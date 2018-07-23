Horse collapses, dies on Del Mar racetrack, jockey Espinoza injured

DEL MAR — A horse died during training at the Del Mar racetrack on Sunday, injuring jockey Victor Espinoza.

Kona Gold Stakes winner Bobby Abu Dhabi went into cardiac arrest on the track, owner Brian Trump tweeted around 10 a.m.

Espinoza, who won the 2015 Triple Crown on American Pharaoh, sustained fractured vertebrae and injuries to his neck and left arm, according to Jeff Furmanski, a spokesman for the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. Espinoza reported numbness in his left arm, but he has regained some feeling and had no paralysis of movement.

The Hall of Fame jockey was being treated at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he will remain overnight, Furmanski said.

Trump, the owner, tweeted: “While we are deeply saddened and hearbroken by this loss our thoughts are currently with HOF jockey @VictorEspinoza.

Please keep him in your prayers.”