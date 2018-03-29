33rd Annual Carlsbad Jr. 5000
New project unveiled for Garden Del Mar siteby Bianca Kaplanek, , 0
The comments were mostly positive at a recent community participation workshop for a proposed mixed-use project on a...
Gorecka, Berglund win 33rd Annual Carlsbad 5kby Shana Thompson, , 0
A photo gallery of the 33rd Annual Carlsbad 5000 race by Coast News photographer Shana Thompson
Mayor’s kids steal show at State of the City Addressby Aaron Burgin, , 0
Ava Blakespear, 10, and her brother, 8-year-old Oliver stood before a crowd of 250 people — including State Sen....
Encinitas to pursue plastic straw ordinanceby Aaron Burgin, , 0
The Encinitas City Council is moving forward with creating an ordinance that would require restaurants to only give out...
Builder sought for affordable units on City Hall siteby Bianca Kaplanek, , 0
To fulfill a requirement of the city’s state-certified housing element, council members at the March 14 meeting voted 3-1...
Council says ‘no’ to Carlsbad Village mixed-use projectby Steve Puterski, , 0
A four-story mixed-use project in Carlsbad Village was denied after coming back before the City Council on March 27.
Scripps Encinitas launches robotic surgery programby Aaron Burgin, , 0
Dr. Adam Fierer said that it took him a few years to get used to the idea that a...
Family-run hotels thrive in a brave new worldby Steve Puterski, , 0
Strolling along Ocean Street one could easily miss one of the city’s longest running family-owned businesses. Nestled along the...
