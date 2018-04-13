Annual Healthy Aging Conference comes to Fairbanks Ranch

RANCHO SANTA FE — The Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center is gearing up for its fourth annual Healthy Conference at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club on April 27. While the day is geared to the senior population, even those decades younger walk away with valuable information, organizers said.

Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center Executive Director Terrie Litwin said the $30 ticket price for the conference includes hearing five guest speakers, a luncheon and 17 handpicked vendors to peruse.

“We’re excited to bring some dynamic speakers to the community and the educational and inspiration they bring, so we’re hoping everyone will come out,” Litwin said.

Guest speakers include bestselling author Edith Eger, Ph.D.; Douglas Zieddonis, MD, who serves as the associate vice chancellor for Health Services at UCSD; bestselling author, and columnist Richard Lederer, Ph.D.; clinical professor of medicine at UCSD Joseph Weiss, MD; and Lisa Eyler, Ph.D., also of UCSD.

Weiss said he has had a wonderful time speaking at and attending the annual conference.

“What I really find engaging about their program is the variety of topics,” Weiss said. “It is informative, enlightening and certainly a very positive and optimistic way to approach our future. My program this time will be talking about the world of wonder, and what I have to share with everyone is what an amazing and spectacularly fascinating world we live in — and how much of what surrounds us is nothing short of a miraculous.”

Weiss will explain how everyone experiences this “wonder” through their senses of vision, hearing, touch, taste.

“So, I’d like to share some insights about that, and I’m looking forward to hearing the other presenters as I have plenty to learn yet,” he said.

Weiss’ daughter, Lizzy Weiss, who serves as senior center’s assistant director, said the event spectacular for people of varying ages.

“I think there’s a misconception sometimes that it’s only for people that are in the older population,” she said. “Being 27 years old myself, I can tell you I learn something new every time at this conference. There’s this connection and a sense of community that you get from coming to these events and seeing other people that you have not met otherwise especially since it brings in new people that don’t always come to our senior center.”

Volunteering for the day as a greeter is Charlene Yingling of Encinitas. She has attended events at the senior center for years, she said.

“The RSF Senior Center has opened the doors for me for so many things,” she said. “As a senior, I’ve learned so much, and it makes you feel so comfortable to know that there are things out there for you.”

Yingling went on to say that just because a person is getting older, there is still so much they can learn and enjoy. She has attended the Healthy Aging Conference since its inception.

Lizzy Weiss said the day offers so much to its attendees, and inspiration is at the top of the list.

“Our inspiring speakers will offer pearls of wisdom,” she said.

For more information about the Healthy Aging Conference on April 27, call (858) 756-3041 or visit www.rsfseniors.org.