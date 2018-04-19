Cypress Court home to happy, healthy, active seniors

ESCONDIDO — On any given day, Cypress Court is bustling with activity. From the dining room, to the fitness center to the garden and beyond, there is no shortage of socializing or smiles. It’s clear that this isn’t an ordinary senior living community. “We like to think of it as a cruise ship on land,” said Executive Director Donna Daniel-Herr.

For nearly 30 years, Cypress Court has been home to seniors who have made the transition to independent or assisted living. “Our residents get many of the benefits of being in a resort environment, combined with care if they need it,” Daniel-Herr said.

Recognizing that the transition can often be overwhelming, Cypress Court likes to help before residents’ boxes are even packed. “A lot of times people look at the actual move as a mountain, and they don’t know where to start,” Sales Director Catherine Babinski said. “We provide them with resources for their first steps. Whether they need help organizing, packing or deciding which items to bring, our goal is to support them each step of the way.”

“At Cypress Court we have a keen understanding of the importance of providing excellent care to our residents as well as giving piece of mind to their friends and family,” Daniel-Herr said.

Cypress Court is truly a home to both its residents and staff. “We love what we do here, and it’s reflected in how you feel when you walk in the door,” Daniel-Herr said. “Our residents and staff are very happy.”

Cypress Court has something for everyone. “We have a variety of card groups, physical, and educational programs,” Babinski said. “We do a lot of brain health activities too, and we have an extensive transportation program for appointments and errands.

One of the key staff members is Wellness Director Judy Lucous. “We strongly feel that an active resident is a well resident, which is where Judy comes in,” Daniel-Herr said. “We do a baseline test when residents move in to test their balance, strength and gait. Then a few months later we do another test to see how much they’ve improved. We keep residents busy with balloon volleyball, resident-instructed yoga, chair Zumba, balance classes, and more.”

Cypress Court cares for its residents. “Our executive director meets with residents every Monday afternoon to let them voice their concerns, kudos, and address things they want new or improved,” Babinski said.

One such example is the new garden, which will have a grand opening on May 1. “The residents wanted more gardening space, and we listened to them,” Daniel-Herr said. “Residents will be able to garden just as they did in their own homes.”

The dining program is another huge draw. “We have a great dining program, residents can come down for restaurant-style dining from our extensive menu from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” Babinski said. “One of our 94-year-old residents likes to tell visitors the food is so good she has to walk up and down the stairs to make sure she stays nice and fit!”

Cypress Court has one- and two-bedroom apartments, at about 600 square feet and 850 square feet, respectively. “Our two-bedrooms are dual master suites and each unit has a full kitchen,” Babinksi said.

Cypress Court is located at 1255 North Broadway in Escondido. The grand opening for the garden is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1. “We will have music and our dining services will be preparing delicious appetizers,” Babinski said. “We will have planting, workshops and more. We invite everyone to come and join us and see what Cypress Court is all about.” For more information, visit http://www.lifeatcypresscourt.com or call (760) 747-1940