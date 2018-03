OCEANSIDE — An Oceanside man accused in a stabbing that led to a

roughly six-hour standoff overnight in Oceanside’s Mira Costa neighborhood

was arrested this morning and booked on suspicion of attempted murder and

assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Police did not say what led up to the altercation between the victim

and the 36-year-old suspect, later identified as Joseph Paul Sustaita, around

10:30 p.m. Wednesday near Vista Way and Snead Drive, just north of state Route

78 near the El Camino Country Club. But 10News reported that the confrontation

began when the victim and another man confronted the suspect while he was

fighting with a woman, possibly his girlfriend.

Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said that when officers arrived,

Sustaita was gone. The victim, whose name was withheld, suffered several

stab wounds and was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, where he

was in stable condition this morning, Bussey said.

A dog from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department tracked Sustaita

to his mother’s apartment in the 3200 block of Paseo De Laura, about a block

from the stabbing scene, Bussey said. When officers attempted to contact him

there, Sustaita allegedly refused to answer the door, prompting a SWAT team

response.

Detectives obtained a search warrant that the SWAT team served around

5 a.m., Bussey said. Sustaita was booked into the Vista Detention Facility just

after 9 a.m., police said.

