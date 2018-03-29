RSF Garden Club hosts Mainly Mozart on April 20

RANCHO SANTA FE — Mainly Mozart has announced its 2018 Spotlight Chamber Music Series. The popular intermission-free series presents world-class chamber musicians performing beloved classics. The Spotlight Series is sponsored by the Patricia and Christopher Weil Family Foundation.

Spotlight Series concerts will be performed in Rancho Santa Fe and the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club, 17025 Avenida de Acacias; in Carlsbad at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 6628 Santa Isabel St. and at the Schulman auditorium in the Dove Library complex, 1775 Dove Lane; and in La Jolla at the Scripps Research Institute auditorium, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Drive.

With a 5 p.m. wine reception, the concerts begin at 6 p.m. April 20 at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club with Anton Nel, piano; Steven Copes, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; Ronald Thomas, cello, playing Beethoven, String Trio in C minor, Op. 9, No. 3 and Dvorak, Piano Quartet in D Major, Op. 23. Tickets are $78.

All tickets can be bought by phone at (619) 239-0100, ext. 2, or online at mainlymozart.org.