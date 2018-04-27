Fire destroys, damages several vehicles near repair shops

OCEANSIDE — Fire investigators in Oceanside are trying to determine what sparked a blaze that destroyed several vehicles packed in a storage lot next to two auto repair shops just off the South Coast Highway, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Wednesday at 502 South Tremont Street, a fenced-in lot adjacent to Eddie’s Automotive, a repair shop, and behind the PCH Car Company, a used-car sales lot and repair shop, Oceanside Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg DeAvila said.

The lot, near the corner of South Tremont Street and Washington Avenue, is used to store vehicles waiting to be repaired, DeAvila said. A fire engine and ambulance arrived within five minutes of being dispatched to find multiple vehicles burning inside the lot.

“With several well-involved vehicles on fire, and difficult access to enter the property, fire crews quickly advanced hose lines to extinguish the fire and minimized further damage,” DeAvila said. “Additional crews arrived to support the first arriving units in a defensive strategy to contain the fire, protect exposures (to) additional vehicles and prevent further spread of the fire.”

Crews knocked down the flames within about seven minutes, the battalion chief said. No injuries were reported, though several vehicles in the tightly packed lot were damaged or destroyed.

Officials did not say which of the nearby repair shops used the lot, but the property owner was working to notify customers whose vehicles were parked in the lot at the time of the blaze, DeAvila said. Investigators are probing the cause of the fire, and no damage estimate was immediately available.