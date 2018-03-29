KAABOO announces 2018 lineup

Katy Perry, Imagine Dragons and Foo Fighters will headline this year’s KAABOO Del Mar. The three-day entertainment and arts festival kicks off Sept. 14 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Other musical acts include Incubus, Earth, Wind & Fire, Billy Idol, Wiz Khalifa, Jewel, Blondie, Jimmy Eat World, Stone Temple Pilots, Tower of Power and The All-American Rejects.

The comedy lineup features Kevin Nealon, Pauly Shore, Nikki Glaser, Craig Ferguson, Aparna Nancherla and Craig Robinson, with others to be announced as the event evolves.

Tickets are now on sale and range from $249 for a three-day pass to $15,000.

The latter, billed the Ultimate Hang 10 Pass, includes front-row-center viewing at each stage, a private backstage lounge area, priority access to meet-and-greet experiences, food and beverages throughout the weekend in select areas, on-demand car service to and from the event, an upgraded swag bag and golf cart service throughout the venue.

Ticket prices do not include handling fees. Single-day tickets are not currently available and are limited once they are released.

One dollar from each pass sold is donated to charities. Beneficiaries this year are MusiCares, the San Diego Armed Services YMCA, San Diego Surfrider Foundation and Voices for Children.

Free KAABOO Laugh Passes, which allow priority access to popular comedy shows, will be distributed on the day of each show, on a first-come, first-served basis, at two dedicated times daily.

All outdoor concerts end at 10 p.m., but Club Elevate, a late-night dance club, is open until 1 a.m. except on the last day of the event.

In addition to concerts and comedy shows, KAABOO has a contemporary art fair, food by local chefs and a spa offering massages, hair blow-outs, fashion consultation and a gentlemen’s hot shave.

There is also an onsite pool.

Parking information is not yet available, however, in the past onsite parking was limited and passes had to be purchased in advance. In response to past issues, organizers are working to improve the drop-off and pickup system for the ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft.

Visit https://www.kaaboodelmar.com for more information or to buy tickets. Ticket sales will be capped to ensure a more positive experience. Discounted tickets are available to some area residents.