Election filing period begins July 16

REGION — Aspiring politicians looking to run for local city councils, school and special district boards on Nov. 6 can officially file nomination paperwork on July 16, the start of the monthlong nomination period.

Prospective candidates must obtain nomination paperwork from their respective agency clerks and return the paperwork before Aug. 10, when the filing period closes.

If an incumbent does not file paperwork, the filing period will be extended until Aug. 15.

This year, with the advent of by-district elections in a number of jurisdictions, residents must live in the district for which they are running in addition to being a registered voter and resident of the community and jurisdiction.

Carlsbad, Encinitas, Oceanside, San Marcos and Vista will be holding district elections for the first time, joining Escondido, which switched in 2013.