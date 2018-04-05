Improvement at Poinsettia Station begins

Initial work to improve the Poinsettia train station in Carlsbad is underway.

Crews are working between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays to clear brush, install construction fencing and complete other preliminary work before a large-scale improvement project begins, according to the San Diego Association of Governments. No service interruptions have been announced.

The work will includes lengthening and elevating passenger platforms, relocating tracks and replacing existing at-grade street rail crossings with underpasses. Also planned are new shelters, signs and lighting, according to SANDAG.

The project is expected to be finished in 2020.

— City News Service