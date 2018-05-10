Canyon Crest student named a 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholar

A San Diego student was named May 8 to the 54th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, which recognizes high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Maggie S. Chen, of Canyon Crest Academy, was among a half- dozen California teens named to the class of 161 honorees by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

“I want to congratulate this year’s class of Presidential Scholars on their achievement and also thank their parents, teachers and other academic advisers who have helped guide them along the way,” DeVos said. “These students have pushed themselves to be the best they can be, and I am certain that devotion will serve them well as they continue their individual learning journeys.”

Of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,200 candidates qualified for the 2018 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT and ACT exams, through nominations made by Chief State School Officers, other partner recognition organizations or the National YoungArts Foundation’s nationwide YoungArts competition.

The other California honorees on the list are Sanna Legan, a senior at New Roads School in Santa Monica; Anilee List, a student at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts; Jake Kim, of Newbury Park, a student at Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks; Jacqueline He, of Harker School in San Jose; and Advait Patil, who attends Lynbrook High School, also in San Jose.

— City News Service