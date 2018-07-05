Fundraiser for ‘Saving Horses’ prepares 4th annual event

ENCINITAS — From improving communication skills and empowerment to physical benefits, horses have played an exceptional role in therapy. Just ask Audrey Reynolds, the founder and president of Saving Horses, Inc. headquartered in Encinitas.

Reynolds is hosting her fourth annual yoga, relaxation and meditation workshop to help benefit her nonprofit on July 22 at her horse rescue facility.

“Horses and yoga go hand in hand, both are therapeutic,” Reynolds said. “Since our ‘Horses healing Humans’ program promotes well-being through a connection with horses, it makes sense to offer a fundraising event that also promotes wellness.”

According to Reynolds, this day of yoga, suitable for all ages and levels, has been donated by Jane Fijak, an Orange County yoga master and wellness coach. Even experienced yoga enthusiasts will enjoy the poses and techniques taught throughout the day, she said, adding that Fijak was trained in India.

“Jane is excited to bring together her love for animals and her passion for helping others improve their lives through health and wellness,” she said. “The tranquility of the ranch and the therapeutic aura that the horses bring make this an ideal location for this event.”

Reynolds wants people to know that money raised from the fundraiser will go directly to assist with the feeding, veterinary and farrier expenses of her rescued horses. Currently, there are eight sanctuary horses.

“Saving Horses, Inc., has been rescuing horses from slaughter, abuse and neglect for 12 years,” Reynolds said. “Many horses have been rehabilitated and re-homed over the years. Our primary focus for the last couple of years has been providing healing to humans on many levels by way of an Equine Assisted Therapy Program. This is available to individuals of all ages.”

To date, more than 100 horses have been rescued.

Reynolds said a grant from The Country Friends based in Rancho Santa Fe cemented a partnership with Generate Hope, which operates out of San Diego. Generate Hope assists those who have been victims of sexual exploitation.

“We are able to provide weekly therapeutic sessions to young women rescued from human trafficking,” she said.

The grant received from The Country Friends in 2017 launched this pilot program.

Additionally, Reynolds said her organization also provides volunteer opportunities to several young adults with special needs.

At last year’s yoga, relaxation and meditation workshop, Reynolds said, they had an overwhelming response with a record-breaking number of 22 attendees, many of whom who are returning for another unique experience.

Space is limited for the workshop, which has a suggested of $50 donation per person.

For more information about this event, as well as volunteer or donation opportunities, email Reynolds at audrey@savinghorsesinc or visit savinghorsesinc.com. The July 22 event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3224 Wildflower Valley Drive in Encinitas.