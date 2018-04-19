91-year-old man seriously injured in crash

A 91-year-old man was seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash in San Marcos, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched to the crash at 5:33 p.m. April 13 at 1615 W. San Marcos Blvd., said Deputy Tammy Bennetts of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was behind the wheel of a 2017 Kia Sportage traveling northbound on South Rancho Santa Fe Road toward West San Marcos Boulevard when he ran a red light and made a right turn, colliding with a 2006 BMW 535, Bennetts said.

He continued east on San Marcos Boulevard and attempted to make a left turn into the shopping center across from San Marcos High School. While trying to make the left turn, the front of the Kia collided with a 2002 GMC Sonoma pickup truck and then with a 2018 Infiniti Q70, according to Bennetts.

The Kia then came to rest facing eastbound in the westbound lanes of San Marcos Boulevard.

The San Marcos Fire Department responded to the collision and took the driver of the Kia to Palomar Medical Center with serious injuries, she said.

Alcohol is not a factor in the collision, Bennetts added.

— City News Service