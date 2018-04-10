Ironman 70.3 in Oceanside
German athletes take top wins in Ironman 70.3 Oceansideby Promise Yee, , 0
The annual Ironman 70.3 Oceanside drew top athletes from around the world to compete April 7. This year, it...
Police department first in county to acquire ‘Drone Killer’by Promise Yee, , 0
Oceanside police recently became the first law enforcement agency in San Diego County to acquire a counter-drone, called a...
Former Carlsbad police officer arrestedby staff, , 1
Jeffry Edwards, 37, was arrested in San Clemente and taken to the Vista Detention Facility at about 8:15 p.m....
North County celebrates Transgender Visibility Dayby Promise Yee, , 0
Transgender Visibility Day was celebrated locally with a potluck picnic at Heritage Park in Oceanside on March 31.
Athletes will go the distance in Ironman 70.3by Promise Yee, , 0
On Saturday, April 7, competitors will swim, bike and run their way from Oceanside through Camp Pendleton and San...
Workshop looks at parks inventory and accessibilityby Promise Yee, , 0
A second Parks and Recreation Planning Workshop was held March 27 and included a look at parks facilities and...
KOCT TV director Tom Reeser to retireby Promise Yee, , 0
A seasoned cameraman, editor and producer who loves to surf Oceanside waves is set to retire after committing himself...
