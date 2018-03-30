Legal Notices, March 30, 2018

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: planning@encinitasca.gov | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Closed alternate Fridays (04/06, 04/20, etc.) NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, APRIL 10, 2018 AT 5:00 P.M., TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBER, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVE, ENCINITAS THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THESE MEETINGS, PLEASE CONTACT THE PLANNING AND BUILDING DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710. 1. PROJECT NAME: Osuna Tentative Parcel Map and Residences CASE NUMBERS: 17-032 TPM/CDP, 17-033 CDP, 17-034 CDP and 17-035 CDP FILING DATE: February 21, 2017 APPLICANT: Jaime Osuna LOCATION: Vacant lot on Westlake Drive and Requeza Street, 258-122-30 PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The applicant requests approval of a Tentative Parcel Map and Coastal Development Permit for a three-lot subdivision. Three new single-family residences are proposed on separate proposed parcels for Case Nos. 17-033 CDP through 17-035 CDP. The property is located within the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone and the Coastal Zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, 760-633-2718 or amaynard@encinitasca.gov 2. PROJECT NAME: Bodack Bed & Breakfast CASE NUMBER: 17-257 MIN/CDP FILING DATE: October 30, 2017 APPLICANT: Anke Bodack LOCATION: 1004 Nardo Road (APN 258-274-24-00) ZONING/OVERLAY ZONES: The subject property is located in the Residential – 11 (R-11) Zone, Coastal Overlay Zone, and Special Study Overlay zone. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit to authorize a Bed & Breakfast use in a single-family residence in the R-11 zone and Coastal overlay zone. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. STAFF CONTACT: Dan Halverson, Associate Planner: 760-633-2711 or by email at: dhalverson@encinitasca.gov PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, April 10, 2018, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days for Case No. 17-032 TPM/CDP, and within 15-calendar days for Case Nos. 17-033 CDP, 17-034 CDP and 17-035 CDP from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning & Building Director on these items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 03/30/18 CN 21556

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2018-05

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2018-05 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Adopting Amendments to the Local Coastal Plan, North 101 Corridor Specific Plan and the General Plan to Clarify Provisions for Roadway Improvements on North Coast Highway 101; Case Number 10-036 GPA/SPA/LCPA/EIR.” The ordinance approves amendments to the Local Coastal Plan, North 101 Corridor Specific Plan and the General Plan. The proposed amendments are required to clarify provisions for variations to roadway improvements between the documents. Changes to the General Plan provide for consistency throughout the documents that include the project site. Language has been added to the note found on Figure 1 – Roadway Classification of the Circulation Element of the General Plan. Changes to the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan provide for consistency throughout the documents that include the project site, and language has been added to Figure 5-C of the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan. Ordinance No. 2018-05 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on March 21, 2018 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca; NAYS: Muir; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the April 18, 2018, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 03/30/18 CN 21555

“NOTICE CALLING FOR PROPOSALS District: Guajome Schools. Proposal Deadline: April 20th, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Place of Proposal Receipt: Purchasing Department Guajome Schools 2000 N. Santa Fe Ave. Vista, CA 92083, Attn: Kellen Slack. REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS & PROPOSAL #GS201801 Energy Retrofit Services at Guajome Schools: Guajome Park Academy and Guajome Learning Center located at 2000 N. Santa Fe Ave. Vista, CA 92083. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Guajome Schools, acting by and through its Governing Board, will receive up to, but not later than, the above stated proposal deadline, sealed proposals at the place identified above for the award of a contract for RFQ/RFP #GS201801. The District intends to procure and implement energy conservation, via the best value procurement process as prescribed by Government Code section 4217.10 et seq. Project documents will be available on March 30th, 2018 by request from Kellen Slack: slackke@guajome.net.” 03/30/18 CN 21544

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2018-04

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2018-04 entitled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California Amending Chapter 6.11 to the Encinitas Municipal Code Operations Permit: Special Events.” The ordinance provides amendments to: 1) Section 6.11.020 to revise and add definitions; 2) Section 6.11.060 to revise the application process to include City Council review and approval of new major special events prior to the first and second year of the event. Major events that reoccur after the first two years would not return to City Council for review and approval unless there is a change of event venue, change of season in which the event is held, other significant change(s) as determined by staff, marked public complaints or non-compliance with event permit conditions and or requirements; and 3) Section 6.11.140 to revise to provide clarity. Ordinance 2018-04 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on March 21, 2018 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Boerner Horvath, Kranz, Mosca, Muir; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the April 18, 2018, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The City of Encinitas is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in employment or the provision of service. Please notify the City Clerk as soon as possible before the meeting if disability accommodations are needed. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 03/30/18 CN 21543

City of Carlsbad FY 2018 Public Housing Agency Annual Plan and Administrative Plan Notice of Public Hearing NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Community Development Commission of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing in the City Council Chambers, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, to consider approval and authorizing submittal of the Public Housing Agency Annual Plan and Administrative Plan to the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Copies of the City of Carlsbad’s Public Housing Agency Annual Plan and Administrative Plan are available for public review at the following locations: City Clerk’s Office – 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Cole Library – 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive, Housing & Neighborhood Services – 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, and the Senior Center – 799 Pine Ave. Persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Please contact Housing & Neighborhood Services at 760-434-2816 to arrange for translators or other special services needed to participate in the public hearing process. If you have any questions or would like a copy of the Staff Report, please contact Bobbi Nunn, Housing Program Manager, at 760-434-2816. You may also provide your comments in writing to Housing & Neighborhood Services at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008 or by e-mail to bobbi.nunn@carlsbadca.gov PUBLISH DATE: March 30, 2018 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION CITY OF CARLSBAD 03/30/18 CN 21542

City of Carlsbad 2018-2019 Action Plan for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Notice of Public Hearing The citizens of Carlsbad and other interested parties are hereby notified that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber located at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, to accept public comments on the needs of lower income persons in Carlsbad for development of the city’s CDBG Program’s 2018-2019 Action Plan. The City of Carlsbad has approximately $513,746 available for allocation to eligible CDBG projects. The City of Carlsbad is committed to using CDBG funds to finance projects/services that provide direct benefit to lower income residents. To develop a CDBG program that meets the needs of the low and moderate-income population, the City of Carlsbad requests assistance from members of the community. Citizen participation is critical to the success of the Carlsbad CDBG program. Therefore, the city invites all community members to consider the needs of lower income persons within Carlsbad, to attend the public meetings, and to provide comments on the housing and community development needs of lower-income persons as part of the development of a 2018-2019 annual Action Plan for the program. The Draft 2018-2019 Action Plan will be available for public review beginning on March 22, 2018, at the Housing & Neighborhood Services Department located at Carlsbad City Hall, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, and available on the City’s website at www.carlsbadca.gov. All interested persons are encouraged to submit written comments on the Draft 2018-2019 Action Plan on, or before, the April 10, 2018 public hearing to the Housing & Neighborhood Services Department, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or to Courtney Pene, Management Analyst (Contact information: Phone – 760-434-2010 or email – courtney.pene@carlsbadca.gov) PUBLISH: March 30, 2018 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 03/30/18 CN 21541

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT – FIELD OPERATIONS SECTION 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR BIDS (RFB) GENERAL REPAIR SERVICES RFB 2018-01 The City is soliciting Requests for Bids from qualified firms for General Repair Services involving asphalt and concrete work. The work shall be performed on an as needed basis for the removal and replacement of sidewalks, curb and gutters, cross gutters, driveways, pedestrian ramps, and other services in the City’s rights-of-ways. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. State of California Class “A” General Engineering Contractors may bid on this project. The City reserves the right to further negotiate the terms and conditions of the contract. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2018 via the PlanetBids. 03/23/18, 03/30/18 CN 21514

APN: 157-301-38-00 TS No: CA09000162-17-1 TO No: 8717735 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED February 14, 2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On April 27, 2018 at 09:00 AM, Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on February 22, 2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0092559, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by DAVID HERRERA AND MARTHA A. HERRERA, HUSBAND & WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for CITIMORTGAGE, INC. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4428 ANNE SLADON ST, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057-5102 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $303,615.61 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA09000162-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 16, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA09000162-17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Bobbie LaFlower, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose. ISL Number 38474, Pub Dates: 03/30/2018, 04/06/2018, 04/13/2018, THE COAST NEWS CN 21540

T.S. No. 17-48009 APN: 258-086-12-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/8/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: TIMOTHY WRIGHT, A SINGLE MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 2/16/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0111914 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale:4/27/2018 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,266,062.45 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 517 3RD STREET ENCINITAS, California 92024 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 258-086-12-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-48009. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 3/20/2018 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (800) 280-2832 www.auction.com Andrew Buckelew, Trustee Sale Assistant THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE EPP 25027 Pub Dates 03/30, 04/06, 04/13/2018 CN 21539

AFC-2000 & AFC-2003 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 4/20/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO ROAD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5500 GRAND PACIFIC DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 AFC-2000 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 88776 B0479345H GMP702426B1Z 211-131-13-00 DONNALEE N. ORMORD A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 12/28/2016 01/12/2017 2017-0017803 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $15848.10 88777 B3991575C GMO501137DO 211-130-02-00 ARNOLD Q. CABANTAC AND JOY M. CABANTAC HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 08/17/2011 08/25/2011 2011-0439331 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $11438.37 88779 B0451025H GMP652207D1Z 211-131-13-00 CELINA K. PORTER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 08/10/2015 08/27/2015 2015-0454038 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $20332.49 88780 B0474725C GMP663304D1E 211-131-13-00 JAMAR K. YARBROUGH A(N) SINGLE MAN AND KARMEN B. BROWN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 09/15/2016 10/13/2016 2016-0551477 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $15644.06 88781 B0464985H GMO501617DE 211-130-02-00 GERALD T. PALM AND LORI A. PALM HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 04/04/2016 05/05/2016 2016-0213424 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $14663.53 88782 B0466555H GMP662301A1Z 211-131-13-00 ALEXANDRA LEWIS-EICHHORST A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 05/10/2016 06/02/2016 2016-0269668 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $31626.59 88783 B0457435H GMO501149DE 211-130-02-00 DESHUN L. WREN AND JESSICA N. MEADOWS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 11/21/2015 12/17/2015 2015-0644227 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $12855.33 88786 B0434825H GMP581401A1Z 211-131-11-00 RAMON S. CARTER AND NIKOEL A. CARTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 08/23/2014 09/18/2014 2014-0403124 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $31457.22 88788 B0458415H GMP692333A1Z 211-131-13-00 HAROLD W. REICHWEIN AND GLENICE L. CARON-REICHWEIN TRUSTEES UNDER THE REICHWEIN FAMILY TRUST DATED JUNE 5 2009 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 12/02/2015 12/30/2015 2015-0665737 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $33315.31 88789 B0464135C GMO503321BZ 211-130-02-00 SAMANTHA K. GUZMAN A (N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 03/18/2016 04/28/2016 2016-0198819 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $25808.13 88790 B0464635S GMP662206A1Z 211-131-13-00 CALVIN M. TRAUTVETTER AND HEIDY P. PENICHE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 04/13/2016 04/28/2016 2016-0198535 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $29221.46 88791 B3945165C GMO513143BZ 211-130-02-00 CHARLES T. MATTISON AND DEE ANNE F. MATTISON TRUSTEE(S) OF THE CHARLES T. AND DEE ANNE F. MATTISON FAMILY TRUST DATED MAY 26 2012 Grand Pacific Carlsbad L.P. a California limited partnership 07/14/2010 07/29/2010 2010-0383578 12/01/2017 2017-0561332 $14543.82 AFC-2003 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 88967 B0486245H GMO501610DO 5016 10 211-130-02-00 ANN M. CAUGHMAN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/18/2017 06/08/2017 2017-0256372 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $11410.10 88968 B0434465S GMP581305A1Z 5813 05 211-131-11-00 JORGE D. TINGCANG AND LILIBETH M. TINGCANG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/10/2014 09/11/2014 2014-0391166 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $22567.15 88969 B3952935C GMP541223EZ 5412 23 211-130-03-00 MARSHA D. YOUMANS A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AND JENNIE L. DENNIS A(N) MARRIED WOMAN EACH AS TO AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF (1/2) INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/31/2011 06/09/2011 2011-0294418 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $28466.08 88970 B0460595H GMP661348B1Z 6613 48 211-131-13-00 ELSA G. THOMPSON A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/26/2015 02/11/2016 2016-0060688 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $18337.00 88971 B0450295H GMP651234A1Z 6512 34 211-131-13-00 DAVID F. BLACH AND KARLA K. BLACH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/27/2015 08/13/2015 2015-0429409 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $34814.63 88972 B0474485C GMP653132BZ 6531 32 211-131-13-00 CRAIG O. RINGLAND AND TERRI L. RINGLAND HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/26/2016 10/13/2016 2016-0550577 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $25580.55 88973 B3360475C GMO511448AE 5114 48 211-130-02-00 JOAN VAN WINKLE A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/23/2009 05/01/2009 09-0228936 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $5450.47 88974 B0425255S GMP702345A1Z 7023 45 211-131-13-00 BARRY NETHERCOTT AND ANGELA NETHERCOTT HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/11/2014 03/27/2014 2014-0119997 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $18554.36 88975 B0400515L GMP521435B1E 5214 35 211-130-02-00 KEVIN C. DENNY A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/23/2012 11/15/2012 2012-0713833 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $8807.92 88976 B0424415H GMP693113BZ 6931 13 211-131-13-00 MATTHEW P. GRIGLIO AND PATCHEZ L. GRIGLIO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/01/2014 03/13/2014 2014-0099453 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $15631.75 88977 B3954055C GMP533239AO 5332 39 211-130-03-00 ROGER L. LEIGHTON AND DIERDRE L. LEIGHTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/29/2011 07/14/2011 2011-0356905 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $6211.09 88978 B0429315L GMO502309BZ 5023 09 211-130-02-00 CARLOS A. MENDEZ A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/23/2014 06/05/2014 2014-0231486 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $18502.62 88979 B0440795S GMP691306B1Z 6913 06 211-131-13-00 DAVID SEDANO AND MARCELINA SEDANO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/24/2015 02/05/2015 2015-052613 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $17290.82 88980 B0439635S GMP582103B1O 5821 03 211-131-11-00 JENNIFER J. JAFFE A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/05/2014 01/08/2015 2015-0008690 12/21/2017 2017-0602831 $10533.57 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. FOR INFORMATION REGARDING PAYING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 DATE: 3/23/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 03/30/18, 04/06/18, 04/13/18 CN 21538

AFC-2001 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Book AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 4/20/2018 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY , 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA, 92127 (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Current Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Book, DOT Page/Instrument#, NOD Recorded, NOD Book, NOD Page/Instrument#, Estimated Sales Amount 88792 Y7459315H AGP34937AZ ANNUAL 211-022-28-00 CHRISTOPHER M. SALINAS AND JULIE ANN SALINAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/17/2012 05/31/2012 2012-0318226 12/04/2017 2017-0562502 $20274.98 88793 B0413685C MGP17035EZ ANNUAL 35 211-022-28-00 LORENZA URQUIZA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/24/2013 09/05/2013 2013-0551238 12/04/2017 2017-0562502 $38351.51 88794 B0413555C MGP29824AO BIENNIAL 211-022-28-00 JOSHUA H. TAPEC AND TINA S. TAPEC HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/27/2013 09/05/2013 2013-0551267 12/04/2017 2017-0562502 $16168.51 88795 B0483905C MGP38421CE BIENNIAL 211-022-28-00 RUBY C. NAVARRETE A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/05/2017 04/20/2017 2017-0176662 12/04/2017 2017-0562502 $17840.79 88796 Y7359985L AGP37806AO BIENNIAL 211-022-28-00 ROBERT O. JACKSON A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/31/2012 04/12/2012 2012-0214665 12/04/2017 2017-0562502 $17613.11 88797 B0479655C MGP18313BE BIENNIAL 211-022-28-00 RYAN SCHOFIELD A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/02/2017 01/19/2017 2017-0029018 12/04/2017 2017-0562502 $17758.40 88798 B0448335H MGP25540BO BIENNIAL 211-022-28-00 STEPHENP. SEELMEYER AND KATHRYN E. SEELMEYER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/25/2015 07/16/2015 2015-0375217 12/04/2017 2017-0562502 $16418.25 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. FOR INFORMATION REGARDING PAYING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT 800-234-6222 DATE: 3/23/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 03/30/18, 04/06/18, 04/13/18 CN 21537

APN: 157-391-32-00 TS No: CA08001501-17-1 TO No: 8718996 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED January 26, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On April 13, 2018 at 10:00 AM, at the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on February 2, 2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0075386, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by LINDA L. CARMICHAEL, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for SBMC MORTGAGE as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 4607 CALLE DEL PALO, OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $298,242.60 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08001501-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: March 9, 2018 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08001501-17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Bobbie LaFlower, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 38255, Pub Dates: 03/23/2018, 03/30/2018, 04/06/2018, THE COAST NEWS CN 21510

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-781674-AB Order No.: 730-1708237-70 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/17/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Eusebio Zuniga, and Maria Reyna Zuniga, husband and wife, as joint tenants Recorded: 4/27/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0287005 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 4/13/2018 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $606,053.13 The purported property address is: 290 HOLLY STREET, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 148-151-22-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 855 238-5118 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-781674-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 855 238-5118 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-781674-AB IDSPub #0138286 3/23/2018 3/30/2018 4/6/2018 CN 21509

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No: 00000007206790 Title Order No.: 730-1710055-70 FHA/VA/PMI No.: ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY APPLIES ONLY TO COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR, NOT TO THIS RECORDED ORIGINAL NOTICE. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/20/2002. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 06/26/2002 as Instrument No. 2002-0541810 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: KELLY J. LONEY AND JAMES E. LONEY, JR, WIFE AND HUSBAND, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 04/23/2018. TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 104 COUNTRYWOOD LN, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA 92024. APN#: 257-230-07-17. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $167,979.34. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site www.lpsasap.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000007206790. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 2 714-730-2727 www.lpsasap.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 300 Diamond Bar, CA 91765 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 03/14/2018 BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. A-4650781 03/23/2018, 03/30/2018, 04/06/2018 CN 21508

AFC-1098 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by CARLSBAD INN VACATION CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded as Book/Page/Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 4/6/2018 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, SUITE 150, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 83367 23539A 23539A 235 FIXED/ANNUAL 39 203-254-39-39 ALBERT S. HILL AND TERRI K. HILL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/13/2016 12/15/2016 2016-689307 1/20/2017 2017-0031890 $5732.28 88763 10126C CBI10126C 101 26 203-253-101-01-26 GREGORY A. HUTTO AND MARY H. HUTTO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 10/23/2017 10/30/2017 2017-0504043 12/1/2017 2017-0559075 $3,374.45 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3075 CARLSBAD BLVD, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-800-540-1717, using the TS number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. Date: 3/13/2018 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee 10805 RANCHO BERNARDO RD, #150 SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 03/16/18, 03/23/18, 03/30/18 CN 21489

T.S. No. 039375-CA APN: 259-590-28-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 5/1/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/13/2018 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP., as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 5/8/2007, as Instrument No. 2007-0312200, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: SIMON C. WHITE AND AMANDA ROSE WHITE; HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 245 MEADOW VISTA WAY ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA 92024 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $829,518.72 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 039375-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP. 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 907324 03/16/18, 03/23/18, 03/30/18 CN 21484

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2018-00014952-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Tony Estrada aka Tony Martinez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Tony Estrada aka Tony Martinez changed to proposed name: Tony Martinez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On May 10, 2018 at 10:30 AM, Dept. 903 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St. 9th Floor, San Diego CA 92101, Central. Date: Mar 26, 2018 Peter C Dedddeh Judge of the Superior Court 03/30, 04/06, 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21558

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GILBERT EUGENE LARSON Case# 37-2018-00013936-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Gilbert Eugene Larson. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Thomas Gilbert Larson, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Thomas Gilbert Larson, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on May 02, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Thomas Gilbert Larson, 4171 Tiberon Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 Telephone: 760.936.5345 03/30, 04/06, 04/13/18 CN 21557

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROBERT SEIDNER Case # 37-2018-00014637-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Robert Seidner. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Glen A. Seidner in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Glen A. Seidner be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 15, 2018; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504 Room: 504 located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Charles A. Pinney, III, 12526 High Bluff Dr. #300, San Diego CA 92130. Telephone: 858.755.7502 03/30/18, 04/06/18, 04/13/18 CN 21554

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-2171 of the business and Professions Code, Section 2382 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Orbit U-Store, 437 W. San Marcos Blvd., San Marcos, CA, 92069 (phone 760-744-5800) will sell by competitive bidding on April 4, 2018 at 1 p.m. Payment in CASH ONLY. Property to be sold at above address as follows: Sofas, dressers, entertainment centers, television, shelves, patio furniture, bar b q grill, household & decorative goods, personal items, boxes, bags belonging to the following: Unit Name 337 May, Matthew 502 Mendez, Marco 518 Moreno, Taylor 688 Pedroni, Christine Auction held by West Coast Auctions, Lic. A2292 760-724-0423 03/23/18, 03/30/18 CN 21536

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage), located at 2430 South Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA, 92084, will sell by competitive bidding on April 5th, 2018 at 11:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Matt Davis Misc. Household Goods Matthew Ashley Davis Misc. Household Goods Daniel Eaton Misc. Household Goods Daniel Carl Eaton Misc. Household Goods Lisa Parr Misc. Household Goods Lisa Marie Parr Misc. Household Goods Kurt Holobaugh Misc. Household Goods Kurt Wayne Holobaugh Misc. Household Goods Ala Gaidasz Misc. Household Goods Ala Carmen Gaidasz Misc. Household Goods Thomas M. Dean Misc. Household Goods Thomas Maynard Dean Misc. Household Goods Jesse J McKnight Misc. Household Goods Jesse James McKnight Misc. Household Goods Kim Dayus Misc. Household Goods Kimberly Anne Dayus Misc. Household Goods Debra Warren Misc. Household Goods Debra Lynn Warren Misc. Household Goods James G. Kistler Misc. Household Goods James Gilbert Kistler Misc. Household Goods Ray Golingan Misc. Household Goods Raymond Anthony Ramirez Golingan Misc. Household Goods Serena Woodham Misc. Household Goods Serena Marie Woodham Misc. Household Goods Josh Vest Misc. Household Goods Joshua Wayne Vest Misc. Household Goods Tomiko K. Rachal Misc. Household Goods Tomiko Kalon Rachal Misc. Household Goods Suzanne Yamashiro Misc. Household Goods Suzanne Kathryn Yamashiro Misc. Household Goods Faith A. Ernest Misc. Household Goods Faith Anesta Ernest Misc. Household Goods Bob Calder Trailer Box Robert Leroi Calder Trailer Box All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 03/23/18, 03/30/18 CN 21531

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage,) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos, CA 92078, will sell by competitive bidding on April 5, 2018, at 11am. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: Misc. household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: David Liebensohn Misc. Household Goods. David R. Liebensohn Misc. Household Goods. James Crisp Misc. Household Goods. Daniel Klusty Misc. Household Goods. Daniel L. Klusty Misc. Household Goods. Daniel Lee Klusty Misc. Household Goods. Liesl Wagner Misc. Household Goods. Liesl M. Wagner Misc. Household Goods. Liesl Marie Wagner Misc. Household Goods. John Zomerdyke Tools, Shop Items, Etc…. John D. Zomerdyke Tools, Shop Items, Etc….. John David Zomerdyke Tools, Shop Items, Etc….. Laszlo Muhl Misc. Household Goods. Laszlo A. Muhl Misc. Household Goods. Laszlo Andrew Muhl Misc. Household Goods. Felipe Gomez Misc. Household Goods. Felipe N. Gomez Misc. Household Goods. Eduardo Morales Misc. Household Goods. Eduardo J. Morales Misc. Household Goods. Eduardo Juan Morales Misc. Household Goods. Eduardo Morales Misc. Household Goods. Eduardo J. Morales Misc. Household Goods. Eduardo Juan Morales Misc. Household Goods. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 03/23/18, 03/30/18 CN 21530

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as SD Storage), located at 1510 E Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on April 5th, 2018 at 9:30am Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Property to be sold as follows: Valentin Jimenez Misc Household goods Valentin Jimenez Miralrio Misc Household goods James D. Mazon Misc Household goods James Dean Mazon Misc Household goods Residence Inn Marriott c/o Timothy C. Moore Misc Household goods Residence Inn Marriott c/o Timothy Craig Moore Misc Household goods Linden A. Burzell Misc Household goods Linden Allen Burzell Misc Household goods Jose Armenta Misc Household goods Jose Jr Armenta Misc Household goods Jose Armenta Jr Misc Household goods Jennifer Browne Misc Household goods Jennifer Gail Browne Misc Household goods Teresa A. Corum Misc Household goods Teresa Ann Corum Misc Household goods Monique Gonzalez Santiago Misc Household goods Monique Rachel Gonzalez Santiago Misc Household goods Travis Travernier Misc Household goods Travis Charles Tavernier Misc Household goods Mark VanMantgem Misc Household goods Daniel A. Wingo Misc Household goods Daniel Austin Wingo Misc Household goods Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions, License # 0434194, Tel # 760-724-0423 03/23/18, 03/30/18 CN 21525

Notice of Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to sections 21701-21715 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code, Stor’em Self Storage Formerly known as S.D. Storage, located at 185 N. Pacific Street, San Marcos, CA, 92069, will sell by competitive bidding on April 5th, 2018 at 10:30 AM. Property stored and to be sold can be but not limited to: miscellaneous household goods, furniture, major appliances, personal items, clothing, and possible collectables/antiques. Auction is to be held at the address listed above. Customer Names: Jonathan Uriarte Misc. Household Goods Jonathan I Uriarte Misc. Household Goods Jonathan Israel Uriarte Misc. Household Goods Robert L Duenckel Misc. Household Goods Robert Lee Duenckel Misc. Household Goods Cheryl Mroczynski Misc. Household Goods Cheryl D Mroczynski Misc. Household Goods Cheryl Darlene Mroczynski Misc. Household Goods Jordan Scaparo Misc. Furniture Jordan Abram Scaparo Misc. Furniture Cody Groom Misc. Household Goods Cody Evenrud Groom Misc. Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760) 724-0423, License # 0434194. 03/23/18, 03/30/18 CN 21524

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JAROMIR ASTL Case# 37-2017-00045960-PR-LA-CTL ROA #16 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Jaromir Astl. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Dennis Astl, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Dennis Astl, be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court on May 02, 2018 at 1:30 PM in Dept. 502 located at 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Cheryl Edwards Tannenberg, 707 Broadway #1750, San Diego CA 92103 Telephone: 619.525.1655 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21515

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SPENCER C. BETZ Case # 37-2018-00012378-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Spencer C. Betz. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Maria Leyva Cortez in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Maria Leyva Cortez be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 15, 2018; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504 Room: Judge Bostwick located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Bobby Kouretchian, 2011 Palomar Airport Rd. #302, Carlsbad CA 92011. Telephone: 760.487.8330 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21513

SUMMONS (Family Law) [ON FIRST AMENDED PETITION] CITACION (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) DN188675 NOTICE TO RESPONDENT AVISO AL DEMANDADO: Margarita Hale Flores. You are being sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandando. Lea la informacion a continuacion y en la pagina siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: Paul Cruz Mendivil Jr. You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120 or FL-123) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 dias de calendario despues de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citacion y Peticion para presentar una Respuesta (fomulario FL-120 o FL-123) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefonica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerio. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar ordenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte tambien le puede ordenar que pague manutencion, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, pongase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede abtener informacion para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov) en el sitio web de lost Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniendose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE-RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. AVISO-LAS ORDENES DE RESTRICCION: Las ordenes de restriccion estan en vigencia en cuanto a ambos conyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la peticion, se emita un fallo o la corte de otras ordenes. Cualquier agencia del orden publico que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas ordenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCION DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario un formulario de exencion de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a peticion de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y direccion de la corte son): San Diego Superior Court North County Family Law Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista, CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of petitioner’s attorney, or petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, direccion y numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Paul Cruz Mendivil Jr., 15004 Cool Valley Rd., Valley Center CA 92082 Telephone: 949.690.2308 Date (Fecha): 02/14/17 Clerk, by (Secretario, por), R. Corona, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21491

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RICHARD JAMES ROMANELLO aka RICH ROMANELLO Case # 37-2018-00011519-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Richard James Romanello aka Rich Romanello. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Thomas P. Sayer, Jr. in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Thomas P. Sayer, Jr. be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 1, 2018; Time: 11:00 AM, Dept.: 504 located at: Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St, San Diego CA 92101 Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Thomas P. Sayer, Jr., 9984 Scripps Ranch Blvd #284, San Diego CA 92131. Telephone: 858.335.9590 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21484

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005954 Filed: Mar 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Steady Bicycle Company. Located at: 102 Copperwood Way #C, Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: PO Box 2626, Oceanside CA 92051. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Built With Love Inc., 102 Copperwood Way #C, Oceanside CA 9208. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2015 S/Christopher M Smth, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21567

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007950 Filed: Mar 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. S and F Landscaping. Located at: 1337 Borden Rd., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Seiji Kline, 1337 Borden Rd., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Seiji Kline, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006900 Filed: Mar 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Relocation Support Solutions. Located at: 3234 Fortuna Ranch Rd., Encinitac CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brooke Carroll, 3234 Fortuna Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/10/2018 S/Brooke Carroll, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21565

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006866 Filed: Mar 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Noll Wilkerson Smith Enterprise LLC. Located at: 4722 Crestmont Pl., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Noll Wilkerson Smith Enterprise LLC, 4722 Crestmont Pl., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/12/2018 S/Rachelle Elizabeth Wilkerson, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21564

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008245 Filed: Mar 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moses Institute. Located at: 7668 El Camino Real #104-502, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Pacific Clinical Research Foundation, 7668 El Camino Real #104-502, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey James Moses, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21563

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007766 Filed: Mar 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. GDS Estimating. Located at: 1779 Haydn Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: 2033 San Elijo Ave. #221, Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Infinitive Solutions LLC, 1779 Haydn Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patrick Scott Millard, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21562

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008035 Filed: Mar 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Auto Concierge. Located at: 1243 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert James Manning, 1243 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Hames Manning, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21561

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008119 Filed: Mar 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Lash Den. Located at: 2956 Roosevelt St. #5, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 437 Avenida Canora, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Janassa Rachelle Healey, 437 Avenida Canora, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. John Michael Healey, 437 Avenida Canora, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Janassa Rachelle Healey, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21560

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006703 Filed: Mar 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Center for Development CEDE. Located at: 1228 Calle Fantasia, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jorge Bruno Sanguinetti, 1228 Calle Fantasia, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/23/2012 S/Jorge Bruno Sanguinetti, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007157 Filed: Mar 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VSquared Media Solutions; B. V2 Media Solutions. Located at: 1924 East Palomar St. #30A, San Diego CA San Diego 91913. Mailing Address: PO Box 435041, San Diego CA 92143. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Xavier Villarino, 1924 East Palomar St. #30A, San Diego CA 91913. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Xavier Villarino, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21553

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007732 Filed: Mar 21, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. T-Wrap Brazil. Located at: 917 Orchid Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carmem Branco Dechamplain, 917 Orchid Way, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Carmem Branco Dechamplain, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21552

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004591 Filed: Feb 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SVO Consulting; B. Succulents and More; C. Succulents & More; D. Succulent Gift Shop. Located at: 512 S Barnwell St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. SVO Holdings LLC, 512 S Barnwell St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marieke Svoboda, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21551

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007616 Filed: Mar 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. L.P.D Lara Pro Detail. Located at: 310 Smilax Rd. #1, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Luis Ivan Lara Olvera, 310 Smilax Rd. #1, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Luis Ivan Lara Olvera, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21550

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007370 Filed: Mar 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Head Shop International. Located at: 13754 Mango Dr. #302, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Eric Lee Strate, 13754 Mango Dr. #302, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/05/2018 S/Eric Lee Strate, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21549

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007434 Filed: Mar 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Half Skipper. Located at: 149 Harrison St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Robert James Medland, 149 Harrison St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert James Medland, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21548

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007636 Filed: Mar 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Community Air Services. Located at: 2011 Palomar Airport Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Carlsbad-Palomar Airlines Inc., 2011 Palomar Airport Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Theodore L Vallas, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21547

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9008030 Filed: Mar 22, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Align Fitness + Barre. Located at: 1807 Avenida Mimosa, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thanya Chiangtong Ha, 1807 Avenida Mimosa, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Thanya Chiangtong Ha, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21546

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007687 Filed: Mar 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Adams Properties. Located at: 44104 Royal Troon Dr., Indio CA Riverside 92201. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lawrence G Adams, 44104 Royal Troon Dr., Indio CA 92201. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/20/2018 S/Lawrence G Adams, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13, 04/20/18 CN 21545

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007190 Filed: Mar 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beacon Real Estate; B. Beacon. Located at: 1596 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lauren Ashley Benwell, 656 Jocelyn Way, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Ismael Nevarez, 1009 Foxglove View, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/09/2018 S/Lauren Ashley Benwell, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21535

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005894 Filed: Mar 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Barefoot Movers. Located at: 2182 S Coast Hwy Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Juan Rodrigo Gallego, 2182 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Juan Rodrigo Gallego, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21534

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007202 Filed: Mar 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Starship and Seasalt. Located at: 806 N Cleveland St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Natascha Catarina Moyer, 806 N Cleveland St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/14/2018 S/Natascha Catarina Moyer, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21533

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007553 Filed: Mar 19, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Special Touch House Cleaning Agency; B. North Coast Window Cleaning. Located at: 1345 Encinitas Blvd #423, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Stanert & Sons Inc., 1345 Encinitas Blvd #423, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2000 S/Julia Greenan Stanert, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21532

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006255 Filed: Mar 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ToolsMaven Consulting. Located at: 1709 Blue Water Ln., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 3960 W. Point Loma Blvd, Ste. H PMB 35113, San Diego CA 92110. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Tanya Botta, 1709 Blue Water Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tanya Botta, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21523

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005437 Filed: Feb 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MROC: Obstacle Course Training Center; B. MROC Training. Located at: 2315 Via Esmarca, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 2604-B El Camino Real #295, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. O.Y.R. Fitness Inc., 803 Via Barquero, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/02/2014 S/Michael D Confer, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21522

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007423 Filed: Mar 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TruLove Healers; B. TruLove Yoga. Located at: 351 Acacia Ave. #12, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Treloar Elice Hocking, 351 Acacia Ave. #12, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2018 S/Treloar Elice Hocking, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21521

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006889 Filed: Mar 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Menopause Fitness. Located at: 1054 Pennsylvania, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: PO Box 5352, Chula Vista CA 91912. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lizette Anabel Yvellez, 1054 Pennsylvania, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lizette Anabel Yvellez, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21520

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007413 Filed: Mar 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jet Bicycles; B. Jet Bicycle Wheels. Located at: 6642 Hillgrove Dr., San Diego CA San Diego 92120. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Charles E Wells, 6642 Hillgrove Dr., San Diego CA 92120. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Charles E Wells, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21519

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006424 Filed: Mar 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. East West Integrative Medicine. Located at: 838 Nordahl Rd. #300, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christine Ann Adamo, 700 West E St. #1905, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/02/2009 S/Christine Ann Adamo, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21518

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007445 Filed: Mar 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Big Frog Custom T-shirts and More of San Marcos. Located at: 151 S. Los Posas Rd. #173, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 7711 Palacio Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. McNeilly 5 Enterprises Inc, 7711 Palacio Rd., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeff McNeilly, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21517

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007287 Filed: Mar 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. k&j Remodeling Group; B. k and j Remodeling Group. Located at: 3902 Vista Campana N #42, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kenneth Jacob Gallardo, 3902 Vista Campana N #42, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2018 S/Kenneth Jacob Gallardo, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21516

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007204 Filed: Mar 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Poke Cafe. Located at: 3910 Vista Way #115, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: 255 Cecilia Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lawrence Jay Rothenberg, 255 Cecilia Way, Oceanside CA 92057. 2. Shunji Yang, 255 Cecilia Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lawrence Jay Rothenberg, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21507

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007345 Filed: Mar 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Friendly RV Rentals. Located at: 719 Via Barquero, San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Municipal Capital Advisors Inc., 719 Via Barquero, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel P Massiello, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21506

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006670 Filed: Mar 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Travel Secret. Located at: 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd. #150, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Lucky Dime LLC, 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd. #150, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Adler, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21505

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006670 Filed: Mar 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Perishable Food Sales & Marketing. Located at: 1081 Breakaway Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Joseph Robert Matyasik, 1081 Breakaway Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/22/2018 S/Joseph Robert Matyasik, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21504

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007073 Filed: Mar 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. On2College. Located at: 3056 Via Romanza, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Elaine H King, 3056 Via Romanza, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2017 S/Elaine H King, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21503

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007214 Filed: Mar 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lucky Locks. Located at: 1899 Golden Circle Dr., Escondido CA San Diego 92026. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Kyran Jacob Reeves, 1899 Golden Circle Dr., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kyran Jacob Reeves, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21502

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005399 Filed: Feb 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jelly Bean Mortgage. Located at: 4325 Milano Way, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Gail Helen Galloway, 4325 Milano Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gail Helen Galloway, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21501

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007052 Filed: Mar 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. International Protocol Institute of California. Located at: 2251 Altisma Way #204, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marie Betts-Johnson, 2251 Altisma Way #204, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2006 S/Marie Betts-Johnson, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21500

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007057 Filed: Mar 13, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grit Coffee. Located at: 250 N City Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Grit Coffee LLC, 144 Diana St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jamie Miller, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21499

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005671 Filed: Mar 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Window & Door. Located at: 3910 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: PO Box 1844, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Wayne Hatcher, 3910 Sierra Morena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/1990 S/Michael Wayne Hatcher, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21498

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006487 Filed: Mar 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Ranch Market. Located at: 6120 Paseo Del Norte #Q1, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. CRM FRESH Inc., 6120 Paseo Del Norte #Q1, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/02/1990 S/Vincent Frank Grillo, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21497

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006597 Filed: Mar 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bradmark Solutions. Located at: 2055 Corte Del Nogal, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: PO Box 231023, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mark L Thompson, 2055 Corte Del Nogal, Carlsbad CA 92011. 2. Brad M Gebert, 7057 Leeward St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/08/2018 S/Mark L Thompson, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21496

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9007142 Filed: Mar 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Markee Publishing; B. 2.0 Publishing. Located at: 361 Vista Alegria, Oceanside CA San Diego 92057. Mailing Address: PO Box 250, San Luis Rey CA 92068. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Thomas P Inglesby, 361 Vista Alegria, Oceanside CA 92057. 2. Judith M inglesby, 361 Vista Alegria, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/04/2018 S/Thomas P Inglesby, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06. 04/13/18 CN 21495

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004538 Filed: Feb 16, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ikigai Artifacts Co. Located at: 3986 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Mayra Paola Guizar, 3986 Cameo Dr., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Satoru Yamaki, 600 N Freeman St. #6, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mayra Paola Guizar, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006344 Filed: Mar 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Harmonia Health Center. Located at: 2725 Jefferson St. #4B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cynthia Leeder, 608 Missouri Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/22/1993 S/Cynthia Leeder, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21493

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006343 Filed: Mar 07, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Best Plaza Chiropractic. Located at: 2725 Jefferson St. #4B, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Cynthia Leeder, 608 Missouri Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1989 S/Cynthia Leeder, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21492

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006912 Filed: Mar 12, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chicano Exagerado Apparel. Located at: 1231 Center Ave. A, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jessi Juan Garcia, 1231 Center Ave. A, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessi Juan Garcia, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21490

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005619 Filed: Feb 28, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Outdoor Living Spaces. Located at: 5355 Avenida Encinas #205, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Richard Allen Wagner. 3607 Barranca Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard Allen Wagner, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21486

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006661 Filed: Mar 09, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Towing Unlimited. Located at: 358 Chapalita Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: PO Box 236084, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. James Benjamin Kalmanson. 358 Chapalita Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/15/1999 S/James Benjamin Kalmanson, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21482

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006558 Filed: Mar 08, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Treasure Box Gift Store; B. The Treasure Box; C. Little Louie’s Gift Store. Located at: 312 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Endless Seas, Inc. 312 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2013 S/Brandon Foster, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21481

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006034 Filed: Mar 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Studios at Greenbrier. Located at: 560 Greenbrier Dr. #A, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: 1114 Leonard Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Victoria Lynn Mish. 1114 Leonard Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Victoria Lynn Mish, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21480

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9004193 Filed: Feb 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Specialty Auto Collision Works. Located at: 2026 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 12/04/2017 and assigned File #2017-9029394. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Jose Hernandez Alvarado, 3879 Mesa Dr. #106, Oceanside CA 92056. The Business is Conducted by: Individual S/Jose Hernandez Alvarado, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21479

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004578 Filed: Feb 20, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shine Screenprinting Shop. Located at: 3365 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92058. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jay V Luciano. 3209 Lionshead Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jay V Luciano, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21478

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006324 Filed: Mar 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plaza Studios; B. Local Photo Classes. Located at: 542 W Vista Way, Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rob Andrew Photography, Inc. 542 W Vista Way, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/02/2018 S/Robert Andrew Szajkowski, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21477

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006243 Filed: Mar 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Consulting, Inc. Located at: 2043 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. North County Consulting, Inc., 2043 San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/06/2014 S/Kelly Allison, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21476

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005229 Filed: Feb 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nails by Kim Chau. Located at: 430 N Cedar St. #B, Escondido CA San Diego 92025. Mailing Address: 2752 Derringer Pl., Escondido CA 92027. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Hoang Kim Chau, 2752 Derringer Pl., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/26/2018 S/Hoang Kim Chau, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21475

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006213 Filed: Mar 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hustle N Heart. Located at: 1445 Grey Oaks Ct., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Michael Conrad Lee, 1445 Grey Oaks Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/06/2018 S/Michael Conrad Lee, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21474

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2018-9004194 Filed: Feb 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Exclusive Auto Body Repair. Located at: 2026 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/28/2015 and assigned File #2015-022982. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned by: 1. Jose Hernandez Alvarado, 3879 Mesa Dr. #106, Oceanside CA 92056. The Business is Conducted by: Individual S/Jose Hernandez Alvarado, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21473

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006283 Filed: Mar 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Certified Refinishers. Located at: 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #871, San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Brett J Davis, 3525 Del Mar Heights Rd. #871, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brett J Davis, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21472

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005324 Filed: Feb 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 3 Tiers Designs. Located at: 3575 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Nicole Chavez, 3575 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA 92008. 2. Jenna Irwin, 4018 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jenna Irwin, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30, 04/06/18 CN 21471

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006187 Filed: Mar 05, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Michele-Denne; B. Just Love It. Located at: 3425 Calle del Sur, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dennis Franklin Jones, 3425 Calle del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Karen Michele Jones, 3425 Calle del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dennis Franklin Jones, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21469

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006290 Filed: Mar 06, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Canna-CBD Health; B. CBD-Shoppe. Located at: 1106 Second St. #224, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jerri Lyne Nachman, 1106 Second St. #224, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/06/2018 S/Jerri Lyne Nachman, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21468

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9006032 Filed: Mar 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chris’s Aloha Cleaning Service. Located at: 1046 S Cleveland #35, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Chris Powell, 1046 S Cleveland St. #35, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chris Powell, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21454

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005376 Filed: Feb 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tynwizcoding. Located at: 1920 Shadowridge Center #104, Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. VR Mobile Action Inc., 1920 Shadowridge Dr. #104, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Wai L Choi, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21453

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005081 Filed: Feb 23, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Jeweler Times. Located at: 403 Wisconsin Ave. #E, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Oswaldo Habeto Reyes Aguilar, 4036 Marvin St., Oceanside CA 92056. 2. Ivet Hernandez, 4036 Marvin St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/12/2013 S/Oswaldo Habeto Reyes Aguilar, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21452

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005247 Filed: Feb 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sweet 101. Located at: 1468 North Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 6695 Tradewinds Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Jessica Lynn Park, 6695 Tradewinds Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2013 S/Jessica Lynn Park, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21451

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005247 Filed: Feb 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surfcat Rentals. B. Anesthesia Essentials. Located at: 7011 Whitewater St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Steve J Daniels, 7011 Whitewater St., Carlsbad CA 92011. 2. Rowena W Daniels, 7011 Whitewater St., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2018 S/Steve J Daniels, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21450

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005334 Filed: Feb 27, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Southwest Senior Pro Golf Tour. B. SSPBT. Located at: 1885 Wolf Canyon Loop, Chula Vista CA San Diego 91913. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. William Blake Little, 1885 Wolf Canyon Loop, Chula Vista CA 91913. 2. Melody Loly Little, 1885 Wolf Canyon Loop, Chula Vista CA 91913. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/William Blake Little, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21449

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005234 Filed: Feb 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Octaviana Corsetry. Located at: 6155 Carmel Valley Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92130. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Suzanne Sala, 6155 Carmel Valley Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2006 S/Suzanne Sala, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21448

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004197 Filed: Feb 14, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Natural Magick Company. B. Natural Magick Apothecary. Located at: 4804 Elm Tree Dr., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Aaron Lee Frumkin, 4804 Elm Tree Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Aaron Lee Frumkin, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21447

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005789 Filed: Mar 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mark Young Hairstylist. Located at: 2213 S El Camino #110, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Linus Mark Young, 862 Pinewood Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Linus Mark Young, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21446

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005252 Filed: Feb 26, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. iDream Properties. Located at: 1371 Presioca St., Spring Valley CA San Diego 91977. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Dennis Neal Rosen, 8717 Fletcher Pkwy. #633, La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/26/2018 S/Dennis Neal Rosen, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21445

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9004328 Filed: Feb 15, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ghost Wrap. Located at: 541 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos CA San Diego 92069. Mailing Address: 310 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #350, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Christopher John Ekkelboom, 310 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #350, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher John Ekkelboom, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21444

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005981 Filed: Mar 02, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eco Art. Located at: 1248 Lancer Glen, Escondido CA San Diego 92029. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Rachelle Lee Heyveld, 1248 Lancer Glen, Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/02/2018 S/Rachelle Lee Heyveld, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21443

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2018-9005754 Filed: Mar 01, 2018 with County of the San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Autism and Beyond Consulting. Located at: 3808 Crownpoint Ct., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. This business is hereby registered by the following: 1. Marianne R Jesser, 3808 Crownpoint Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/12/2006 S/Marianne R Jesser, 03/09, 03/16, 03/23, 03/30/18 CN 21442