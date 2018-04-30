BioRegenesis Conference unites scientists, practitioners, and community

BioRegenesis Conference unites scientists, practitioners, and community
One of the highlights of the exhibitor hall will be The RASHA PEGASUS Scalar-Plasma-Crystalline Sound Harmoniser. RASHA PEGASIS is a true scalar plasma energy device with the most advanced frequency generating software that protects, enhances and harmonizes the autonomic nervous system (ANS) by relieving stressors, transmuting negative habitual patterns, supporting relaxation, cellular detoxification and healing from electrosmog and geopathic stress. For more information on the RASHA PEGASIS device, visit www.therasha.com Courtesy photo

The BioRegenesis Conference is a phenomena three-day event that unites scientist and practitioners presenting the newest modern approaches and technologies in accelerated healing, regeneration, neuroplasticity, reverse aging on the cellular level and expanded consciousness.

The community is invited to come and receive the multitude of advanced therapies offered in the exhibitor hall, which is located in the Veranda room in the Lobby of the beautiful Omni Resort in La Costa. A wide-variety of exhibits will be open to the public from 9AM to 6PM all 3 days, and no passes are needed to enter.

If you can’t attend this exciting event, please share this invitation with those who are dear to you.

We will supply them with vital energy for youthful living.

To learn more about BioRegenesis Conference 2018 and see a full lineup of speakers and exhibitors, and to buy passes for the lectures, visit www. Bioregenesisconference.com.

2018 Bioregenesis Conference
May 4-6, 2018
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, Carlsbad

