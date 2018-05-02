ENCINITAS — A car plowed over several palm trees on the corner of B Street and South Coast Highway before landing upside down in an early morning crash in Encinitas. The San Diego County Sheriff and Encinitas Fire Department have closed off access at the intersection and are working to clean up the incident. More details to follow as information becomes available.
Early morning car accident
-
Oceanside’s ‘Top Gun House’ still standing, but for how long?by Adam Bradley, , 0
Standing at the corner of North Pacific Street and Seagaze Drive in Oceanside you would never know a bit...
-
San Diego Humane Society gets contract approvalby staff, , 0
The Carlsbad City Council unanimously agreed to adopt a resolution on April 24 authorizing the City Manager to contract...
-
Cold Case: Escondido police arrest 1986 murder suspectby Steve Puterski, , 0
The Escondido Police Department held up its end of a promise to the family of Richard Finney it would...
-
Life on the streets: Local homeless detail struggles, new approach with police, cityby Steve Puterski, , 1
Warface, Bird Lady and Deaf Don are just a few of the people living life on the streets of...
-
Indivisible 49 hosts final ‘resistance rally’ in lead up to primary electionby Aaron Burgin, , 1
Around 200 people gathered in front of the Vista office of U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista), like they have...
-
After pushback, airport bill gets scrubbedby Steve Puterski, , 0
Consolidating the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority appears to be off the table.
-
Part 2: The Search for Mrs. Wellsby Adam Bradley, , 0
This is the second part of the Robin Wells Burton’s story about her plight to find her missing mother...
-
In surprising reversal, council removes Leucadia site from affordable housing planby Aaron Burgin, , 14
A divided Encinitas City Council made an about face and removed a controversial city-owned parcel in Leucadia from its...
Tweets by @coastnewsgroup
-
A car plowed over several palm trees on the corner of B Street and South Coast Hwy before landing upside down in an… https://t.co/xfySsHOT4B
-
@OrangeGlen senior Monica Luna of @Escondido_CA prepares her @UberEats contest winning burrito. See the video here… https://t.co/BNZh7dxore
-
RT @StevePuterski: Work has begun on $34M @SANDAG, @GoNCTD, @SDCaltrans project to double track & upgrade Poinsettia Coaster Train Sta… https://t.co/HnNLVJ6YUD