Vista to honor new Hall of Fame members

Make your reservations now for the Vista Historical Society annual meeting and Hall of Fame induction at 11:30 a.m. May 26, at the Vista Valley Country Club. Members of the board of directors will also be installed.

Newly elected to the Hall of Fame are Ray Betraun, Brooks Cavanaugh, Ken Gammie, Eleanor Hutchins, and George and Francine Tushak.

Betraun was a longtime Vista resident. He was a contractor for many years building several major buildings, a member of the Vista Irrigation District from 1973 to 1991 and president of the board from 1986 to 1991. He was also active in civic affairs.

Cavanaugh has been active in the planning and development of Vista including downtown, South Vista and the Vista Fire Protection District both as a public employee and privately since 1970. He is also a founder of the Vista Conservancy.

Gammie is a founding member of Moonlight Stage Productions and has conducted more than 65 productions there. He has been a music educator for the Vista Unified School District for 37 years.

Hutchins has been active in civic organizations as a community volunteer. She founded The Pride of Vista Lions Club and is active in the Woman’s Club as well as many other organizations. She is also the owner of Hutchins Printing and the VistaPress.com.

George and Francine Tushak were active in the real estate industry and in local civic affairs. He was a member of the Vista Unified School District board and one of the founders of the North County Jewish Community Center and one of the organizers of the Jewish Cemetery at Eternal Hills.

Reservations for the luncheon and meeting are $35 per person by phoning the Vista Historical Society office at (760) 630-0444, by email at vistahistorical@gmail.com or by letter to P.O. Box 1032, Vista, CA 92085-1032. The deadline for reservations is May 18.