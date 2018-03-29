Senior center hosts talk on improving memory

RANCHO SANTA FE — Every seat at the Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center was filled Feb. 28 with people who wanted to learn more about how to improve their memory. Lisa Randall of Chunky Seahorse, based in Encinitas, led the discussion. Her goal was to offer a preventative approach to memory.

For Randall, it is all about how to plan for someone to achieve their best memory.

“What I’m hoping to do is give participants tools and strategies, so they can effectively plan lifestyle habits and memory retention strategies effectively to use in their daily life,” she said.

Randall said much of this is based on planning a lifestyle to support memory, which includes exercise, diet, mental stimulation, social stimulation and physical environment.

These activities can be accomplished through daily and monthly planning.

“Likewise, you can also plan for other aspects of memory that include sensation, attention, emotion and change,” she said. “You could also plan for these things strategically if you’re looking at a planner and doing monthly and weekly day-to-day planning. Another thing I hope to impart is that our brain has a natural rhythm through the course of the day.”

Randall encouraged attendees to have a type of mindfulness during the early part of the day. Additionally, she says have time to unwind and disconnect from things such as electronics toward the end of the day.

“By doing this, we’re really helping our brains and our memories over the long haul,” she said.

Randall said the philosophy of her company is that anyone, at any age, can take steps toward a better memory. However, her area of specialty is focusing on seniors who are still living independently.

Randall is quick to point out that anyone concerned about their memory or hoping to improve their ability to remember over time can benefit from her knowledge. The receptive range is between 50 and 80 years of age. And those who have watched friends or family members suffer from a form of dementia are more inclined to promote their mental acuity, she said.

On a personal level, Randall said she finds her work incredibly rewarding. It means a great deal to her that she can work with people and help them understand how they can improve their memory.

“We can take steps that not only improve our ability to remember over time but also improve the quality of the memories we’re making right now,” she said. “When I’m able to impart this information, it inspires me to know that I’m doing something that’s really important and valuable to people.”