Parents’ Night Out gives adults free time

After the hustle and bustle of a busy week, Vista parents can now have a few hours to themselves to kick off the weekend. The city of Vista program is called Parents’ Night Out and its hosted at the Jim Porter Recreation Center.

The monthly program is relatively new having launched in August 2017. At the recreation center, boys and girls stay busy with games, activities and crafts from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The age range for participants is between 5 to 11 years. The cost is $10 per child.

Depending on the month, Parents’ Night Out program dates land on a Friday or a Saturday. The next program date falls on Saturday, April 21.

“The activities are age appropriate, so there will not be 11-year-olds getting bored by 5-year-old activities and crafts,” city Communications Officer Andrea McCullough said “Everything is age appropriate so the 5-year-old and 6-year-olds will be entertained with games and activities, and then the older children will also have age-appropriate games and activities to partake in.”

So far, the feedback has been good and the program has been very well-attended.

Registration is encouraged in advance, but signups can occur up to the day before each event.

McCullough said Parents’ Night Out is a great opportunity for adults and children.

“Parents can drop the kids off and visit downtown Vista or go see a movie,” she said. “Or if it’s during the summer months, they can go to a Moonlight production show. Parents spend time around Vista since there are many adult activities in the downtown area.”

New restaurants are also opening in the area.

McCullough said the city came up with this program concept because Vistans are always looking for new entertainment opportunities. Keeping the children engaged and having fun while their parents have a few hours to themselves seemed like the perfect fit.

“There was a need for it,” McCullough said.

Food is not provided at the recreation center, so parents are asked to feed their children before the drop-off. Children can also bring their own snack and water.

Registration for Parents’ Night Out is available through Sept. 22.

Parents interested in this program can visit http://www.cityofvista.com/services/city-departments/recreation-comm-services/parents-night-out or call Kim Crawford at (760) 643-5275.