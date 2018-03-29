Motorcyclist injured in crash with teen learning to drive

DEL MAR — An 18-year-old motorcyclist suffered multiple injuries after he struck an SUV driven by a teen with a learner’s permit in Del Mar, authorities said.

The crash was at 6:49 p.m. March 25 at Camino Del Mar and La Amatista Road, San Diego County sheriff’s Corporal Brenda Sipley said.

The 16-year-old girl with a learner’s permit was driving a Ford Escape southbound on Camino Del Mar with her grandmother when she made a left turn in front of the northbound motorcycle, Sipley said.

The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Escape and its rider wound up underneath the vehicle, she said. “The Ford Escape violated the motorcycle’s right of way.”

The motorcyclist was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital Trauma Unit with multiple injuries to his left side and underwent surgery, Sipley said. The injuries were not believed life-threatening.

— City News Service