Freshman Class: Community Concerts caps season with Four Freshmen

RANCHO SANTA FE — It’s a bittersweet time as the Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe nears the end of its season. While ticket holders don’t want it to end, they are eager to hear The Four Freshmen perform on May 11 in the final concert of the 2017-2018 season.

The concert will take place in The Fellowship Hall located at The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe.

The Four Freshman are regarded for their harmony and have 75 albums to their credit. Over the years, the ensemble has been the recipient of six Grammy nominations. Much of their vocal talent is reminiscent of legendary artists like The Beach Boys, Frankie Valli and The Mamas and The Papas.

The Four Freshmen started from humble beginnings dating back to 1948. A fan base quickly followed because of their unique style. Audiences wanted more of it — and they delivered their sounds to avid listeners around the globe.

Gail Kendall, president of Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe, said she is delighted with the number of attendees for its 2017-2018 season.

“This season has been a full house for every single concert,” she said. “The whole season has been eclectic,” she said. She added that the performer selection method ensures that there is something for everyone.

For the past 18 years, the nonprofit, has offered a gathering place for music lovers. Ranch residents and those living in surrounding neighborhoods have the opportunity to see top-shelf performers. For many, having quality performers only minutes away from home is not only convenient but appealing.

Every summer, Kendall and other members of her board journey to Nashville to handpick top performers for the upcoming season. Kendall credits their choices to their donor base.

Before every concert, all guests are invited to a pre-concert party. Wine is compliments of Northern Trust. Attendees also enjoy light appetizers and desserts before showtime.

On the educational front, Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe champions outreach programs for its local schools. This year, MiraCosta College took part in the program and picked The Four Freshman. The nonprofit compensates the ensemble for an hour of their time to perform a mini concert and be part of a Q&A.

For more information about purchasing tickets for The Four Freshmen and the upcoming concerts series, visit CCRSF.org.