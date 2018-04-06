Legal Notices, April 6, 2018

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 19th day of April, 2018, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Pappalecco Cafe CASE NUMBER: 17-057 MINMOD/CDP FILING DATE: March 3, 2017 APPLICANT: Francesco Bucci LOCATION: 2101 San Elijo Avenue (APN: 261-031-25) ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located in the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Specific Plan General Commercial 1 (C-GC-1) Zone and the Coastal Zone. DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit Modification and Coastal Development Permit to allow the removal of a previous condition for a gate required for the previously approved outdoor patio, allow the ability to sell beer and wine off-premises and the reconfiguration of the outdoor seating area with amenities. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at planning@encinitasca.gov. 04/06/18 CN 21584

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE ABOVE MENTIONED AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITIY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELISION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760)633-2601. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 6:00 P.M., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Pacific View Lane contingent general vacation PERMIT NUMBER: 13484-VA FILING DATE: July 17, 2017 APPLICANT: Land Holdings LLC LOCATION: The cul-de-sac bulb on Pacific View Lane PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing for contingent general vacation of public road right-of-way at the cul-de-sac bulb on Pacific View Lane. A road will be extended to the south to the newly created lots. A general public utility easement will be reserved over the entire vacated area. ZONING: The project site is located in the R-5 Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(c), which exempts minor alterations to existing public streets, involving negligible or no expansion of use. None of the exceptions in CEQA Guidelines Section 15300.2 exists, and no historic resources will be impacted by the proposed project. For further information, or to review this application prior to the hearing, contact Debra Geishart at (760) 633-2779 or the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710. 04/06/18 CN 21583

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (4/6, 4/20, etc.) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON AN ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Fein New Single-Family Residence CASE NUMBER: 17-136 CDP FILING DATE: June 6, 2017 APPLICANT: Miller Family Trust LOCATION: 179 North Vulcan Avenue (APN 256-400-72) PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit request for the construction of a new single-family residence on a vacant existing lot. The subject property is located in the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan-Residential 8 (N-R8) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, 760-633-2681, or jdichoso@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO 6:00 PM ON MONDAY, APRIL 16, 2018 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 04/06/18 CN 21582

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: 15-162 ZA/LCPA APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to review and consider the introduction of draft City Council Ordinance No. 2018-03, titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, adopting amendments to Title 24 (Subdivisions) and Title 30 (Zoning) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, which proposes changes to the City’s inclusionary housing regulations to better address the need for affordable units reserved in new development projects.” Titles 24 and 30 of the Municipal Code are components of the Local Coastal Program (LCP); therefore the LCP would also be amended as part of this application. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. NOTICE OF AVALIABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. Staff released a Notice of Availability with the Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice, which opened a six-week public review period (July 24, 2015 through September 4, 2015) prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. For further information, please contact Laurie Winter, Associate Planner, at (760) 633-2717 or via email at lwinter@encinitasca.gov. 04/06/18 CN 21581

CITY OF CARLSBAD PUBLIC NOTICE TO INTERESTED PARTIES: Please be advised that the City of Carlsbad is considering text and map amendments to its Local Coastal Program (LCP) as summarized below. This amendment is city-initiated and is currently under review. This notice hereby opens a six-week review period after which the City Council will consider all comments and act on the proposed amendment. Planning Commission and City Council hearings are expected to take place in spring 2018 and will be duly noticed. Copies of the LCP amendment are available for review at the following locations: (1) Carlsbad Planning Division, 1635 Faraday Avenue; (2) City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive; (3) Carlsbad Main Library, 1775 Dove Lane; (4) Georgina Cole Library, 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive; and (5) the California Coastal Commission, 7575 Metropolitan Drive, Suite 103, San Diego, CA 92108-4402. PROPOSED LCP AMENDMENT SUMMARY LCPA 14-01 (DEV08014) – VILLAGE AND BARRIO MASTER PLAN LCPA 14-01 has been prepared for the proposed Village and Barrio Master Plan, a proposed land use document specifically for the city’s downtown (Village) and the southerly adjacent Barrio. The Village and Barrio are located at the northwestern edge of the city, west of Interstate 5 and approximately between Buena Vista Lagoon and Tamarack Avenue. The Master Plan area, about 350 acres, is mostly developed; approximately 150 acres is in the Coastal Zone. Master plan adoption would require several discretionary approvals. The proposed plan consists of the following chapters: introduction, land use, signs, mobility and beautification, implementation, and administration. The plan proposes no development and would not directly approve any specific projects, but it does identify several conceptual, primarily public improvements that could be implemented upon further and separate analysis, environmental review, and approval. The proposal would replace the current Village Master Plan and Design Manual applicable to the Village and the general zoning districts and standards applicable in the Barrio. The city previously published and circulated LCPA 14-01 for review from February to April 2016, which followed the release of the first draft of the master plan. The city released a new master plan draft in January 2018. Because of project changes presented in the new draft, LCPA 14-01 is being recirculated. Project changes include new formatting and chaptering, revised vision, goals, and policies, revised development and use standards and development guidelines, new land use districts, and an implementation plan. No changes have been proposed to residential densities and the overall land use patterns would generally remain the same. Approval of LCPA 14-01 would enable the following proposed actions: 1. Adopt the Village and Barrio Master Plan, which would: (a) replace the Village Master Plan and Design Manual (“existing master plan”); (b) expand existing master plan boundaries to (1) encompass the Barrio area (generally south of Oak and Walnut avenues as shown on attached exhibit 1), and (2) include portions of three properties and all of one property with a present land use designation of “Village” that are actually outside the existing master plan boundary (see exhibit 1 description below); (c) replace the general city-wide zoning standards presently applicable to the Barrio; and (d) serve as both the land use plan and implementation plan for the proposed Village-Barrio segment (a combination of the present Village Area segment and a portion of the Mello II segment as further explained in item 4 below); 2. Amend the Zoning Ordinance map and text, primarily to recognize the proposed Village and Barrio Master Plan, through new zoning designations for properties within the boundaries of the new master plan and amendments to Chapter 21.35. The Zoning Ordinance is an implementing ordinance for the Local Coastal Program. Accordingly, this Local Coastal Program Amendment is necessary to ensure consistency between its proposed amended Zoning Ordinance and its Local Coastal Program; 3. Amend the Local Coastal Program land use and zoning maps through a new land use designation and zoning to recognize the new Village and Barrio Master Plan; 4. Remove properties or portions of properties from the Mello II segment and place them in the proposed Village-Barrio segment as they are within the boundaries of the proposed master plan; this would expand the present Village Area segment by approximately 45 acres (mainly due to the inclusion of the Barrio) and decrease the Mello II segment acreage accordingly, and; 5. Amend the Local Coastal Program to recognize the Village and Barrio Master Plan, the combining of the Village Area segment and a portion of the Mello II segment into the proposed Village-Barrio segment, and the resulting changes in segment boundaries and acreages. The draft Master Plan is available for review at www.carlsbadca.gov/villagebarrio and at the city’s libraries, Faraday Center, City Hall and Senior Center. The following exhibits are attached to support LCPA 14-01: 1. Map comparing existing and proposed master plan boundaries (note boundary differences affecting the four properties along or near Carlsbad Blvd between Christiansen Way and Pine Avenue; these same properties are also highlighted on exhibit 3) 2. Draft of the text and map changes to the city’s Local Coastal Program 3. Map showing proposed Mello II and Village Area segment changes 4. Maps indicating changes to the city’s Local Coastal Program Land Use (Exhibit 4A) and Zoning (Exhibit 4B) maps. Essentially, the land use and zoning for all properties within the proposed Village and Barrio Master Plan boundary would change to “V-B, Village-Barrio.” Note Exhibit 4B is a portion of the city’s Zoning Map. The area depicted within the Coastal Zone constitutes the Carlsbad Local Coastal Program Zoning Map 5. Draft of the text changes to the Zoning Ordinance If you have any questions or comments, please contact Scott Donnell in the Planning Division at (760) 602-4618, scott.donnell@carlsbadca.gov, or at the City of Carlsbad Planning Division, 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008. PUBLISH DATE: April 6, 2018 PUBLISH DATE FOR U-T SAN DIEGO: April 6, 2018 PUBLISH DATE FOR COAST NEWS: April 6, 2018 04/06/18 CN 21578

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a public hearing on Resolution No. 2018-20, Adoption of the Five-Year Transnet Local Street and Road Program of Projects (Regional Transportation Improvement Program) for Fiscal Years 2018/19 through 2022/23. Meeting Date: April 18, 2018 Time: Meeting commences at 6:00 P.M. Place: City Council Chambers, 505 S Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA. All interested parties may be heard. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk 72 hours or more prior to disability accommodations being needed. S/Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 04/06/18 CN 21575

CITY OF CARLSBAD PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the Planning Commission of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, to consider the following: 1) GPA 16-01/ZCA 16-01/ZC 16-01/MP 14-01/LCPA 14-01/MCA 16-01 (DEV 08014) – VILLAGE AND BARRIO MASTER PLAN – Request for a recommendation to adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration and Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program and a recommendation to approve a General Plan Amendment, Zone Code Amendment, Zone Change, Master Plan, and Local Coastal Program Amendment for the Village and Barrio Master Plan. A Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) and Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program have been prepared by the City Planner. The Notice of Intent (NOI) to adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration was published in the newspaper February 12, 2016, and sent to the State Clearinghouse (SCH#2016021056) for a 30-day public review (February 16, 2016 – March 16, 2016).

If you challenge these projects in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad at or prior to the public hearing. Copies of the environmental documents are available at the Planning Division at 1635 Faraday Avenue during regular business hours from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Thursday and 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Friday. Those persons wishing to speak on these proposals are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff reports will be available online at http://www.carlsbadca.gov/cityhall/clerk/meetings/boards/planning.asp on or after the Thursday prior to the hearing date. If you have any questions, please call the Planning Division at (760) 602-4600. PUBLISH: April 6, 2018 CITY OF CARLSBAD PLANNING DIVISION 04/06/18 CN 21568

BW-2 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by BLUE WHALE TIMESHARE ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT ASSOCIATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 4/27/2018 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 88764 BW-1BH-01171 BW-1BH-01171 Float Annual-Float 9-48 49 50 143-172-01-17 DURIE BAILEY JR. AND NESHA BAILEY AS TENANTS IN COMMON 11/22/2017 11/28/2017 2017-0550267 12/29/2017 2017-0614454 $3214.85 88765 BW-1BH-02011 BW-1BH-02011 Float Annual-Float 9-48 49 50 143-172-02-01 WENDY DYE A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY 11/22/2017 11/28/2017 2017-0550267 12/29/2017 2017-0614454 $3507.06 88767 BW-STH-05092 BW-STH-05092 Float Annual-Float 9-48 49 50 143-172-05-09 DONALD V. KRAL JR. A WIDOWER 11/22/2017 11/28/2017 2017-0550267 12/29/2017 2017-0614454 $1227.20 88768 BW-STH-09282 BW-STH-09282 Float Annual-Float 9-48 49 50 143-172-09-28 JOSEPH R. LINDSAY AND TERESITA G. LINDSAY AS TRUSTEES OF THE JOSEPH R. LINDSAY FAMILY TRUST DATED 12-27-1996 11/22/2017 11/28/2017 2017-0550267 12/29/2017 2017-0614454 $2235.12 88769 BW-STH-05316 BW-STH-05316 Float Annual-Float 9-48 49 50 143-172-05-31 JEFFREY ALAN GLENDE 11/22/2017 11/28/2017 2017-0550267 12/29/2017 2017-0614454 $3065.78 88770 BW-STH-07182 BW-STH-07182 Float Annual-Float 9-48 49 50 143-172-07-18 ALVIN J. QUENOMOEN AS TRUSTEE OF THE TRUST OF ALVIN J. QUENOMOEN TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 12 1997 11/22/2017 11/28/2017 2017-0550267 12/29/2017 2017-0614454 $1266.61 88771 BW-1BH-04202 BW-1BH-04202 Float Annual-Float 9-48 49 50 143-172-04-20 ALVIN J. QUENOMOEN AS TRUSTEE OF THE TRUST OF ALVIN J. QUENOMOEN TRUST DATED SEPTEMBER 12 1997 11/22/2017 11/28/2017 2017-0550267 12/29/2017 2017-0614454 $1558.62 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 904 N STRAND, OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 4/3/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 04/06/18, 04/13/18, 04/20/18 CN 21587

AFC-2005 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 4/27/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 88986 B0467105H MCS12001DZ 120 01 211-010-94-00 VALERIE BAKER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/30/2016 06/16/2016 2016-0297099 12/29/2017 2017-0616545 $6094.62 88987 B0482495S MCS10404CZ 104 04 211-010-94-00 GARI JOHN FREKING AND EMILIA M. FREKING HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/04/2016 04/06/2017 2017-0154443 12/29/2017 2017-0616545 $21848.78 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 4/3/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 04/06/18, 04/13/18, 04/20/18 CM 21586

AFC-2004 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 4/27/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 86683 Y7077469K GPP 39852AE 398 EVEN 52 211-022-28-00 JAMES E. WALKER A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY NATIONAL BANK OF ARIZONA NA 07/11/2009 07/24/2009 2009-0411548 6/12/2017 2017-0262349 $5390.31 88981 B0435495C MGP17442AO 174 22 211-022-28-00 RICHARD J. HERNANDEZ AND JENNIFER L. HERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/20/2014 10/02/2014 2014-0428323 12/29/2017 2017-0616489 $5880.51 88982 B0463045H MGP36606BE 366 06 211-022-28-00 SHETERA L. WILSON A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/19/2016 04/07/2016 2016-0158206 12/29/2017 2017-0616489 $16400.92 88983 B0418575H MGP28720AE 287 20 211-022-28-00 CARLOS A. MARTINEZ AND VANESSA R. NEGRETE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHTS OF SURVIVORSHIP GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/16/2013 11/26/2013 2013-0692979 12/29/2017 2017-0616489 $6407.51 88984 B0475685H MGP39406BO 394 06 211-022-28-00 HUGO SANCHEZ CISNEROS AND NICOLE M. SANCHEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/15/2016 11/03/2016 2016-0597481 12/29/2017 2017-0616489 $4470.18 88985 B0471525S MGP15515BZ 155 15 211-022-28-00 ANDREE LANG A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/27/2016 08/25/2016 2016-0440130 12/29/2017 2017-0616489 $5047.01 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.

Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and resonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. DATE: 4/3/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 by LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 04/06/18, 04/13/18, 04/20/18 CN 21585

T.S. No.: 171221329 Notice of Trustee’s Sale Loan No.: 16-1600 Order No. 95518910 APN: 184-080-66-00 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 5/11/2016. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Alien Enterprises Inc. Duly Appointed Trustee: Del Toro Loan Servicing, Inc. Recorded 5/18/2016 as Instrument No. 2016-0241262 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 4/26/2018 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $491,147.61 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2324 Lone Oak Ln. Vista, CA 92084 A.P.N.: 184-080-66-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 171221329. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 3/23/2018 Del Toro Loan Servicing, Inc. by Total Lender Solutions, Inc. its authorized agent 10951 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 2F San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: (619) 474-5400 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: /s/ Brittany Lokey, Trustee Sale Officer 04/06/18, 04/13/18, 04/20/18 CN 21577

APN: 157-301-38-00 TS No: CA09000162-17-1 TO No: 8717735 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED February 14, 2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On April 27, 2018 at 09:00 AM, Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on February 22, 2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0092559, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by DAVID HERRERA AND MARTHA A. HERRERA, HUSBAND & WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for CITIMORTGAGE, INC. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4428 ANNE SLADON ST, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057-5102 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $303,615.61 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA09000162-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 16, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA09000162-17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Bobbie LaFlower, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 38474, Pub Dates: 03/30/2018, 04/06/2018, 04/13/2018, THE COAST NEWS CN 21540

T.S. No. 17-48009 APN: 258-086-12-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/8/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: TIMOTHY WRIGHT, A SINGLE MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 2/16/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0111914 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:4/27/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,266,062.45 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 517 3RD STREET ENCINITAS, California 92024 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 258-086-12-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-48009. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 3/20/2018 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 25027 Pub Dates 03/30, 04/06, 04/13/2018 CN 21539

AFC-2000 & AFC-2003 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 4/20/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 AFC-2000 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 88776 B0479345H GMP702426B1Z 211-131-13-00 DONNALEE N. ORMORD A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 12/28/2016 01/12/2017 2017-0017803 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $15848.10 88777 B3991575C GMO501137DO 211-130-02-00 ARNOLD Q. CABANTAC AND JOY M. CABANTAC HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 08/17/2011 08/25/2011 2011-0439331 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $11438.37 88779 B0451025H GMP652207D1Z 211-131-13-00 CELINA K. PORTER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 08/10/2015 08/27/2015 2015-0454038 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $20332.49 88780 B0474725C GMP663304D1E 211-131-13-00 JAMAR K. YARBROUGH A(N) SINGLE MAN AND KARMEN B. BROWN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 09/15/2016 10/13/2016 2016-0551477 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $15644.06 88781 B0464985H GMO501617DE 211-130-02-00 GERALD T. PALM AND LORI A. PALM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 04/04/2016 05/05/2016 2016-0213424 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $14663.53 88782 B0466555H GMP662301A1Z 211-131-13-00 ALEXANDRA LEWIS-EICHHORST A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 05/10/2016 06/02/2016 2016-0269668 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $31626.59 88783 B0457435H GMO501149DE 211-130-02-00 DESHUN L. WREN AND JESSICA N. MEADOWS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 11/21/2015 12/17/2015 2015-0644227 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $12855.33 88786 B0434825H GMP581401A1Z 211-131-11-00 RAMON S. CARTER AND NIKOEL A. CARTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 08/23/2014 09/18/2014 2014-0403124 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $31457.22 88788 B0458415H GMP692333A1Z 211-131-13-00 HAROLD W. REICHWEIN AND GLENICE L. CARON-REICHWEIN TRUSTEES UNDER THE REICHWEIN FAMILY TRUST DATED JUNE 5 2009 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 12/02/2015 12/30/2015 2015-0665737 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $33315.31 88789 B0464135C GMO503321BZ 211-130-02-00 SAMANTHA K. GUZMAN A (N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 03/18/2016 04/28/2016 2016-0198819 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $25808.13 88790 B0464635S GMP662206A1Z 211-131-13-00 CALVIN M. TRAUTVETTER AND HEIDY P. PENICHE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 04/13/2016 04/28/2016 2016-0198535 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $29221.46 88791 B3945165C GMO513143BZ 211-130-02-00 CHARLES T. MATTISON AND DEE ANNE F. MATTISON TRUSTEE(S) OF THE CHARLES T. AND DEE ANNE F. MATTISON FAMILY TRUST DATED MAY 26 2012 Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 07/14/2010 07/29/2010 2010-0383578 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $14543.82 AFC-2003 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 88967 B0486245H GMO501610DO 5016 10 211-130-02-00 ANN M. CAUGHMAN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/18/2017 06/08/2017 2017-0256372 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $11410.10 88968 B0434465S GMP581305A1Z 5813 05 211-131-11-00 JORGE D. TINGCANG AND LILIBETH M. TINGCANG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/10/2014 09/11/2014 2014-0391166 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $22567.15 88969 B3952935C GMP541223EZ 5412 23 211-130-03-00 MARSHA D. YOUMANS A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AND JENNIE L. DENNIS A(N) MARRIED WOMAN EACH AS TO AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF (1/2) INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/31/2011 06/09/2011 2011-0294418 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $28466.08 88970 B0460595H GMP661348B1Z 6613 48 211-131-13-00 ELSA G. THOMPSON A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/26/2015 02/11/2016 2016-0060688 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $18337.00 88971 B0450295H GMP651234A1Z 6512 34 211-131-13-00 DAVID F. BLACH AND KARLA K. BLACH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/27/2015 08/13/2015 2015-0429409 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $34814.63 88972 B0474485C GMP653132BZ 6531 32 211-131-13-00 CRAIG O. RINGLAND AND TERRI L. RINGLAND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/26/2016 10/13/2016 2016-0550577 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $25580.55 88973 B3360475C GMO511448AE 5114 48 211-130-02-00 JOAN VAN WINKLE A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/23/2009 05/01/2009 09-0228936 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $5450.47 88974 B0425255S GMP702345A1Z 7023 45 211-131-13-00 BARRY NETHERCOTT AND ANGELA NETHERCOTT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/11/2014 03/27/2014 2014-0119997 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $18554.36 88975 B0400515L GMP521435B1E 5214 35 211-130-02-00 KEVIN C. DENNY A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/23/2012 11/15/2012 2012-0713833 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $8807.92 88976 B0424415H GMP693113BZ 6931 13 211-131-13-00 MATTHEW P. GRIGLIO AND PATCHEZ L. GRIGLIO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/01/2014 03/13/2014 2014-0099453 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $15631.75 88977 B3954055C GMP533239AO 5332 39 211-130-03-00 ROGER L. LEIGHTON AND DIERDRE L. LEIGHTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/29/2011 07/14/2011 2011-0356905 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $6211.09 88978 B0429315L GMO502309BZ 5023 09 211-130-02-00 CARLOS A. MENDEZ A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/23/2014 06/05/2014 2014-0231486 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $18502.62 88979 B0440795S GMP691306B1Z 6913 06 211-131-13-00 DAVID SEDANO AND MARCELINA SEDANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/24/2015 02/05/2015 2015-052613 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $17290.82 88980 B0439635S GMP582103B1O 5821 03 211-131-11-00 JENNIFER J. JAFFE A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/05/2014 01/08/2015 2015-0008690 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $10533.57 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust.

FOR INFORMATION REGARDING PAYING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 DATE: 3/23/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 03/30/18, 04/06/18, 04/13/18 CN 21538

AFC-2001 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 4/20/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 88792 Y7459315H AGP34937AZ ANNUAL 211-022-28-00 CHRISTOPHER M. SALINAS AND JULIE ANN SALINAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/17/2012 05/31/2012 2012-0318226 12/04/2017 2017-0562502 $20274.98 88793 B0413685C MGP17035EZ ANNUAL 35 211-022-28-00 LORENZA URQUIZA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/24/2013 09/05/2013 2013-0551238 12/04/2017 2017-0562502 $38351.51 88794 B0413555C MGP29824AO BIENNIAL 211-022-28-00 JOSHUA H. TAPEC AND TINA S. TAPEC HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/27/2013 09/05/2013 2013-0551267 12/04/2017 2017-0562502 $16168.51 88795 B0483905C MGP38421CE BIENNIAL 211-022-28-00 RUBY C. NAVARRETE A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/05/2017 04/20/2017 2017-0176662 12/04/2017 2017-0562502 $17840.79 88796 Y7359985L AGP37806AO BIENNIAL 211-022-28-00 ROBERT O. JACKSON A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/31/2012 04/12/2012 2012-0214665 12/04/2017 2017-0562502 $17613.11 88797 B0479655C MGP18313BE BIENNIAL 211-022-28-00 RYAN SCHOFIELD A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/02/2017 01/19/2017 2017-0029018 12/04/2017 2017-0562502 $17758.40 88798 B0448335H MGP25540BO BIENNIAL 211-022-28-00 STEPHENP. SEELMEYER AND KATHRYN E. SEELMEYER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/25/2015 07/16/2015 2015-0375217 12/04/2017 2017-0562502 $16418.25 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. FOR INFORMATION REGARDING PAYING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT 800-234-6222 DATE: 3/23/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 03/30/18, 04/06/18, 04/13/18 CN 21537

APN: 157-391-32-00 TS No: CA08001501-17-1 TO No: 8718996 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED January 26, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On April 13, 2018 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on February 2, 2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0075386, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by LINDA L. CARMICHAEL, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for SBMC MORTGAGE as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4607 CALLE DEL PALO, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $298,242.60 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08001501-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 9, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08001501-17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Bobbie LaFlower, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 38255, Pub Dates: 03/23/2018, 03/30/2018, 04/06/2018, THE COAST NEWS CN 21510

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-781674-AB Order No.: 730-1708237-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/17/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Eusebio Zuniga, and Maria Reyna Zuniga, husband and wife, as joint tenants Recorded: 4/27/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0287005 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 4/13/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $606,053.13 The purported property address is: 290 HOLLY STREET, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 148-151-22-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-781674-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-781674-AB IDSPub #0138286 3/23/2018 3/30/2018 4/6/2018 CN 21509

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No: 00000007206790 Title Order No.: 730-1710055-70 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/20/2002. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 06/26/2002 as Instrument No. 2002-0541810 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: KELLY J. LONEY AND JAMES E. LONEY, JR, WIFE AND HUSBAND, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 04/23/2018. TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 104 COUNTRYWOOD LN, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA 92024. APN#: 257-230-07-17. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $167,979.34. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007206790. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 2 714-730-2727 www.lpsasap.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 03/14/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4650781 03/23/2018, 03/30/2018, 04/06/2018 CN 21508

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2017-00023788-CU-BC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): J.H. SIMPSON COMPANY, INC., a California corporation; DAVID LAWSON, an individual; and DOES 1 through 10 inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): NATIONAL FUNDING, INC., a California corporation. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Neal S. Salisian / Yujin Chun, 550 S. Hope St. Suite 750, Los Angeles CA 90071 Telephone: 213.622.9100 Date: (Fecha): 06/30/2017 Clerk, by (Secretario) Tamara Parra, Deputy Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 04/06, 04/13, 04/20, 04/27/18 CN 21589

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARK V. PATTI Case# 37-2018-00016090-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mark V. Patti. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Craig E. Howerton, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Craig E. Howerton, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on May 16, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Caroline L. Morrison, Palecek, Morrison & Associates LLP, 514 Via De La Valle #208, Solana Beach CA 92075 Telephone: 858.771.0776 04/06, 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21588

NOTICE OF LIEN SALES DATE OF SALE APRIL 16, 2018 10:00 A.M. LIENHOLDERS INFO: 1. LUCAS ROMO, 843 DIANA AVE, POMONA CA 91766 2012 SHADO CCH 5RXTD2828C1023864 2. ELIAS AUTO SALES, 6531 DATSUN ST, SAN DIEGO CA 92154 2013 DODGE SV 2C4RDGBG0DR622625 3. JESUS GONZALEZ, 1615 OTAY MESA CENTER RD, SAN DIEGO CA 92154 MAXUM 2001 VESSEL MXKB16NTK001 & 2001 ESCRT CARRIER 405118CC51V000152 04/06/18 CN 21580

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Solana Beach Storage 545 Stevens Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075 will sell by competitive bidding on 4-21-2018, 11:00am. Auction to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Property to be sold as follows: miscellaneous household goods, personal items, furniture, and clothing belonging to the following:

Room # Tenant Name 1. 7736AB Sarah Piring 4/6, 4/13/18 CNS-3116898# CN 21579

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00014952-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Tony Estrada aka Tony Martinez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Tony Estrada aka Tony Martinez changed to proposed name: Tony Martinez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 10, 2018 at 10:30 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St. 9th Floor, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Mar 26, 2018 Peter C Dedddeh Judge of the Superior Court 03/30, 04/06, 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21558

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GILBERT EUGENE LARSON Case# 37-2018-00013936-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Gilbert Eugene Larson. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Thomas Gilbert Larson, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Thomas Gilbert Larson, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on May 02, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Thomas Gilbert Larson, 4171 Tiberon Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 Telephone: 760.936.5345 03/30, 04/06, 04/13/18 CN 21557

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROBERT SEIDNER Case # 37-2018-00014637-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Robert Seidner. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Glen A. Seidner in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Glen A. Seidner be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 15, 2018; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504 Room: 504 located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Charles A. Pinney, III, 12526 High Bluff Dr. #300, San Diego CA 92130. Telephone: 858.755.7502 03/30/18, 04/06/18, 04/13/18 CN 21554

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JAROMIR ASTL Case# 37-2017-00045960-PR-LA-CTL ROA #16 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Jaromir Astl. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Dennis Astl, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Dennis Astl, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on May 02, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Cheryl Edwards Tannenberg, 707 Broadway #1750, San Diego CA 92103 Telephone: 619.525.1655 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21515

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SPENCER C. BETZ Case # 37-2018-00012378-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Spencer C. Betz. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Maria Leyva Cortez in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Maria Leyva Cortez be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 15, 2018; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504 Room: Judge Bostwick located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Bobby Kouretchian, 2011 Palomar Airport Rd. #302, Carlsbad CA 92011. Telephone: 760.487.8330 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21513

SUMMONS (Family Law) [ON FIRST AMENDED PETITION] CITACION (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) DN188675 NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: Margarita Hale Flores. You are being sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandando. Lea la informacion a continuacion y en la pagina siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: Paul Cruz Mendivil Jr. You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120 or FL-123) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 dias de calendario despues de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citacion y Peticion para presentar una Respuesta (fomulario FL-120 o FL-123) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefonica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerio. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar ordenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte tambien le puede ordenar que pague manutencion, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, pongase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede abtener informacion para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov) en el sitio web de lost Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniendose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE-RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. AVISO-LAS ORDENES DE RESTRICCION: Las ordenes de restriccion estan en vigencia en cuanto a ambos conyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la peticion, se emita un fallo o la corte de otras ordenes. Cualquier agencia del orden publico que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas ordenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCION DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario un formulario de exencion de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a peticion de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): San Diego Superior Court North County Family Law Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista, CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of petitioner’s attorney, or petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, direccion y numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Paul Cruz Mendivil Jr., 15004 Cool Valley Rd., Valley Center CA 92082 Telephone: 949.690.2308 Date (Fecha): 02/14/17 Clerk, by (Secretario, por), R. Corona, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21491

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006655 Filed: Mar 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EHI Tile. Located at: 120 N Pacific St. #D7, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. So Cal Counterworks, 120 N Pacific St. #D7, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/14/2018 S/Roland Shany, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20, 04/27/18 CN 21591

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008809 Filed: Apr 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Servinsights. Located at: 596 Via Del Caballo, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Servitization & Insights LLC, 596 Via Del Caballo, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rigoberto Moreno, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20, 04/27/18 CN 21590

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008691 Filed: Mar 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Hero Home Services. Located at: 1439 N Los Flores Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Matthew Lon Murphy, 1439 N Los Flores Dr., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Matthew Lon Murphy, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20, 04/27/18 CN 21576

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007771 Filed: Mar 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Business Advisors Law Group. Located at: 2035 Corte del Nogal #100, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Randall Jay Krause, 6759 Malachite Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Elise Marie Krause, 6759 Malachite Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/22/2018 S/Randall J Krause, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20, 04/27/18 CN 21574

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008123 Filed: Mar 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Electrical. Located at: 1571 Pearl Heights Rd., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: P.O. Box 1633, Poway CA 92074. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rancho Solar Inc., 1571 Pearl Heights Rd., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2018 S/Michael Ganung, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20, 04/27/18 CN 21573

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008411 Filed: Mar 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Notorious Burgers & Beer. Located at: 6955 El Camino Real #107, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Italian Revolution Inc., 6955 El Camino Real #107, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/13/2012 S/Brian Gruber, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20, 04/27/18 CN 21572

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008423 Filed: Mar 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Next Home Hive Properties. Located at: 809 Bowsprit, Chula Vista CA San Diego 91914. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Main Group LLC, 809 Bowsprit, Chula Vista CA San Diego 91914. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/10/2017 S/Alejandro Munoz, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20, 04/27/18 CN 21571

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008604 Filed: Mar 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Focal Point Enhanced Data Solutions; B. Focal Point EDS. Located at: 1925 Palomar Oaks Way #110, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Focal Pointe Data Solutions LLC, 1925 Palomar Oaks Way #110, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2018 S/Kevin Pettit, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20, 04/27/18 CN 21570

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008685 Filed: Mar 29, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BLV Consulting. Located at: 1561 Pearl Heights Rd., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Vedad Bajraktarevic, 1561 Pearl Heights Rd., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Vedad Bajraktarevic, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20, 04/27/18 CN 21569

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005954 Filed: Mar 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Steady Bicycle Company. Located at: 102 Copperwood Way #C, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: PO Box 2626, Oceanside CA 92051. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Built With Love Inc., 102 Copperwood Way #C, Oceanside CA 9208. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2015 S/Christopher M Smth, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21567

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007950 Filed: Mar 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S and F Landscaping. Located at: 1337 Borden Rd., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Seiji Kline, 1337 Borden Rd., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Seiji Kline, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006900 Filed: Mar 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Relocation Support Solutions. Located at: 3234 Fortuna Ranch Rd., Encinitac CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brooke Carroll, 3234 Fortuna Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/10/2018 S/Brooke Carroll, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21565

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006866 Filed: Mar 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Noll Wilkerson Smith Enterprise LLC. Located at: 4722 Crestmont Pl., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Noll Wilkerson Smith Enterprise LLC, 4722 Crestmont Pl., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/12/2018 S/Rachelle Elizabeth Wilkerson, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21564

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008245 Filed: Mar 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moses Institute. Located at: 7668 El Camino Real #104-502, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pacific Clinical Research Foundation, 7668 El Camino Real #104-502, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey James Moses, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21563

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007766 Filed: Mar 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GDS Estimating. Located at: 1779 Haydn Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: 2033 San Elijo Ave. #221, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Infinitive Solutions LLC, 1779 Haydn Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patrick Scott Millard, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21562

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008035 Filed: Mar 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Auto Concierge. Located at: 1243 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert James Manning, 1243 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Hames Manning, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21561

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008119 Filed: Mar 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Lash Den. Located at: 2956 Roosevelt St. #5, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 437 Avenida Canora, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janassa Rachelle Healey, 437 Avenida Canora, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. John Michael Healey, 437 Avenida Canora, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Janassa Rachelle Healey, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21560

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006703 Filed: Mar 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Center for Development CEDE. Located at: 1228 Calle Fantasia, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jorge Bruno Sanguinetti, 1228 Calle Fantasia, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/23/2012 S/Jorge Bruno Sanguinetti, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007157 Filed: Mar 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VSquared Media Solutions; B. V2 Media Solutions. Located at: 1924 East Palomar St. #30A, San Diego CA San Diego 91913. Mailing Address: PO Box 435041, San Diego CA 92143. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Xavier Villarino, 1924 East Palomar St. #30A, San Diego CA 91913. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Xavier Villarino, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21553

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007732 Filed: Mar 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. T-Wrap Brazil. Located at: 917 Orchid Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carmem Branco Dechamplain, 917 Orchid Way, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Carmem Branco Dechamplain, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21552

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004591 Filed: Feb 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SVO Consulting; B. Succulents and More; C. Succulents & More; D. Succulent Gift Shop. Located at: 512 S Barnwell St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SVO Holdings LLC, 512 S Barnwell St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marieke Svoboda, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21551

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007616 Filed: Mar 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. L.P.D Lara Pro Detail. Located at: 310 Smilax Rd. #1, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Luis Ivan Lara Olvera, 310 Smilax Rd. #1, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Luis Ivan Lara Olvera, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21550

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007370 Filed: Mar 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Head Shop International. Located at: 13754 Mango Dr. #302, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eric Lee Strate, 13754 Mango Dr. #302, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/05/2018 S/Eric Lee Strate, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21549

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007434 Filed: Mar 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Half Skipper. Located at: 149 Harrison St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert James Medland, 149 Harrison St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert James Medland, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21548

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007636 Filed: Mar 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Community Air Services. Located at: 2011 Palomar Airport Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad-Palomar Airlines Inc., 2011 Palomar Airport Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Theodore L Vallas, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21547

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008030 Filed: Mar 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Align Fitness + Barre. Located at: 1807 Avenida Mimosa, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thanya Chiangtong Ha, 1807 Avenida Mimosa, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thanya Chiangtong Ha, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21546

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007687 Filed: Mar 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Adams Properties. Located at: 44104 Royal Troon Dr., Indio CA Riverside 92201. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lawrence G Adams, 44104 Royal Troon Dr., Indio CA 92201. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/20/2018 S/Lawrence G Adams, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21545

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007190 Filed: Mar 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beacon Real Estate; B. Beacon. Located at: 1596 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lauren Ashley Benwell, 656 Jocelyn Way, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Ismael Nevarez, 1009 Foxglove View, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/09/2018 S/Lauren Ashley Benwell, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21535

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005894 Filed: Mar 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Barefoot Movers. Located at: 2182 S Coast Hwy Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Juan Rodrigo Gallego, 2182 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Juan Rodrigo Gallego, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21534

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007202 Filed: Mar 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Starship and Seasalt. Located at: 806 N Cleveland St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Natascha Catarina Moyer, 806 N Cleveland St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/14/2018 S/Natascha Catarina Moyer, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21533

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007553 Filed: Mar 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Special Touch House Cleaning Agency; B. North Coast Window Cleaning. Located at: 1345 Encinitas Blvd #423, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stanert & Sons Inc., 1345 Encinitas Blvd #423, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2000 S/Julia Greenan Stanert, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21532

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006255 Filed: Mar 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ToolsMaven Consulting. Located at: 1709 Blue Water Ln., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 3960 W. Point Loma Blvd, Ste. H PMB 35113, San Diego CA 92110. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tanya Botta, 1709 Blue Water Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tanya Botta, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21523

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005437 Filed: Feb 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MROC: Obstacle Course Training Center; B. MROC Training. Located at: 2315 Via Esmarca, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 2604-B El Camino Real #295, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. O.Y.R. Fitness Inc., 803 Via Barquero, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/02/2014 S/Michael D Confer, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21522

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007423 Filed: Mar 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TruLove Healers; B. TruLove Yoga. Located at: 351 Acacia Ave. #12, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Treloar Elice Hocking, 351 Acacia Ave. #12, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2018 S/Treloar Elice Hocking, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21521

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006889 Filed: Mar 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Menopause Fitness. Located at: 1054 Pennsylvania, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: PO Box 5352, Chula Vista CA 91912. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lizette Anabel Yvellez, 1054 Pennsylvania, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lizette Anabel Yvellez, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21520

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007413 Filed: Mar 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jet Bicycles; B. Jet Bicycle Wheels. Located at: 6642 Hillgrove Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92120. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Charles E Wells, 6642 Hillgrove Dr., San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Charles E Wells, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21519

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006424 Filed: Mar 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. East West Integrative Medicine. Located at: 838 Nordahl Rd. #300, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christine Ann Adamo, 700 West E St. #1905, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/02/2009 S/Christine Ann Adamo, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21518

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007445 Filed: Mar 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big Frog Custom T-shirts and More of San Marcos. Located at: 151 S. Los Posas Rd. #173, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 7711 Palacio Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. McNeilly 5 Enterprises Inc, 7711 Palacio Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeff McNeilly, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21517

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007287 Filed: Mar 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. k&j Remodeling Group; B. k and j Remodeling Group. Located at: 3902 Vista Campana N #42, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kenneth Jacob Gallardo, 3902 Vista Campana N #42, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2018 S/Kenneth Jacob Gallardo, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21516

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007204 Filed: Mar 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Poke Cafe. Located at: 3910 Vista Way #115, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 255 Cecilia Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lawrence Jay Rothenberg, 255 Cecilia Way, Oceanside CA 92057. 2. Shunji Yang, 255 Cecilia Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lawrence Jay Rothenberg, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21507

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007345 Filed: Mar 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Friendly RV Rentals. Located at: 719 Via Barquero, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Municipal Capital Advisors Inc., 719 Via Barquero, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel P Massiello, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21506

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006670 Filed: Mar 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Travel Secret. Located at: 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd. #150, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lucky Dime LLC, 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd. #150, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Adler, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21505

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006670 Filed: Mar 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Perishable Food Sales & Marketing. Located at: 1081 Breakaway Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joseph Robert Matyasik, 1081 Breakaway Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/22/2018 S/Joseph Robert Matyasik, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21504

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007073 Filed: Mar 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. On2College. Located at: 3056 Via Romanza, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elaine H King, 3056 Via Romanza, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2017 S/Elaine H King, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21503

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007214 Filed: Mar 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lucky Locks. Located at: 1899 Golden Circle Dr., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kyran Jacob Reeves, 1899 Golden Circle Dr., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kyran Jacob Reeves, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21502

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005399 Filed: Feb 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jelly Bean Mortgage. Located at: 4325 Milano Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gail Helen Galloway, 4325 Milano Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gail Helen Galloway, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21501

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007052 Filed: Mar 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. International Protocol Institute of California. Located at: 2251 Altisma Way #204, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marie Betts-Johnson, 2251 Altisma Way #204, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2006 S/Marie Betts-Johnson, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21500

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007057 Filed: Mar 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grit Coffee. Located at: 250 N City Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Grit Coffee LLC, 144 Diana St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jamie Miller, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21499

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005671 Filed: Mar 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Window & Door. Located at: 3910 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: PO Box 1844, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Wayne Hatcher, 3910 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/1990 S/Michael Wayne Hatcher, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21498

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006487 Filed: Mar 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Ranch Market. Located at: 6120 Paseo Del Norte #Q1, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CRM FRESH Inc., 6120 Paseo Del Norte #Q1, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/02/1990 S/Vincent Frank Grillo, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21497

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006597 Filed: Mar 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bradmark Solutions. Located at: 2055 Corte Del Nogal, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 231023, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark L Thompson, 2055 Corte Del Nogal, Carlsbad CA 92011. 2. Brad M Gebert, 7057 Leeward St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/08/2018 S/Mark L Thompson, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21496

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007142 Filed: Mar 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Markee Publishing; B. 2.0 Publishing. Located at: 361 Vista Alegria, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: PO Box 250, San Luis Rey CA 92068. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas P Inglesby, 361 Vista Alegria, Oceanside CA 92057. 2. Judith M inglesby, 361 Vista Alegria, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/04/2018 S/Thomas P Inglesby, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21495

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004538 Filed: Feb 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ikigai Artifacts Co. Located at: 3986 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mayra Paola Guizar, 3986 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Satoru Yamaki, 600 N Freeman St. #6, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mayra Paola Guizar, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006344 Filed: Mar 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harmonia Health Center. Located at: 2725 Jefferson St. #4B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cynthia Leeder, 608 Missouri Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/22/1993 S/Cynthia Leeder, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21493

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006343 Filed: Mar 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Best Plaza Chiropractic. Located at: 2725 Jefferson St. #4B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cynthia Leeder, 608 Missouri Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1989 S/Cynthia Leeder, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21492

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006912 Filed: Mar 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chicano Exagerado Apparel. Located at: 1231 Center Ave. A, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jessi Juan Garcia, 1231 Center Ave. A, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessi Juan Garcia, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21490

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005619 Filed: Feb 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Outdoor Living Spaces. Located at: 5355 Avenida Encinas #205, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Richard Allen Wagner. 3607 Barranca Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard Allen Wagner, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21486

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006661 Filed: Mar 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Towing Unlimited. Located at: 358 Chapalita Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 236084, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Benjamin Kalmanson. 358 Chapalita Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/1999 S/James Benjamin Kalmanson, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21482

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006558 Filed: Mar 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Treasure Box Gift Store; B. The Treasure Box; C. Little Louie’s Gift Store. Located at: 312 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Endless Seas, Inc. 312 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2013 S/Brandon Foster, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21481

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006034 Filed: Mar 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Studios at Greenbrier. Located at: 560 Greenbrier Dr. #A, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1114 Leonard Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Victoria Lynn Mish. 1114 Leonard Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Victoria Lynn Mish, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21480

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9004193 Filed: Feb 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Specialty Auto Collision Works. Located at: 2026 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/04/2017 and assigned File #2017-9029394. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Jose Hernandez Alvarado, 3879 Mesa Dr. #106, Oceanside CA 92056. The Business is Conducted by: Individual S/Jose Hernandez Alvarado, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21479

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004578 Filed: Feb 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shine Screenprinting Shop. Located at: 3365 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jay V Luciano. 3209 Lionshead Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jay V Luciano, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21478

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006324 Filed: Mar 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plaza Studios; B. Local Photo Classes. Located at: 542 W Vista Way, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rob Andrew Photography, Inc. 542 W Vista Way, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/02/2018 S/Robert Andrew Szajkowski, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006243 Filed: Mar 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Consulting, Inc. Located at: 2043 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North County Consulting, Inc., 2043 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/06/2014 S/Kelly Allison, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21476

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005229 Filed: Feb 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nails by Kim Chau. Located at: 430 N Cedar St. #B, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: 2752 Derringer Pl., Escondido CA 92027. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hoang Kim Chau, 2752 Derringer Pl., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/26/2018 S/Hoang Kim Chau, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21475

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006213 Filed: Mar 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hustle N Heart. Located at: 1445 Grey Oaks Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Conrad Lee, 1445 Grey Oaks Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/06/2018 S/Michael Conrad Lee, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21474

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9004194 Filed: Feb 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Exclusive Auto Body Repair. Located at: 2026 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/28/2015 and assigned File #2015-022982. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Jose Hernandez Alvarado, 3879 Mesa Dr. #106, Oceanside CA 92056. The Business is Conducted by: Individual S/Jose Hernandez Alvarado, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21473

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006283 Filed: Mar 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Certified Refinishers. Located at: 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #871, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brett J Davis, 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #871, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brett J Davis, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21472

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005324 Filed: Feb 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 3 Tiers Designs. Located at: 3575 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicole Chavez, 3575 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA 92008. 2. Jenna Irwin, 4018 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jenna Irwin, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21471