A historical tribute coming to Vista

VISTA — City Council unanimously approved in a 5-0 vote a new mural titled “Tribute to Margarita.” Margarita Fischer was a silent motion picture star who had a special connection to the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe before passing away in 1975. She owned and lived in the adobe through 1951.

Fischer appeared in Hollywood silent films from 1910 to 1927. She was also regarded as one of the leading actresses for Universal.

Artist Daniel Toledo was chosen to paint the mural on a building wall located at 110 S. Vista Citrus Ave., measuring 25 feet long and 14 feet high.

Councilman Joe Green said he was hoping to get a presentation on the “Tribute to Margarita” mural.

“Our Public Arts Committee does a whole lot of work — I just wanted to point out what we are going to be adding to a building in the near future,” Green said.

Presenting the mural item was Imelda Huerta, city management analyst.

“The mural pays tribute silent film star Margarita Fischer Pollard who owned the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe,” Huerta said. “She and her husband Harry Pollard, an MGM producer, owned the adobe from 1931 to 1951.”

The start of the mural painting is expected to be within the next couple of weeks. However, because the mural would be on private property, it had to undergo approval first by first the Public Arts Commission and then ultimately the Vista City Council.

“In February, a public proposal for a mural at 110 South Citrus Avenue was submitted to the Recreation and Community Services Department,” Huerta said. “A public notice was posted for Feb. 22 and March 27 and no comments were received.”

The wall to be painted is facing the ally side, Huerta noted. She added that the Vista Village Business Association and nearby businesses were alerted of the mural and no concerns were addressed.

Huerta said while the artist will finalize the colors, Toledo will be utilizing both muted pastels and sepia tones for the acrylic painting.

The mural is anticipated to last 10 years, and Toledo will touch it up when needed.

“I just wanted to thank you so much for letting us know what you’re doing and, how we’re keeping a little bit of Vista history within our art,” Green said. “I like the diversity of art that we’re displaying here in downtown Vista.”