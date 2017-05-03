Contact Us

Editorial

When contacting members of our editorial staff, please direct your inquiry to the reporter who covers your area. If you are not sure who to contact, e-mail the Editor at editor@coastnewsgroup.com

Please do not copy your inquiries to more than one person on our staff. We will make sure it is sent to the appropriate person.

Also, in general, the editorial department does not accept releases via fax. If you have a calendar item, email it to calendar@coastnewsgroup.com.

Managing Editor

Tony Cagala

editor@coastnewsgroup.com

Community News Editor

Jean Gillette

news@coastnewsgroup.com

Reporter – Encinitas/ San Marcos

Aaron Burgin

aburgin@coastnewsgroup.com

Reporter – Carlsbad/ Escondido

Adam Sullivan

adam@coastnewsgroup.com

Reporter – Del Mar / Carmel Valley / Solana Beach

Bianca Kaplanek

bkaplanek@coastnewsgroup.com

Reporter – Rancho Santa Fe

Christina Macone-Greene

cgreene@coastnewsgroup.com

Reporter – Oceanside

Promise Yee

pyee@coastnewsgroup.com

Photographer

Bill Reilly

info@billreillyphotography.com

Columnists

E’Louise Ondash

eondash@coastnewsgroup.com

Frank Mangio

mangiompc@aol.com

David Boylan

david@artichoke-creative.com

Jean Gillette

jean@coastnewsgroup.com

Jay Paris

jparis8@aol.com

Graphic Artist

Phyllis Mitchell

pmitchell@coastnewsgroup.com