District Attorney’s office given award for reservist support

REGION — The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office announced today that it received the U.S. Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Pro Patria Award for 2017.

The award recognizes the best small, large and public sector National Guard and reserve employers in each state.

Support of military personnel is tied to the character of San Diego County, District Attorney Summer Stephan said.

“Pro patria means ‘for one’s country’ and it is humbling to be recognized for doing what is right to allow these heroes to serve our country,” she said. “San Diego County is home to the largest concentration of military personnel and by hiring and retaining qualified candidates, we enhance public safety through their unique perspective and selfless character for service, dedication and loyalty.”

The District Attorney’s Office follows policies that facilitate participation in the Guard and other military reserves, according to a committee that issues the DOD awards each year.

Reservists are given 30 days of paid military leave each year to accommodate drill weekends, annual training, military schools and deployments. The office also has a salary-matching policy for deployed reservists.

Deputy District Attorney Harrison Kennedy, a major in the U.S. Army Reserve, said the District Attorney’s Office supported his family during two 12-month deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

“This helped to ensure the bills were paid on time, my children did not have to switch medical providers and I was able to have quality time with them after returning home,” he said.