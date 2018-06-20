Jane Wayne Day at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON – Every year, the 1st Marine Raider Battalion at Camp Pendleton hosts a special event for close friends and family of the service members in that unit.

This year’s Jane Wayne Day, “A Day in the Life of a MARSOC Marine/Sailor,” was held on June 5th. Spouses, children 12 and over, parents, significant others and close friends were invited to spend a day in the shoes of their beloved Marine Raider. Family members got a behind-the-scenes look at the mysterious aspects of their loved one’s job, witnessing demonstrations of their training techniques, learning about the weapons they use, riding in the vehicles they drive, seeing glimpses of the technology they employ and trying on the gear they carry.

A Staff Sergeant who had been assigned tour guide duty for the event’s participants said, “I think this is a really great event to kind of depict the complexities and just the overall nature of the job that we do; also highlighting the teamwork aspect of this. I think it’s an awesome opportunity to expose the family and friends of those who serve in this unit to what exactly their fellow service member does.”

His friends, mother and daughter Shelly and Christiana Winkler, came as his “family” for the day. Shelly said of the experience, “It’s been great to see behind the scenes what our guys do to train to be able to keep us safe… riding in those vehicles and looking at all the different equipment. It’s been so much fun. And to handle it, and the weight of what these guys are carrying on their backs when they’re running these missions, and just the strategy that goes into it…it’s been fun. I’m glad I came.”