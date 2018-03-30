New releases of homes now available at Encinitas Enclave

CARLSBAD — Encinitas Enclave by California West, San Diego’s premier private homebuilder, recently released pricing and commenced sales for a new collection of residences following its successful model home grand opening. Visit the Enclave Sales Center, open daily, to tour the designer-furnished model home, walk the newly-released homesites, and meet with sales representatives.

Encinitas Enclave will be comprised of just 19 new, estate-style residential retreats with up to 5,178 square feet of living space, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and 4-bay garages. These luxury single and two-story residences will feature expansive, covered outdoor living rooms, first floor master bedrooms offering single-story living, open concept great rooms, gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, and private guesthouse suites. Encinitas Enclave homes draw on design inspiration from farmhouse architectural styles with modern, traditional, and rustic influences.

Priced from the low $2 millions, these custom-inspired residences invite you to have a hand in crafting a new home to your specific and personal tastes. A home should promote the essence of your own unique lifestyle and embody the things you love, with a heightened level of design sophistication and individuality. Enclave allows you plenty of room for this by welcoming your original design touches.

Encinitas Enclave is proud to spotlight two featured Plan 4 residences, Homesite 2 and Homesite 8. As the most spacious floorplan offered at Enclave, the two-story Plan 4 features dual master bedroom suites and an attached guesthouse unit ideal for a multigenerational family or older child living at home. Surrounded by open space to the south, Homesite 8 offers a dramatic open floorplan of 5,068 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a bonus room, a study, an attached guesthouse unit, an outdoor living room, and designer-selected upgrades at the master bath and kitchens. The Rustic Farmhouse style residence includes over $77,000 in upgrades and is priced at $2,043,900.

Nestled in the middle of the community, Homesite 2 features an expansive open floorplan of 5,101 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a bonus room, a study, an attached guesthouse unit, an outdoor living room, and designer-selected upgrades at the master bath and kitchens. The Modern Farmhouse style residence offers over $86,000 in upgrades and is priced at $2,092,900. Please see an Encinitas Enclave Sales Representative for additional details.

Named one of the 20 best surf towns in the world by National Geographic, the classic coastal town of Encinitas is home to some of the most famed beaches around. Additionally, downtown Encinitas, Del Mar Racetrack, Flower Hill Promenade, Cottonwood Creek Park, and the area’s most recognized and awarded schools are all staples of Encinitas culture. The North San Diego community is home to everything you could ask for.

Tour the Enclave model home and see the newest release of residences by visiting the sales center, open daily at 1441 Enclave Court in Encinitas. For more details, please call (760) 652-5119 or visit EncinitasEnclave.com.