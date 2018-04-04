6 Reasons to Absolutely Love Technology

ADVERTISEMENT

This month, whether you’re enjoying time off for spring break, staying focused on that New Year’s resolution you made in January, or preparing for spring cleaning, don’t overlook the technology in your home.

From personalized apps and free on demand through Contour, or free nationwide hotspots available to Cox High Speed Internet customers, give yourself and your family the gift of health, time, security and savings.

1. Personalized Weather, News and Traffic Apps

Before heading out for that commute to work or vacaction, check traffic, local weather, and more with the click of a button on the Contour remote control.

Apps are launched on the TV screen without interrupting your current show.

2. On Demand Entertainment.

Access more than 70,000 movies, TV shows and children’s programming instantly on Contour, as well as a free on demand category. Plus, take advantage of on-screen Rotten Tomatoes and Flixster ratings to help you decide what to watch. Simply say “On Demand” into your new Contour remote and your options will pop up on screen. And if your New Year’s resolution is to get fit in 2018, try the yoga, Pilates and other exercise videos in the free on demand library.

3. Netflix Integration

Now you can access your Netflix account from your Contour TV service without the fuss of switching inputs or signing in to your account. Contour now includes a Netflix app, so just say “Netflix” into your Contour remote and you’ll be able to access the available movie and show titles. If you’re already a Netflix subscriber, get started now—there are no additional charges.

Music Choice

No need to download songs or search through playlists. Choose from 100 Music Choice stations on Contour for the perfect soundtrack to your day.

Free WiFi hotspots

Trying to stay connected while you’re on the go? Cox High Speed Internet customers have access to more than half a million WiFi hotspots across the United States, including more than 1,000 throughout San Diego County. Just find ‘Cox WiFi’ or ‘CableWiFi’ in your WiFi settings on your smartphone, laptop or tablet. Non-customers can access the hotspots free through a one-hour trial. Find a hotspot at www.cox.com/hotspots.

Automatic Lights and Thermostat

Settings

Life is busy. Stay one step ahead by taking advantage of Cox Homelife features such as programmable lights, or use the Homelife app to turn lights on and off, the thermostat up or down, and even turn small appliances on and off remotely using your smartphone. Besides time, it could save you energy and money. For more information on Cox product features visit www.cox.com.