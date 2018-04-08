Former Carlsbad police officer arrested

OCEANSIDE — A former Carlsbad police officer was arrested Friday night on suspicion of stalking and residential burglary after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Jeffry Edwards, 37, was arrested in San Clemente and taken to the Vista Detention Facility at about 8:15 p.m. on the evening of April 6.

According to a press release issued by the Oceanside Police Department, Carlsbad police officials notified the Oceanside Police Department on April 5 that one of its former officers had possibly committed a crime in Oceanside.

Detectives from Oceanside conducted an investigation and found that Edwards had allegedly broken into his girlfriend’s house in the 3500 block of Windrift Way and that he had been stalking her.

A former National Guardsman who served in Iraq, Edwards began his law enforcement career in Louisiana in the office of Juvenile Justice, Probation and Parole. Afterwards, Edwards went to work as a police officer for the Broussard Police Department before joining the Carlsbad Police department in July, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Edwards was born and raised in Granada Hills and joined the army at age 19 in 2009, according to a recent release from the Carlsbad Police Department.