33rd Annual Carlsbad Jr. 5000

33rd Annual Carlsbad Jr. 5000
Cassidy Sharper looks excited to participate in the Junior Carlsbad 5000 Race in Carlsbad on Saturday. Photo by Shana Thompson

“It’s really hard, and I tried my best,” says Charlie Martel, 5, of Carlsbad on Saturday after coming in first in his age group during the Junior Carlsbad 5000 Race in Carlsbad. Photo by Shana Thompson

A group of two and three year olds prepares to race in the Junior Carlsbad 5000 Toddler Trot. Photo by Shana Thompson

These kids run their hardest during the Junior Carlsbad 5000 in Carlsbad on Saturday. Photo by Shana Thompson

Two-year-old Bo Adams of Temecula is fully decked out for his race in the Junior Carlsbad 5000. Photo by Shana Thompson

Two-year-old Callough Murray of San Diego puts on his race gear to crush the Junior Carlsbad 5000 Toddler Trot Race. Photo by Shana Thompson

Three-year-old Brooklyn Corder of Carlsbad plans to be number 1 in the Junior Carlsbad 5000 Toddler Trot. Photo by Shana Thompson

