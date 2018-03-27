March For Our Lives — Drone Photo Gallery

, , 0
March For Our Lives — Drone Photo Gallery

A collection of aerial photographs taken from a drone above the nationwide March For Our Lives campaign at Swami’s State Beach on Saturday in Encinitas. Photos courtesy of Marley St. John

No Comments Yet 0
Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Sign up to get the latest headlines straight to your inbox

Tweets by @coastnewsgroup

a
  The Coast News Group
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?