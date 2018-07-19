Duval to be honored at Botanic Garden gala

Sponsorships and tickets are available for the San Diego Botanic Garden’s Sept. 8 Gala in the Garden, themed “Inspiring the Nature Within Us.”

Julian Duval, president/CEO of the SDBG, will be honored with this year’s Paul Ecke, Jr. award. Duval was selected in recognition of his horticultural contributions through his service in leading the Botanic Garden the past 24 years. Duval will retire in January 2019.

For more information about Gala in the Garden, visit SDBGarden.org/gala. For sponsorship opportunities, call (760) 436-3036, ext. 216. Tickets to the event are $225 per person. Tickets are available online at SDBGarden.org/gala.

The annual gala provides the funding to support the Encinitas public garden, with its mission of inspiring people of all ages to connect with plants and nature. Guests will enjoy an evening in nature and raise funds to help meet operational needs and for a chosen project through the fund-a-need project.

This year the chosen project aligns directly with Duval’s interest in horticulture and conservation, establishing a new fund to advance both program areas in the years to come.

Garden trustee and former Board Chairman Jim Ruecker returns as the Gala Committee chair. Gala in the Garden is SDBG’s largest fundraiser, last year grossing more than $600,000.