Hefty turnout for Ranch’s 4th of July parade

Spectators gathered around the historic hub of Rancho Santa Fe to catch a glimpse of the town’s Fourth of July Parade. It was a patriotic scene with a flurry of floats, fire engines, vintage cars and equestrians.

Rancho Santa Fe Association Manager Christy Whalen said 300 people participated in the parade and an estimated 3,000 turned out for the entire event. It was the largest turnout ever.

During the July 5 Association monthly board meeting, Whalen commended Communications and Events Specialist Karlin Vance, who championed the parade. Whalen also gave praise to Assistant Manager Arnold Keene and his crew for help in the execution of it all.

“Everyone came together and orchestrated a great parade,” she said. “Our volunteers and community cannot operate at this high level without our committees and our board members, who put in a number of hours.”

Whalen said this type of contribution and volunteerism is invaluable to the community.

Also taking part in the parade were 16 horses and one pony. Among the vintage cars that passed through was a “batmobile” sighting.

Another important part of the day was a patriotic barbecue and concert held at the South Village Green in the Ranch. Food was prepared by the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club and all proceeds went to support and benefit the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center. Musical entertainment was provided by The Harmony Grove Band.

The Fourth of July Celebration is sponsored by the RSF Association, RSF Community Center, RSF Golf Club and RSF Polo Club.

RSF Association board member Mike Gallagher credited Association staff for their work and a terrific event.

“This (Fourth of July celebration) is what makes our community so special,” he said. “The atmosphere was terrific.”