 6:00 p.m. on May 21, 2018. A final environmental document incorporating public input will then be prepared for consideration by decision-making authorities. The Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration, Environmental Initial Study, supporting documents, and project application may be reviewed or purchased for the cost of reproduction, at the Encinitas Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. An electronic version of the Draft Mitigated Negative Declaration may be reviewed on the City’s website at http://ci.encinitas.ca.us/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Planning-Building-Public-Notices under “Environmental Notices”. For environmental review information, contact Scott Vurbeff at (760) 633-2692. For planning review and public hearing information on this project, contact the project planner, Katie Innes, at (760) 633-2716. 04/27/18 CN 21663

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2018-05 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2018-05 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Adopting Amendments to the Local Coastal Plan, North 101 Corridor Specific Plan and the General Plan to Clarify Provisions for Roadway Improvements on North Coast Highway 101; Case Number 10-036 GPA/SPA/LCPA/EIR.” The ordinance approves amendments to the Local Coastal Plan, North 101 Corridor Specific Plan and the General Plan. The proposed amendments are required to clarify provisions for variations to roadway improvements between the documents. Changes to the General Plan provide for consistency throughout the documents that include the project site. Language has been added to the note found on Figure 1 – Roadway Classification of the Circulation Element of the General Plan. Changes to the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan provide for consistency throughout the documents that include the project site, and language has been added to Figure 5-C of the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan. Ordinance No. 2018-05 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on March 21, 2018 and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on April 18, 2018 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: Muir; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 04/27/18 CN 21660

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2018-04 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2018-04 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California Amending Chapter 6.11 to the Encinitas Municipal Code Operations Permit: Special Events.” The ordinance provides amendments to: 1) Section 6.11.020 to revise and add definitions; 2) Section 6.11.060 to revise the application process to include City Council review and approval of new major special events prior to the first and second year of the event. Major events that reoccur after the first two years would not return to City Council for review and approval unless there is a change of event venue, change of season in which the event is held, other significant change(s) as determined by staff, marked public complaints or non-compliance with event permit conditions and or requirements; and 3) Section 6.11.140 to revise to provide clarity. Ordinance 2018-04 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on March 21, 2018 and adopted at a Regular City Council meeting held on April 18, 2018 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 04/27/18 CN 21659

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Annual Storm Drain Rehabilitation/Repair FY 2017-2018 CS05E Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on Thursday, May 10, 2018. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening, but they may attend if desired. The City Street address is as follows:

City of Encinitas 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, California 92024 WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: The work consists of the rehabilitation and repair of existing storm drains within the City of Encinitas that are badly corroded. Work includes point repairs, Cured in Place Pipe Liners (CIPP), HDPE Solid Wall Pipe Liners, and other miscellaneous items of work as called out in the project specifications. Work to be completed within 40 working days. A map of the locations of the storm drains to be worked on and a table containing the Facility ID and additional information for each drain is included as Appendix A to the specifications. Engineer’s Estimate – $209,150. COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall diligently execute the work to completion within forty (40) working days from the commencement date contained in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the bases of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsible and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. Contract documents may also be obtained after Thursday, April, 19, 2018 at the Engineering counter in City Hall located at 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024, at a non-refundable cost of $50.00 per set. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Should contractors choose to pick up project plans and specifications at Plan Rooms, the contractors shall still be responsible for obtaining all addenda for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. BID INFORMATION: Bids shall be submitted electronically to the city utilizing PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). No bid will be considered unless it is timely and properly submitted through the PlanetBids system, as described above. The work shall be in strict conformity with the Contract documents. In order to bid this project, the Contractor must have at the time of bid award a valid Class A or a valid Class C-34 State of California Contractor’s License in good standing and must maintain said license in good standing throughout the course of the project. Certain specialty licenses may be required of certain work as set forth in the plans and specifications. The Contractor is responsible to ensure that all proper licenses are maintained. No bid will be awarded to a Contractor who is not licensed in accordance with the provisions of chapter 9, Division 3 of the Business and Professions Code. Withdrawal of bids by Contractor shall not be permitted for a period of ninety (90) days after the date set for the opening thereof. BID SECURITY: Each bid must be accompanied by cash, certified or cashier’s check, or bidder’s bond made payable to the City of Encinitas for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the amount bid, such guarantee to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter into the contract. PRE-BID QUESTIONS: The City will receive information requests on this project up to Noon on Monday May 7, 2018. All questions regarding the project documents shall be submitted through PlanetBids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of the Respondents to check the website regularly for information updates, clarifications, and addenda. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: The Contractor shall pay to the City of Encinitas the sum of One-Thousand Dollars ($1,000.00) per day for each and every calendar day of unexcused total project delay in completing the work beyond the 40 working days allotted for this project. EQUALS: Notwithstanding if the project plans or specifications designate specific brands, materials, items or trade names, the Bidder may submit proposed equals to the Contract, pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 3400. Any contractor seeking a request for a substitution of “an equal” item shall submit all necessary data substantiating a request at least ten (10) business days prior to the bid opening date. RIGHT TO REJECT ALL BIDS: The City requires responsible and responsive bidders. All Bids shall remain valid for a period of 90 calendar days from the date of bid opening. The City reserves the right to reject all bids at its sole discretion and to waive any immaterial irregularities or informalities in the bids received. Withdrawal of bids shall not be permitted for a period of 90 calendar days after the bid opening. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/public-works/prevailing-wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Questions pertaining to State predetermined wage rates should be directed to the State department of Industrial Relations website at https://www.dir.ca.gov/. The prime contractor shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code including, but not limited to, Section 1777.5. Notice: Subject exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statue, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid, nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to https://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. SUBLETTING AND SUBCONTRACTING FAIR PRACTICES ACT: Contractor shall comply with sections 4100 et. seq. of the Public Contracts Code (“Subletting and Subcontracting Fair Practices Act) in all respects. The City is the “duly authorized officer” for the purposes of sections 4107 and 4107.5. PERFORMANCE AND PAYMENT BONDS: Each bid shall be accompanied by security in a form and amount as required by law. The successful bidder will be required to furnish a Payment Bond for one hundred percent (100%), and a Performance Bond for one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount prior to execution of the contract. The City requires the awarded contractor obtain Payment and Performance bonds, issued by an admitted carrier, qualified to do business in California, as required by Code of Civil Procedure Section 995.120. Pursuant to Public Contract Code section 22300, the City permits the substitution of securities for any moneys withheld to ensure performance under the contract, or, alternatively, the contractor may request and the City may make payment of retentions earned directly to the escrow agent at the expense of the Contractor. NONDISCRIMINATION: During the performance of this contract, the contractor and its subcontractors shall not deny the contract’s benefits to any person on the basis of race or color; religion; national origin or ancestry, physical disability; mental disability or medical condition; marital status; sex or sexual orientation; age, with respect to persons over the age of 40; and pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions; nor shall they discriminate unlawfully against any employee or applicant for employment because of on race or color; religion; national origin or ancestry, physical disability; mental disability or medical condition; marital status; sex or sexual orientation; age, with respect to persons over the age of 40; and pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. Contractor shall insure that the evaluation and treatment of employees and applicants for employment are free of such discrimination. PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of bids, shall be submitted through PlanetBids. All project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. Please see section titled PRE-BID QUESTIONS above. The bidder shall not rely upon any representations made by City representatives in preparing its bid, but shall rather rely solely upon the written Contract Documents and any contract addenda issued prior to bid opening. Any questions regarding registering as a vendor or utilizing the PlanetBids website should be sent in writing to Nick Josten at njosten@encinitasca.gov. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Christopher L. Magdosku, PE City Engineer DATE: ______ END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 04/20/18, 04/27/18 CN 21623

APN: 216-210-01-55 & 216-210-01-56 TS No: CA01000214-17 TO No: 95311785 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED February 13, 2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On May 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, Special Default Services, Inc., as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded on February 15, 2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0080330 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by BARBARA SEITH, TRUSTEE OF THE BARBARA SEITH LIVING TRUST CREATED ON AUGUST 9, 2003, as Trustor(s), in favor of MARLENE ROSINGANA-ESCOBAR, TRUSTEE OF THE ROSINGANA-ESCOBAR LIVING TRUST DATED JUNE 16, 1992 as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2005 COSTA DEL MAR #613 & #615, CARLSBAD, CA 92009. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $457,921.03 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Special Default Services, Inc. or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA01000214-17. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: April 18, 2018 Special Default Services, Inc. TS No. CA01000214-17 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 (949) 225-5945 TDD: 866-660-4288 Lisa Welch, Trustee Sales Officer SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 SPECIAL DEFAULT SERVICES, INC. MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.ISL Number 39187, Pub Dates: 04/27/2018, 05/04/2018, 05/11/2018, THE COAST NEWS CN 21657

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-15-684140-RY Order No.: 150225570-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/19/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): TERRILL L. FLANAGAN, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 9/28/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0689941 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 5/21/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $483,669.30 The purported property address is: 3313 VIVIENDA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 223-200-16-62 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-684140-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-15-684140-RY IDSPub #0139609 4/27/2018 5/4/2018 5/11/2018 CN 21656

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-15-669164-RY Order No.: 150118840-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/17/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): JEFFREY L POWELL, A SINGLE MAN Recorded: 1/23/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0049046 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 5/21/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $974,460.66 The purported property address is: 1610 OLMEDA STREET, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 259-330-27-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-669164-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-15-669164-RY IDSPub #0139607 4/27/2018 5/4/2018 5/11/2018 CN 21655

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-699346-RY Order No.: 160008963-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/30/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): RAJA CHINNA OGIRALA, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Recorded: 11/8/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0796235 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 5/21/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $565,260.76 The purported property address is: 6675 PASEO DEL NORTE #A, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 214-300-05-05 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-699346-RY. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-699346-RY IDSPub #0139589 4/27/2018 5/4/2018 5/11/2018 CN 21654

AFC-1099 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 5/22/2018 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 88772 30343B SCBC30343B 303 ANNUAL 43 147-264-30-43 RAYMOND C. BERNABE AND THERESA N. BERNABE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/22/2017 12/7/2017 2017-0569866 1/8/2018 2018-0008045 $6135.70 88773 30438A SCBC30438A 304 ANNUAL 38 147-264-31-38 DELLA K. DECKER A SINGLE WOMAN AND AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/22/2017 12/7/2017 2017-0569866 1/8/2018 2018-0008045 $4866.94 88774 31440D HBC31440D 314 ANNUAL 40 147-264-41-40 JIMMY R. ROBINSON AND FAYE ELAINE TIDWELL-ROBINSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/22/2017 12/7/2017 2017-0569866 1/8/2018 2018-0008045 $6021.20 88775 30746B HBC30746B 307 ANNUAL 46 147-264-34-46 JIMMY R. ROBINSON AND FAYE ELAINE TIDWELL-ROBINSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/22/2017 12/7/2017 2017-0569866 1/8/2018 2018-0008045 $6021.20 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC, OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 4/18/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 04/27/18, 05/04/18, 05/11/18 CN 21653

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 18-00008-2 Loan No: 60-076942-2/GEENEN APN 266-192-15-00 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will not be recorded pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(a). It will be mailed to the Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED JUNE 14, 2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On May 18, 2018, at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E, Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee (the “Trustee”), under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on July 1, 2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0558760 of official records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, CA, executed by: FIR M. GEENEN AND JUDY M. GEENEN, CO-TRUSTEES OF THE GEENEN FAMILY TRUST DATED JULY 29, 2004, as Trustor (the “Trustor”), in favor of FIRST REPUBLIC BANK, as Beneficiary, and any modifications thereto are collectively referred to herein from time to time as the “Deed of Trust”, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: LOT 5 OF COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO TRACT NO. 4390, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 11446, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 12,1986. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved In bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the Property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the Property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the Property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this Property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the Property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this Property, you may call 714.730.2727 or visit this Internet Website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 18-00008-2. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The real Property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real Property described above is purported to be: 5921 VIA DE LACUMBRE, RANCHO SANTA FE, CA. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining unpaid balance of the obligations secured by and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust (together with any modifications thereto). The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $1,885,303.70 (Estimated), provided, however, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The Property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the Property receiver, if applicable. DATE: April 17, 2018 FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, TRUSTEE 18-00008-2 1101 Investment Blvd., Suite 170 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 916-636-0114 Sara Berens, Authorized Signor SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.servicelinkasap.com AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 714.730.2727. A-4654701 04/27/2018, 05/04/2018, 05/11/2018 CN 21652

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 15-01540-CI-CA Title No. 150267014-CA-VOI A.P.N. 265-452-48-00 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/05/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Mohammad H. Shapouri and Rona Shapouri, husband and wife, as community property. Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation. Recorded 03/12/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0207683 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: 05/18/2018 at 10:30 AM. Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020. Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,785,163.86. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 17792 Camino De La Mitra, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-758-8052 or visit this Internet Web site www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 15-01540-CI-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 04/17/2018 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1230 Columbia Street, Suite 680 San Diego, CA 92101 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-758-8052; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com/sales Rachael Hamilton, Trustee Sales Representative A-4654504 04/27/2018, 05/04/2018, 05/11/2018 CN 21651

AFC-2009 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/11/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3075 CARLSBAD BLVD, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 89034 A0464017R CBI30952A 309 EACH 52 203-253-49-52 GREGORY R. MYERS TRUSTEE OF THE GREGORY R. MYERS SEPARATE PROPERTY TRUST EXECUTED FEBRUARY 29 2016 ADVANCED COMMERCIAL COMPANY A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 04/02/2016 04/27/2016 2016-0197455 1/11/2018 2018-0013040 $6650.37 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 4/16/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 04/20/18, 04/27/18, 05/04/18 CN 21641

Afc-2008 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/11/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150 , SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 89028 S1048875C CSR31519CZ 315 EACH 19 211-010-94-00 BERNARDO BETTINELLI AND CAROL BETTINELLI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/09/2012 04/19/2012 2012-0228624 1/11/2018 2018-0013000 $14927.59 89029 B0480255C MCS22243BO 222 ODD 43 211-010-94-00 PAUL JAMES O’ROURKE AND CYNTHIA DOULIS O’ROURKE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/16/2017 02/02/2017 2017-0054564 1/11/2018 2018-0013000 $18746.83 89030 S6633151F-Z CSR11638CZ 116 EACH 38 211-010-94-00 GERRI LASHEA FRENCH SINGLE WOMAN SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/29/2004 07/09/2004 2004-0638079 1/11/2018 2018-0013000 $14289.32 89031 S7381151S CSR21602CE 216 EVEN 02 211-010-94-00 THOMAS J. GLINSKAS AND AMY L. GLINSKAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS CARLSBAD SEAPOINTE RESORT L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/30/2008 09/12/2008 2008-0485583 1/11/2018 2018-0013000 $6384.72 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 4/16/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 by LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 04/20/18, 04/27/18, 05/04/18 CN 21640

AFC-2007 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/11/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 89016 B0412105C MGP26548AZ 265 EACH 48 211-022-28-00 JASON MAGEO AND KIMBERLY MAGEO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/14/2013 08/08/2013 2013-0498249 1/11/2018 2018-0013001 $24665.95 89017 Y2707469A GPP18002AZ 180 EACH 02 211-022-28-00 MARTIN ROY JONES AND CARLA JYNELL JONES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/10/2005 07/29/2005 2005-0645006 1/11/2018 2018-0013001 $11716.21 89018 Y6865469A GPP18528AZ 185 EACH 28 211-022-28-00 PATRICIA ESPINOSA AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/30/2008 11/21/2008 2008-0603093 1/11/2018 2018-0013001 $12902.49 89021 Y6784469A GPO34744BZ 347 EACH 44 211-022-28-00 JEFFREY W. GILES AND DIANE C. SASSONE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/21/2008 08/15/2008 2008-0436883 1/11/2018 2018-0013001 $7143.52 89022 A5777007A AGP14924AZ 149 EACH 24 211-022-28-00 WANDA R. MASIAS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/19/2010 08/05/2010 2010-0400036 1/11/2018 2018-0013001 $8882.16 89023 Y3659469A GPO36215EZ 362 EACH 15 211-022-28-00 JIMMY L ALEXANDER AND GLENDA D ALEXANDER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/12/2006 02/24/2006 2006-0133019 1/11/2018 2018-0013001 $25114.76 89024 Y3713469A GPP39903AO 399 ODD 3 211-022-28-00 MICHAEL G. REED A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/24/2006 03/10/2006 2006-0166545 1/11/2018 2018-0013001 $7570.67 89025 Y7262569K GPP17902AE 179 EVEN 02 211-022-28-00 ROEL R. DALIDA AND MA. BELEN T. DALIDA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS ADVANCED COMMERCIAL CORPORATION A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION 09/26/2010 10/07/2010 2010-0538869 1/11/2018 2018-0013001 $13680.61 89026 Y6655469A GPP19212AE 192 EVEN 12 211-022-28-00 JOSE RAMON MONTES AND SEANA MONTES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC PALISADES L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/23/2008 03/07/2008 2008-0120096 1/11/2018 2018-0013001 $7539.16 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 4/16/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 04/20/18, 04/27/18, 05/04/18 CN 26139

AFC-2006 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 5/11/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 88103 B3157475C GMO511342AZ 211-130-02-00 SHARAY L. ROBINSON A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AND ELLEN Y. OLIVER A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/06/2009 02/20/2009 2009-0083344 10/19/2017 2017-0486629 $$32,661.39 89001 B0475085C GMO604322L2Z 6043 EVERY 22 211-131-11-00 LANCE T. EIGENRAUCH AND GABRIELLE BEYLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS PACIFIC WESTERN BANK A CALIFORNIA STATE CHARTERED BANK (SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO CAPITALSOURCE BANK) 09/15/2016 10/27/2016 2016-0581216 1/11/2018 2018-0013038 $65625.64 89002 B0458385H GMP692306B1Z 6923 EVERY 6 211-131-13-00 XAVIER F. HERNANDEZ AND ELAINE L. HERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/15/2015 12/30/2015 2015-0665726 1/11/2018 2018-0013038 $22846.46 89003 B0464715H GMP531219AE 5312 EVEN 19 211-130-03-00 MANUEL F. FARIA AND ALEXIS C. FARIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/02/2016 05/05/2016 2016-0213430 1/11/2018 2018-0013038 $24625.04 89004 B0460615H GMP581430A1E 5814 EVEN 30 211-131-11-00 JOHN L. DOBLE AND ANA-LORILIEGH DOBLE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/26/2015 02/11/2016 2016-0060709 1/11/2018 2018-0013038 $29051.22 89005 B0443025S GMP591102E2Z 5911 EVERY 2 211-131-11-00 LETICIA SOPHIE HADJES A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK AN ARIZONA CORPORATION AS SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO TORREY PINES BANK 03/19/2015 04/02/2015 2015-0156056 1/11/2018 2018-0013038 $36068.96 89006 B0470175S GMP692220D1O 6922 ODD 20 211-131-13-00 ARTHUR SILVA AND RACHAL D. SILVA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK AN ARIZONA CORPORATION AS SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO TORREY PINES BANK 05/23/2016 08/04/2016 2016-0395467 1/11/2018 2018-0013038 $14199.69 89007 B0478875S GMP693120BO 6931 ODD 20 211-131-13-00 ARLENE FAROL MARTINEZ A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LLIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/19/2016 01/05/2017 2017-0006523 1/11/2018 2018-0013038 $21037.47 89008 B0432455H GMP581324A1Z 5813 EVERY 24 211-131-11-00 MICHAEL R. MULLOY AND DEBORAH J. DEPAUL-MULLOY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFONRIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/14/2014 08/07/2014 2014-0338053 1/11/2018 2018-0013038 $34090.66 89010 B0452765H GMP652345B1E 6523 EVEN 45 211-131-13-00 ARUN PATYAL AND SHIVANI PATYAL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/08/2015 09/24/2015 2015-0503467 1/11/2018 2018-0013038 $16740.53 89011 B0461245S GMP663101BZ 6631 EVERY 1 211-131-13-00 DANYEL H. DE LA ROCHE AND K. MICHELLE DE LA ROCHE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK AN ARIZONA CORPORATION AS SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO TORREY PINES BANK 02/14/2016 03/03/2016 2016-0093340 1/11/2018 2018-0013038 $23748.57 89013 B0412595H GMP691445D1E 6914 EVEN 45 211-131-13-00 JORGE L. GONZALEZ AND CARLA V. ROCHA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/03/2013 08/15/2013 2013-0512340 1/11/2018 2018-0013038 $10553.06 89014 B0468545C GMP662417B1Z 6624 EVERY 17 211-131-13-00 ERIK S. PETTERSEN A(N) WIDOWED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY PACIFIC WESTERN BANK A CALIFORNIA STATE CHARTERED BANK (SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO CAPITALSOURCE BANK) 06/22/2016 07/07/2016 2016-0338158 1/11/2018 2018-0013038 $18383.13 89015 B0470665H GMP652138D1Z 6521 EVERY 38 211-131-13-00 ERIC CANJA AND STEPHANIE CANJA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/29/2016 08/11/2016 2016-0409834 1/11/2018 2018-0013038 $26448.98 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 4/16/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (8588207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 04/20/18, 04/27/18, 05/04/18 CN 21638

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-803327-BF Order No.: 8724455 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/4/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): LUCIANO JARA, AN UNMARRIED MAN Recorded: 10/11/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0723003 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 5/14/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $477,764.04 The purported property address is: 833 CLARK AVENUE, ENCINITAS, CA 92024-2316 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 256-161-06-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-803327-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-803327-BF IDSPub #0139103 4/20/2018 4/27/2018 5/4/2018 CN 21626

AFC-2002 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by GRAND PACIFIC MARBRISA OWNERS ASSOCIATION INC., A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 5/11/2018 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED , COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 88799 542329BO GPM542329BO 5423 29 211-130-03-00 PATRICK V.B. GADUT AND ESMERALDA ALAMILLO-GADUT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/29/2017 12/7/2017 2017-0569900 1/8/2018 2018-0008057 $8490.79 88800 563115BE GPM563115BE 5631 15 211-130-03-00 MELANIE MORENO AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/29/2017 12/7/2017 2017-0569900 1/8/2018 2018-0008057 $5991.92 88801 561342AZ GPM561342AZ 5613 42 211-130-03-00 SHARON D. BURNS A SINGLE WOMAN AND ERIK G. BLOMQUIST A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 11/29/2017 12/7/2017 2017-0569900 1/8/2018 2018-0008057 $7580.57 88802 652303A1Z GPM652303A1Z 6523 03 211-131-13-00 ROBERT A. LEVINE A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND SHARON VERNELLE BIRDSELL A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 11/29/2017 12/7/2017 2017-0569900 1/8/2018 2018-0008057 $6933.22 88803 652302A1Z GPM652302A1Z 6523 02 211-131-13-00 ROBERT A. LEVINE A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AND SHARON VERNELLE BIRDSELL A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 11/29/2017 12/7/2017 2017-0569900 1/8/2018 2018-0008057 $6980.75 88804 543139EZ GPM543139EZ 5431 39 211-130-03-00 RHONDA A. DOWDY AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/29/2017 12/7/2017 2017-0569900 1/8/2018 2018-0008057 $8171.61 88805 531232AZ GPM531232AZ 5312 32 211-130-03-00 YUKI MATSUZAKI A SINGLE WOMAN AND HARUMI MATSUZAKI A SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 11/29/2017 12/7/2017 2017-0569900 1/8/2018 2018-0008057 $7262.30 88806 561341AZ GPM561341AZ 5613 41 211-130-03-00 SHARON D. BURNS A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/29/2017 12/7/2017 2017-0569900 1/8/2018 2018-0008057 $7948.53 88807 581402A1Z GPM581402A1Z 5814 02 211-131-11-00 ROBERT K. SALAS AND TERESA C. SALAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/29/2017 12/7/2017 2017-0569900 1/8/2018 2018-0008057 $7143.84 88808 542421BZ GPM542421BZ 5424 21 211-130-03-00 RICHARD MELE AND NOEMI SEIDE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 11/29/2017 12/7/2017 2017-0569900 1/8/2018 2018-0008057 $9297.88 88809 542152DE GPM542152DE 5421 52 211-130-03-00 ANGELA M. GUMATAOTAO A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/29/2017 12/7/2017 2017-0569900 1/8/2018 2018-0008057 $6103.67 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien.

Date: 4/11/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 04/20/18, 04/27/18, 05/04/18 CN 21624

T.S. No. 041079-CA APN: 217-300-22-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 3/11/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 5/7/2018 at 1:00 PM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 3/19/2008, as Instrument No. 2008-0144489, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: CELESTINA BAEZ AND HILARINO BAEZ, WIFE AND HUSBAND WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: OUTSIDE THE MAIN ENTRANCE AT THE SUPERIOR COURT NORTH COUNTY DIVISION, 325 S MELROSE DR., VISTA, CA 92081 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 221 AVENIDA DE SUERTE SAN MARCOS, CA 92069-5902 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $303,708.24 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 041079-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 908073 04/13/18, 04/20/18, 04/27/18 CN 21598

T.S. No. 063786-CA APN: 216-170-49-27 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/30/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 5/11/2018 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/22/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0908949, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MICHAEL M SALOUR TRUSTEE OF THE THE MICHAEL M SALOUR TRUST DTD 9/09/86, MICHAEL M SALOUR WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2502 NAVARRA DR #213 CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92008 (AKA) 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $226,813.80 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 063786-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 908057 04/13/18, 04/20/18, 04/27/18 CN 21597

T.S. No. 064042-CA APN: 106-351-29-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 9/1/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 5/4/2018 at 10:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/7/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0639265, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JOSHUA HARD, AND KRISTINA HARD, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1805 CHAPULIN LN FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA 92028-4310 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $483,819.99 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 758 – 8052 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.HOMESEARCH.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 064042-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 758 – 8052 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 907971 04/13/18, 04/20/18, 04/27/18 CN 21596

Re: Creditor Association: SAN ELIJO HILLS COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION Property Owner(s): DIANA M. RACALBUTO Property Address: 1434 CLEARVIEW WAY, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Mailing Address (if different): MASSIE BERMAN, APC IS ACTING IN THE FUNCTION OF A DEBT COLLECTOR, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE OF REAL PROPERTY YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN (CIVIL CODE SECTION 5675) DATED DECEMBER 10, 2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONSULT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at 9:00 a.m. on May 10, 2018, on the public sidewalk in front of the offices of MASSIE BERMAN, 3588 4th Avenue, San Diego, California 92103, MASSIE BERMAN as Trustee, or Successor Trustee or Substituted Trustee of that certain Notice of Delinquent Assessment/Lien (Civil Code Section 5675) which was caused to be recorded by SAN ELIJO HILLS COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION, (“Creditor Association”) pursuant to the authority of Civil Code Section 5675 in order to secure obligations in favor of the Creditor Association, which was recorded on December 10, 2010, as Instrument No. 2010-0683555 of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, and pursuant to that certain Notice of Default and Election to Sell recorded on December 14, 2016, as Instrument No. 2016-0683157 of Official Records of said County, will sell at public auction, under the power of sale conferred by Civil Code Section 5675, to the highest bidder for cash in lawful money of the United States of America, on the public sidewalk in front of the offices of Massie Berman, APC, 3588 4th Avenue, Suite 200, San Diego, CA, 92103, County of San Diego, State of California, all that right, title and interest in the property situated in said County and State which is legally described in the legal description attached hereto as Exhibit “A.” Street address or other common designation of Property to be sold: 1434 CLEARVIEW WAY, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Name and address of Creditor Association at whose request the sale is being conducted: SAN ELIJO HILLS COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION c/o Massie Berman, APC 3588 Fourth Avenue, Suite 200 San Diego, California 92103 (619) 260-9010 During regular business hours current sale information may be obtained by calling (619) 260-9010. The status of a sale can be obtained during non-business hours at (619) 260-9010 x.4. Directions to and a detailed description of the above-entitled real property may be obtained by requesting the same in writing to the above-named beneficiary (“Creditor Association”) within ten (10) days from the first publication of this notice. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the unpaid balance currently due and owing under the aforesaid Notice of Delinquent Assessment and/or late fees, costs of collection (including attorneys’ fee), and interest, which said Owner is obligated to pay Creditor Association under Civil Code Section 1366, and fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the telephone number for information regarding the trustee’s sale, using the file number assigned to this case. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $16,783.94 for the delinquent assessments, late fees and legal fees. A NON JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE BY AN ASSOCIATION TO COLLECT UPON A DEBT FOR DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT SHALL BE SUBJECT TO A RIGHT OF REDEMPTION. THE REDEMPTION PERIOD WITHIN WHICH THE SEPARATE INTEREST MAY BE REDEEMED FROM A FORECLOSURE SALE UNDER THIS PARAGRAPH ENDS 90 DAYS AFTER THE SALE. IN ADDITION TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF SECTION 2924(f), A NOTICE OF SALE IN CONNECTION WITH AN ASSOCIATION’S FORECLOSURE OF A SEPARATE INTEREST IN A COMMON INTEREST DEVELOPMENT SHALL INCLUDE A STATEMENT THAT THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED IN THIS PARAGRAPH. 04/13/18, 04/20/18, 04/27/18 CN 21595

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-801498-AB Order No.: 730-1710812-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 11/23/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): Laura Leah Knowles and Dennis B. McCarthy, wife and husband as joint tenants Recorded: 12/1/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1033992 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 5/4/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $557,541.80 The purported property address is: 325 TRUNKS BAY, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 122-391-01-00 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal description of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. Lot(s) 390 of Whelan Ranch Unit No. 6, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to the map thereof No. 11776, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County on April 15, 1987. Excepting therefrom all oil, petroleum and other hydrocarbon substances in and under the land, grantor and its successors and assigns retaining the exclusive title to negotiate and conclude leases and agreements with respect to all such substances under the land and to use those portions of the land which underlie a plane parallel to and 500 feet below the present surface of the land for the purpose of prospecting for, development and/or extracting such substances from drill sites located other real property. It being expressly understood and agreed that neither grantor, nor its successors and assigns shall have any right to enter the surface of the land or to use the land or any portion thereof above the level of the aforesaid plane. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-801498-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-801498-AB IDSPub #0139012 4/13/2018 4/20/2018 4/27/2018 CN 21594

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000007000375 Title Order No.: 170330173 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 09/10/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 09/14/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0482495 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: HUMBERTO GONZALEZ, JR., A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY,WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 05/25/2018. TIME OF SALE: 9:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 880 HOME AVE UNIT D, CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92008. APN#: 203-201-30-04. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $411,325.34. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007000375. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:AUCTION.COM, LLC 800-280-2832 www.auction.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 04/06/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4653313 04/13/2018, 04/20/2018, 04/27/2018 CN 21593

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00018245-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Becky Pacheco-Spitz filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Becky Pacheco-Spitz changed to proposed name: Rebecca Pacheco-Spitz. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 07, 2018 at 10:30 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St. 9th Floor, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Mar 26, 2018 Peter C Dedddeh Judge of the Superior Court 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21665

NOTICE OF INTENT TO CIRCULATE PETITION Notice is hereby given by the persons whose names appear hereon of their intention to circulate a petition within the City of Encinitas for the purpose of amending marijuana regulations in the Encinitas Municipal Code. A statement of the reasons of the proposed action as contemplated in the petition is as follows: To clarify and refine marijuana regulations in the City of Encinitas To strengthen patient rights’ and safeguard patient privacy. S/ Name (Printed): Robert Jordan Greenhall Date: 4/18/18 Address: 1952 Park Crest Drive City: Cardiff by the Sea State: California ZIP: 92007 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS AUTHORIZING COMMERCIAL CANNABIS ACTIVITIES INVOLVING RETAIL SALES, CULTIVATION, MANUFACTURING, CANNABIS KITCHENS AND DISTRIBUTION, AND PERSONAL USE CULTIVATION, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN REGULATIONS AND RESTRICTIONS The Encinitas Municipal Code (“Code”) prohibits commercial cannabis activities involving retail sales, cultivation (including industrial hemp), manufacturing (products), cannabis kitchens and distribution (wholesale), for medicinal and recreational purposes. This citizen initiative measure, if approved by the voters, would amend the Code to authorize these activities (defined therein or in the California Business and Professions Code) in specified zones subject to the issuance of a license by the City Manager which requirements include: • Any person convicted of a serious or violent felony shall not operate, manage, control or own a cannabis business • Written permission to conduct a cannabis business on the proposed site • Certain preferences for experienced operators • Ineligibility for past illegal operators • Selection by lottery for retail sales applications

• Revocation or suspension due to loitering, smell or noise complaints, or noncompliance with other applicable regulations

Retailer sites (including delivery) would be authorized in commercial land use zones: General Commercial-Planned Commercial Development (GC-PCD), Commercial (C), General Commercial (GC), Commercial Mixed Use (CM-3), Commercial Mixed Use (CM-2), Commercial Mixed Use (CM-1), General Commercial (C-GC2), and General Commercial (C-GCD), and in the Mixed Use Land Use Zones MU1 and MU2, subject to:

• Four licenses shall be granted to retailers; however, the City Council may increase • 1,000 foot separation from day care centers, playgrounds, schools or other retailers • Operating hours 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (entire week) • Security guard presence 24 hours per day • Cultivation sites would be authorized in Agricultural (AG) zones, subject to the following: Cultivation shall occur within interior of a building or greenhouse No visual evidence of cultivation from a public right-of-way “Public nuisance” conditions subject licensee to penalties, suspension or revocation No public access or sales Manufacturing sites would be authorized in Business Parks (BP), Light Industrial (LI) and Agricultural zones (AG), subject to: • No use of volatile solvents All manufacturing shall comply with regulations promulgated by the California Department of • Public Health • No public access or sales Cannabis Kitchen sites would be authorized in Business Parks (BP), Light Industrial (LI) and General Commercial (CG) zones, subject to: • No extraction of cannabis concentrates • All manufacturing shall comply with regulations promulgated by the California Department of • Public Health • No public access or sales Distribution sites would be authorized in Business Parks (BP) and Light Industrial zones (LI), subject to: • No public access or sales • Industrial Hemp would be authorized in Agricultural (AG) zones, subject to: • Compliance with the California Food and Agriculture Code • “Public nuisance” conditions may subject licensee to penalties, suspension or revocation This initiative measure would also regulate personal use cultivation by, among other things, requiring compliance with applicable law, and prohibiting additional City-required permission or registration. 04/27/18 CN 21661

STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT MANITOWOC COUNTY PUBLICATION SUMMONS Case No. 18-CV-000051 The Honorable Robert P. Dewane Case Code 30404 (Foreclosure of Mortgage) The amount claimed exceeds $10,000.00 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc. f/k/a Norwest Mortgage Inc. 3476 Stateview Boulevard Fort Mill, SC 29715 Plaintiff, vs. Pao Yang 4354 38th St Apt 7 San Diego, CA 92105-1049 Catherine Y. Thao a/k/a Catherine Thao 4354 38th St Apt 7 San Diego, CA 92105-1049 Lakeshore CAP, Inc. c/o Colleen Homb, Registered Agent 702 State St Manitowoc, WI 54220-4034 Defendants. THE STATE OF WISCONSIN To each person named above as a defendant: You are hereby notified that the plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. Within 40 days after April 27, 2018 you must respond with a written demand for a copy of the complaint. The demand must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is 1010 S. Eighth Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220-2000 and to Gray & Associates, L.L.P., plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 16345 West Glendale Drive, New Berlin, WI 53151-2841. You may have an attorney help or represent you.

If you do not demand a copy of the complaint within 40 days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. Dated this _____ day of April, 2018. Gray & Associates, L.L.P. Attorneys for Plaintiff By: Mark A. Clauss State Bar No. 1055102 Case No. 18-CV-000051 16345 West Glendale Drive New Berlin, WI 53151-2841 (414) 224-1987 Gray & Associates, L.L.P. is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If you have previously received a discharge in a chapter 7 bankruptcy case, this communication should not be construed as an attempt to hold you personally liable for the debt. 04/27/18, 05/04/18, 05/11/18 CN 21658

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 05-06-2018, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following: Room # Tenant Name 1. 4426AB Margaret Wilson

4/20, 4/27/18 CNS-3122902# CN 21646

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CARL T. WILLIAMS Case# 37-2018-00015171-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Carl T. Williams. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Bonnie K. Bishop, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Bonnie K. Bishop, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on May 17, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 503 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Bonnie K. Bishop, Law Offices of Bonnie K. Bishop, 1760 Solano Ave. #305, Berkeley CA 94707 Telephone: 510-526-7144 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21628

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00017125-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Brittany Murray filed a petition with this court on behalf of minor children for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Xyla Renae Trujillo; change to proposed name: Xyla Pamela Murray; b. Present name: Zoe Nicole Trujillo; change to proposed name: Zoe Nicole Murray; c. Present name: Zana Kay Trujillo; change to proposed name: Zana Kay Murray. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 29, 2018 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 26 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. Date: Apr 9, 2018 Robert P. Dahlquist Judge of the Superior Court. 04/13, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21619

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KIMBERLY ALLYNN LANGEL Case # 37-2018-00016154-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Kimberly Allynn Langel. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jeff Langel in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jeff Langel be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 29, 2018; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504, located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Thomas G. Martin, Esq., 111 W. Ocean Blvd., 4th Floor, Long Beach CA 90802. Telephone: 562.219.3290 04/13/18, 04/20/18, 04/27/18 CN 21592

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2017-00023788-CU-BC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): J.H. SIMPSON COMPANY, INC., a California corporation; DAVID LAWSON, an individual; and DOES 1 through 10 inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): NATIONAL FUNDING, INC., a California corporation. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Neal S. Salisian / Yujin Chun, 550 S. Hope St. Suite 750, Los Angeles CA 90071 Telephone: 213.622.9100 Date: (Fecha): 06/30/2017 Clerk, by (Secretario) Tamara Parra, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 04/06, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27/18 CN 21589

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010866 Filed: Apr 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. El Churrero. Located at: 1023 Sea Village Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tyler Nicholas Hanson, 1023 Sea Village Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tyler Nicholas Hanson, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21677

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010116 Filed: Apr 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shadowridge Orthodontics. Located at: 1950 Shadowridge Dr. #A, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jerrold A Hennes DDS MSD PC, 1950 Shadowridge Dr. #A, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/1988 S/Jerrold A Hennes DDS MSD PC, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21676

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010023 Filed: Apr 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. N4FL Worldwide. Located at: 160 Chesterfield Dr. #201, Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. N4FL Development Inc., 160 Chesterfield Dr. #201, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/28/2018 S/Jon Corn, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21675

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006122 Filed: Mar 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soul Sankalpa. Located at: 2010 Charleen Circle, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Daryl L Rocco, 2010 Charleen Circle, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2018 S/Daryl L Rocco, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21674

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010737 Filed: Apr 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. smoov Sound & Design. Located at: 7684 Jade Coast Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92126. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Sophia Valenzuela, 7684 Jade Coast Rd., San Diego CA 92126; 2. Michael Valenzuela, 7684 Jade Coast Rd., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/20/2018 S/Sophia Valenzuela, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21673

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009241 Filed: Apr 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Signart. Located at: 1930 S Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Signart Graphix Inc., 1930 S Santa Fe Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2013 S/Natalie R Schons, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21672

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010559 Filed: Apr 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RXI Reserve Associates. Located at: 4679 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: PO Box 5275, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Roxi Kaye Bardwell, 4679 Lofty Grove Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roxi Kaye Bardwell, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21671

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010742 Filed: Apr 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Naoko’s English Cafe. Located at: 12680 Carmel Country Rd. #19, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. DNLK Inc, 12680 Carmel Country Rd. #19, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Dalhei Shiohama, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21670

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010181 Filed: Apr 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lit & Lore Editorial; B. Lit & Lore. Located at: 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #325, San Diego CA San Diego 92108. Mailing Address: 5519 Clairemont Mesa Blvd #424, San Diego CA 92117. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Peter Adrian Behravesh, 6131 Rancho Mission Rd. #325, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/12/2018 S/Peter Adrian Behravesh, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21669

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010881 Filed: Apr 24, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harmless Sweets. Located at: 1706 Kenwood Pl., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rebecca Rose Sykes, 1706 Kenwood Pl., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/24/2018 S/Rebecca Rose Sykes, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21668

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009398 Filed: Apr 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Discount Cleaning Services. Located at: 2330 Paseo de Laura #121, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Roy Pinedo Jimenez, 2330 Paseo de Laura #121 Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/06/2018 S/Roy Pinedo Jimenez, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21667

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010621 Filed: Apr 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beatific Productions. Located at: 4224 Vista Panorama Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: PO Box 4100, Oceanside CA 92052. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jean Michael Negron, 4224 Vista Panorama Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/12/2017 S/Jean Michael Negron, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11, 05/18/18 CN 21666

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009661 Filed: Apr 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tanned & Tipsy. Located at: 9137 Heatherdale St., Santee CA San Diego 92071. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Ann Murdoch, 9137 Heatherdale St., Santee CA 92071. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/21/2018 S/Jennifer Ann Murdoch, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21648

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010113 Filed: Apr 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Glow House San Diego; B. Glow House SD. Located at: 4651 Dunham Way, San Diego CA San Diego 92120. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kristie Moaveni, 4651 Dunham Way, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristie Moaveni, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21647

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009301 Filed: Apr 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inspire Interventions. Located at: 1936 Edinburg Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Shari A Ferguson, 1936 Edinburg Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2017 S/Shari A Ferguson, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21645

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009568 Filed: Apr 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Present Moment Healing Center. Located at: 153 S Sierra #603, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jennifer Ann Bussell, 1720 Woodbine Cir., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2015 S/Jennifer Ann Bussell, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21644

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010088 Filed: Apr 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hakuna Wear. Located at: 2437 Caminito Ocean Cv., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jessica Nicole Boynton, 2437 Caminito Ocean Cv., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2018 S/Jessica Nicole Boynton, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21643

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009550 Filed: Apr 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TROUE Marketplace. Located at: 2832 B State St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carrie Ann Englert, 7767 Caminito Monarca #107, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Carrie Ann Englert, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21637

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010078 Filed: Apr 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Patio on 101. Located at: 345 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 3515 Hancock St. #200, San Diego CA 92110. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. 4020 Goldfinch Street, LLC, General Partner of ANI Commercial CA III, LP, 3515 Hancock St. #200, San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gina Champion-Cain, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21636

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010009 Filed: Apr 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SolidProfessor. Located at: 1495 Pacific Hwy, San Diego CA San Diego 92101. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Interactive Applications Incorporated, 1495 Pacific Hwy, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/28/2004 S/Tony Glockler, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21635

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9010102 Filed: Apr 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mediprayer. Located at: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #154, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Prayer Revolution LLC, 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #154, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/04/2017 S/Deborah J Naone, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21634

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009401 Filed: Apr 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gold Coast Real Estate. Located at: 7026 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stay Golden Inc., 7026 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Steven A Golden, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21633

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009824 Filed: Apr 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Felix’s BBQ With Soul. Located at: 3613 Ocean Ranch Blvd. #105-107, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mr. BBQ Inc., 3613 Ocean Ranch Blvd. #105-107, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/06/2006 S/Felix Berry, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21632

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009757 Filed: Apr 11, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Connect & Company, LLC. Located at: 690 Carlsbad Village Dr. #204, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Connect & Company LLC, 690 Carlsbad Village Dr. #204, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/05/2018 S/Andrea W Suarez, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21631

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009708 Filed: Apr 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Village Music; B. Village Vibe. Located at: 505 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 1115 Loma Vista Way, Vista CA 92084. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. J Thomas Associates Inc., 1115 Loma Vista Way, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Janine Thomas, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21630

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009633 Filed: Apr 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ARC Demolition & Concrete Cutting; B. ARC Concrete Cutting. Located at: 4913 Frazee Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Douglas G Harpel Jr., 4913 Frazee Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/18/2006 S/Douglas G Harpel Jr, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04, 05/11/18 CN 21629

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007803 Filed: Mar 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loving Orphans Global; B. L.O.G. Located at: 517 Seagaze Dr. #72, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Loving Orphans Global, 517 Seagaze Dr. #72, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2011 S/Richard Lawson, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21622

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009563 Filed: Apr 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dream Pool & Spa. Located at: 2530 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Morgan Michael Farrand, 2530 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Timothy Raymond Tucker, 2530 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Morgan Michael Farrand, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21621

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009625 Filed: Apr 10, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Juicy Atoms; B. Idbox. Located at: 464 Compass Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Farivar Eftekhari, 464 Compass Rd., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/06/2018 S/Farivar Eftekhari, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21620

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009374 Filed: Apr 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. It’s About Time Design. Located at: 1460 Santa Fe Dt., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rosemary Daniels, 1406 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rosemary Daniels, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21615

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009131 Filed: Apr 04, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SaintsBiz. Located at: 5708 Baltimore Dr. #378, La Mesa CA San Diego 91942. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kevin Michael-James McKinley, 5708 Baltimore Dr. #378, La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Michael-James McKinley, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21613

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008866 Filed: Apr 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Broadway Dental. Located at: 203 E Broadway, Vista CA San Diego 92084. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Martin Jay Hodes, 816 Via Felicidad, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2000 S/Martin Jay Hodes, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21612

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009444 Filed: Apr 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Powell & Son USA. Located at: 1671 James Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Deborah M Gray, 1671 James Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Deborah M Gray, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21611

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009222 Filed: Apr 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 33 Imagery. Located at: 1543 Juniperhill Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dominic Arguelles, 1543 Juniperhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Haley Arguelles, 1543 Juniperhill Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dominic Arguelles, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21610

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009222 Filed: Apr 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AmeJo Coaching. Located at: 7850 Stalmer St. #D27, San Diego CA San Diego 92111. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Amelita Jomuad, 7850 Stalmer St. #D27, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/25/2018 S/Amelita Jomuad, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21609

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009246 Filed: Apr 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. UTIMAGES. Located at: 2304 La Mirada Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. UTI Technology Inc., 2304 La Mirada Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Kim, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21608

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009224 Filed: Apr 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dr. Rehm Remedies. Located at: 1553 Grand Ave. #B, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. KBR HEALTH PRODUCTS INC., 1553 Grand Ave. #B, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2017 S/Kenneth Rehm, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21607

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007933 Filed: Mar 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TYG. Located at: 733 Point Arguello, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Judy Lynn Donahue, 733 Point Arguello, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Judy Lynn Donahue, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21606

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008937 Filed: Apr 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zumbro Coatings. Located at: 10625 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #D, San Diego CA San Diego 92131. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jerry Zumbro, 2658 Del Mar Heights Rd. #235, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jerry Zumbro, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21605

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008946 Filed: Apr 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Truth Media Co. Located at: 7517 Viejo Castilla Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Landi Cao, 7517 Viejo Castilla Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Landi Cao, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21604

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007375 Filed: Mar 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Mushroom Market. Located at: 489 Cancun Ct., Fallbrook CA San Diego 92028. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Parker Thomas Smith, 489 Cancun Ct., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/12/2017 S/Parker Thomas Smith, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21603

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009244 Filed: Apr 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The DeWitt Group. Located at: 1678 Boulder Creek Rd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Perspective Service Company Inc., 1678 Boulder Creek Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/05/2018 S/Matthew J DeWitt, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21602

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007752 Filed: Mar 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lifetime Water LLC. Located at: 317 S Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lifetime Water LLC, 317 S Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2018 S/Robin Colvey, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21601

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009039 Filed: Apr 03, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Family-Centered Speech and Language. Located at: 1603 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Adelina Maria Kazmierowicz, 1603 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2017 S/Adelina Maria Kazmierowicz, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21600

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9009378 Filed: Apr 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C & S Contracting. Located at: 4400 229th Pl. SE., Sammamish WA King 98075. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Douglas Staab, 4400 229th Pl. SE, Sammamish WA 98075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Douglas Staab, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27, 05/04/18 CN 21599

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006655 Filed: Mar 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EHI Tile. Located at: 120 N Pacific St. #D7, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. So Cal Counterworks, 120 N Pacific St. #D7, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/14/2018 S/Roland Shany, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20, 04/27/18 CN 21591

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008809 Filed: Apr 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Servinsights. Located at: 596 Via Del Caballo, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Servitization & Insights LLC, 596 Via Del Caballo, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rigoberto Moreno, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20, 04/27/18 CN 21590

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008691 Filed: Mar 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Hero Home Services. Located at: 1439 N Los Flores Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Lon Murphy, 1439 N Los Flores Dr., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Matthew Lon Murphy, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20, 04/27/18 CN 21576

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007771 Filed: Mar 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Business Advisors Law Group. Located at: 2035 Corte del Nogal #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Randall Jay Krause, 6759 Malachite Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Elise Marie Krause, 6759 Malachite Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/22/2018 S/Randall J Krause, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20, 04/27/18 CN 21574

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008123 Filed: Mar 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Electrical. Located at: 1571 Pearl Heights Rd., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: P.O. Box 1633, Poway CA 92074. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rancho Solar Inc., 1571 Pearl Heights Rd., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2018 S/Michael Ganung, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20, 04/27/18 CN 21573

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008411 Filed: Mar 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Notorious Burgers & Beer. Located at: 6955 El Camino Real #107, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Italian Revolution Inc., 6955 El Camino Real #107, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/13/2012 S/Brian Gruber, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20, 04/27/18 CN 21572

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008423 Filed: Mar 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Next Home Hive Properties. Located at: 809 Bowsprit, Chula Vista CA San Diego 91914. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Main Group LLC, 809 Bowsprit, Chula Vista CA San Diego 91914. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/10/2017 S/Alejandro Munoz, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20, 04/27/18 CN 21571

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008604 Filed: Mar 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Focal Point Enhanced Data Solutions; B. Focal Point EDS. Located at: 1925 Palomar Oaks Way #110, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Focal Pointe Data Solutions LLC, 1925 Palomar Oaks Way #110, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Kevin Pettit, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20, 04/27/18 CN 21570

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008685 Filed: Mar 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BLV Consulting. Located at: 1561 Pearl Heights Rd., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vedad Bajraktarevic, 1561 Pearl Heights Rd., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Vedad Bajraktarevic, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20, 04/27/18 CN 21569