ENCINITAS — Over the past few weeks, motorists along southbound Interstate 5 might have noticed a large patch of freshly graded dirt just south of the Encinitas Blvd. off-ramp.
Grading begins on Scripps hospital expansion
LGBTQ Resource Center celebrates a decade of community supportby Kelli Kyle, , 0
North County LGBTQ Resource Center, a non-profit organization providing resources and support for those who identify as lesbian, gay,...
A country legend, Carlsbad native Tony Kinman diesby Steve Puterski, , 0
Carlsbad native Tony Kinman, one of the creators of “cowpunk,” died May 4 after a battle with cancer, his...
Temple’s gala celebrates 40 yearsby Patty McCormac, , 0
The 40th Anniversary Gala on the evening of May 5 at Temple Solel was all glamour and glitter....
Residents pack council meeting to voice SOAR, hotel concernsby Wendy Vurik, , 3
With two important issues to address during its May 9 meeting, the Oceanside City Council was met with a...
City adds nine properties to housing planby Aaron Burgin, , 2
Encinitas officials have added several new sites to its affordable housing plan, several weeks after removing a site in...
City wins award for Moonlight Beach lifeguard stationby Coast News wire services, , 0
The city of Encinitas announced May 9 that it won a public works award for the recently completed $3.9...
Train strikes, kills woman in Encinitasby Coast News wire services, , 0
An Amtrak train struck and killed a woman who was sitting on the tracks early May 10 in Encinitas, authorities...
Local minister urges civic compassion at 25th Interfaith Prayer Breakfastby Carey Blakely, , 0
Ever since 1952, by joint resolution of Congress and affirmed by President Harry S. Truman, the United States has...
