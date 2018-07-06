Beach cleanups gather more than 1,493 pounds of trash

REGION — More than 1,493 pounds of trash and recycling were collected today during the Surfrider Foundation San Diego’s annual post-Fourth of July beach cleanups, the nonprofit organization announced.

More than 525 volunteers participated in the “Morning After Mess” events, held in collaboration with I Love a Clean San Diego and San Diego Coastkeeper at Ocean Beach Pier, Fiesta Island, Pacific Beach and Oceanside Pier. Those areas were chosen because of their high concentration of beachgoers

and “notorious reputation” for post-Independence Day trash, according to

Surfrider.

Better habits, including less reliance on single-use plastics, could reduce the necessity to hold beach cleanups, said Mitch Silverstein, Surfrider San Diego coordinator.

“The more people visit the beach, the more trash ends up on the beach. But it doesn’t have to be that way! Most of what our volunteers pick up could be avoided if we chose reusable items instead of single-use ones,” Silverstein said. “Start simple — reusable bags, reusable water bottle, reusable coffee mug. Those three items will cut your waste footprint drastically, and they’ll help keep our streets and beaches clean.”

More than 8,000 cigarette butts and 1,535 plastic food wrappers were collected at local beaches Thursday, according to Surfrider. A few unusual items were found, as well, including a garage door opener and head massager.