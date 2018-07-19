Council’s tie vote pushes housing deadline to the brink

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council continues to play a dangerous political game with the Housing Element, now putting the ballot-filing deadline at risk.

After hours of public comment and about 10 minutes of councilmember discussion at the July 18 meeting, the council moved to vote on whether to approve the Housing Element in its current form. The vote tally on the screen flashed 2-2, with Mayor Catherine Blakespear and Tasha Boerner Horvath opposed. Councilman Mark Muir was absent.

As the city’s attorney, Glenn Sabine, then explained, the tie vote meant that no decision could be rendered. Because approving the Housing Element was a prerequisite to approving the ballot measure, no action could be taken on that measure either.

The shock in the room was palpable. Councilman Tony Kranz said, “It seems clear that the mayor is willing to sabotage this.” His comment was interrupted by loud outcries of dissent from attendees. After Blakespear quieted her supporters, Kranz continued, “We have a lot of professional fees that we’re paying tonight and we’re doing a lot of things that we could have postponed until we had five councilmembers here.”

After the meeting, Blakespear said, “I didn’t feel it was right to cancel the meeting based on my speculation about who would show up or how they would vote. … Holding the meeting allows the process to work and the decision makers to vote their conscience.”

At the previous meeting on June 18, the council appeared caught between trying to please the state and please voters. Blakespear and Boerner Horvath voted against the other three councilmembers who decided to drop four housing sites.

Removing those sites might jeopardize compliance with California housing law, per a letter issued on July 5 by the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

The ballot measure must be filed with the registrar by Aug. 10. The council moved to put the Housing Element and ballot measure back on the agenda for Aug. 8, leaving very little time to meet that deadline.