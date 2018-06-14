Boys & Girls Club has free offer for military families

With the summer months around the corner, the Boys & Girls Club of Vista is gearing up for camp season. This year, something new is on the horizon for military families.

According to Ellen Clark, director of development at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista, this summer the club will be offering one week of camp free to North County’s active military dependents ages 5 to 18.

And the $50 annual membership fee will be waived for new military dependent registrations for the camp. The membership extends to the end of the year and provides military families access to the club in the afternoon hours on camp days and even after school during the fall.

“The military is such an integral part of our community and this is a great opportunity for the club to support these families who sacrifice so much,” Clark said.

CEO Matt Koumaras echoed the same. For him, it was about highlighting all that military families do.

“The club wanted to honor our local military families and recognize their sacrifices,” Koumaras said. “We can help give the kids a great summer. They’ll make new friends at the club, have fun and create lifelong memories in a safe and positive environment.”

Clark wants everyone to know that in order to participate, families must register no later than the Friday prior to the desired week for their children. Summer Camp runs on weekdays from June 8 to Aug. 10 with the exception for July 4. For club members not enrolled in camp, which has a price tag of $30 a day or $120 per week, they can drop in free of charge from 2 to 6 p.m.

Clark also shared how there are sponsorship opportunities for community members and businesses to help pay for campers.

On average, about 125 kids ranging from 5 to 18 years of age take part in summer camp. Most, however, are between 6 to 11 years old. A complimentary lunch and afternoon snack are available for the kids, too.

“Our staff have fun themed activities planned for each week in order to keep it fresh,” Clark said. “These activities include meaningful and engaging learning opportunities along with some great optional field trips. There is a great balance between learning, fitness and fun which keep kids excited and having a great time.”

Clark said the club’s unique programs and its other choice activities are intermingled with more structured time.

“This makes for happy kids who are learning, growing and making good friends,” she said. “Summer Camp at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista is the best kept secret in North County. We have a professional and engaging staff and are an affordable, flexible program which make for wonderful summer memories for our local kids.”

The Summer Camp membership is available at www.bgcvista.org and also at the club. Active military families may contact Stephanie Guerrero stephanie@bgcvista.com or call (760) 724-6606 to learn more.