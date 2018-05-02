Early morning car accident

Early morning car accident
Photo by Jordan P. Ingram

ENCINITAS — A car plowed over several palm trees on the corner of B Street and South Coast Highway before landing upside down in an early morning crash in Encinitas. The San Diego County Sheriff and Encinitas Fire Department have closed off access at the intersection and are working to clean up the incident.  More details to follow as information becomes available.

