CSUSM’s star track coach to retire

Two-time Olympian Steve Scott, the only cross country and track & field coach in Cal State San Marcos’ history, has announced he will retire at the end of the 2018 season.

A member of the USA Track and Field Hall of Fame, Scott has guided the Cougars’ cross country and track & field programs since their inaugural season in 1999.

Scott started the cross country and track & field programs from scratch, turning CSUSM into a perennial powerhouse; he guided the women’s cross country team to three straight NAIA national titles from 2009 to 2011.

Scott is among the most decorated runners in U.S. history. He won the 1,500-meter Olympic trials in 1980, but wasn’t able to compete because the U.S. boycotted the Games. He competed in the Olympics in 1984 and 1988.

In 1981, Scott set the American record for the mile (3 minutes, 48.68 seconds) and the 1,500 meters (3:31.96). He bettered his mile record to 3:47.69 the following year, setting a mark that stood for more than 25 years.

The CSUSM Department of Athletics will host a farewell open house in Scott’s honor from 2 to 4 p.m. May 10 in the courtyard of The Sports Center, 333 S. Twin Oaks Valley Road. The celebration is open to the public.