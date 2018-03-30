Luxury homes at Crown Point by Lennar at The Estates and The Summit

San Elijo Hills has indeed saved the best for last. The final three single-family neighborhoods in the community offer sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and backcountry and unparalleled architectural elegance. Homes are in the most exclusive gated, hilltop neighborhoods in San Elijo Hills.

Crown Point by Lennar at The Estates and The Summit, features 27 luxury homes that are sophisticated in their design yet distinctly family-oriented.

Beautiful two-story designs are offered in a variety of floorplans that range in size approximately from 4,471 to 4,987 square feet on large homesites. Crown Point’s Plan 3 features Lennar’s Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®, designed to accommodate multigenerational and dual living situation. It has an attached private suite with separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom, laundry area and kitchenette. The floor plan allows for as much connection or privacy to the main home as desired.

Crown Point showcases beautiful two-story designs adorned with stunning architectural details, large homesites, view locations and high-end upgrades as standard with Lennar’s Everything’s Included® program. Home are priced from the $1 millions. Models are located at 859 Pearl Drive South, San Marcos. For additional information, call Lennar at (858) 704-5310.

Davidson Communities at The Estates offers 58 magnificent single-family residences in variety of flexible floorplans, ranging from 4,581 to 6,322 square feet with up to seven bedrooms and seven baths. The gated neighborhood showcases distinctive architecture in Spanish-, Tuscan-, Monterey- and European-inspired styles.

These Davidson homes are grand in every sense of the word: huge gourmet kitchens (some with a secondary prep kitchen), spacious indoor-outdoor entertainment spaces, courtyards, morning rooms, covered loggias, optional outdoor sleeping porches, casitas and expansive views of the Pacific coastline and rolling hills.

Davidson Communities’ three beautifully decorated models are located at 956 Pearl Drive, San Marcos. Homebuyers still have time to personalize their homes with abundant options. Homes are priced from the $1 millions. For information, call (760) 632-8400.

Richmond American Homes is nearing sellout at The Summit, located adjacent to Double Peak Park, the highest point in coastal North County. Only two beautifully upgraded model homes remain for sale, ranging from 4,279 to 4,672 square feet. These architecturally significant homes feature stunning indoor-outdoor configurations with dramatic retractable walls of glass. These beautifully upgraded models are offered for sale starting in the $2 millions. The models are located at 558 Ledge Street, San Marcos. For information, contact (760) 653-7010.

Children at The Summit and The Estates will attend the new Double Peak School, a K-8 elementary school that emphasizes music, art and innovation.

Encompassing some of the highest points in coastal North County, San Elijo Hills is a 1,920-acre community with more than half of the property set aside for open space and parks. Eighteen miles of trails crisscross San Elijo Hills offering breath-taking views of the Pacific Ocean, Lake San Marcos and the backcountry.

The heart of the community is a picturesque towncenter that features shopping, eateries, an Albertson’s grocery store, two award-winning schools, urban-style residences, a traditional town square and the 19-acre San Elijo Hills Park, which is the trailhead for 18 miles of community trails.

The final phase of the San Elijo Hills Town Center has started construction with more shops and restaurants scheduled to open this year, including Cycle Bar, Lourdes Mexican Restaurant and San Elijo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics.

For information on San Elijo Hills, visit sanelijohills.com or email learnmore@sanelijohills.com